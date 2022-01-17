Broadleaf Partners 2022 Investment Playbook

Jan. 17, 2022 9:45 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV1 Comment3 Likes
Broadleaf/Doug MacKay profile picture
Broadleaf/Doug MacKay
92 Followers

Summary

  • The markets actually did quite well in 2021, and better than we would have expected, with a particularly strong showing for “value” stocks.
  • GDP grew at nearly 7% in real terms during the second quarter, but slowed to a little over 2.3% in the third. Unfortunately, the rate of inflation surprised almost everyone - hitting nearly 7% on an annualized basis in November.
  • For 2022, the economy should remain quite strong; we forecast GDP growth in the ballpark of 2-3%. We believe this figure will include an elevated inflation component, but that inflationary pressures should moderate as the year progresses.
  • We continue to favor companies associated with the Innovation Cycle longer term, the Economic Cycle in the intermediate term, and would continue to exercise caution in managing risks associated with companies born during the most recent Credit Cycle, particularly those with no earnings.

Each year, we look back at the prior year’s Investment Playbook to assess what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we learned in the process. We then turn to the coming year, putting our dominant ideas in writing, with hopes of gaining greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns going forward.

This piece isn’t meant to be detailed or comprehensive. Our hope, rather, is that it may help you gain a better understanding of the primary influences that could drive our investment decisions in the coming year. How we react to changes and new information is a fluid exercise subject to our discretion, but always made with a longer term perspective in mind and the intent to drive superior returns over time.

We appreciate your continued confidence in our approach and interest in our work!

View as PDF
14

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Broadleaf/Doug MacKay profile picture
Broadleaf/Doug MacKay
92 Followers
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Broadleaf Partners, LLC. Responsible for setting the overall investment strategy at Broadleaf and the primary portfolio manager of the Broadleaf Growth Equity Portfolio. Over 30 years of investment experience. Graduate of Miami University, hold an MBA from Case Western Reserve University along with a CFA charter.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.