Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCPK:TNEYF) (TVE:TSX) is yet another company jumping into the Clearwater play behind some others such as Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) and Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF). Management recently announced yet another Clearwater acquisition. As more companies jump in, this location appears to be becoming a major new source of cheap heavy oil. But it also may put some of these players into play as acquisition candidates because they hold some very desirable and so far profitable acreage. So, as the attention builds in this area, there are likely to be more consolidations and acquisitions by larger players that are more conservative.

Tamarack Valley (the company) has been around for a while. But the present form is fairly new. The company has embarked on a series of acquisitions to take advantage of the buyers market in place to become far larger than it recently was. As a result, the company is much larger than it was and is materially different from the company in the past history. That makes past comparisons difficult for a market that wants to take the number and run.

As a result of these acquisitions and the stronger commodity price environment, cash flow is about to take a large jump over the first half of the fiscal year. That would lead at least a few to forecast cash flow from operating activities of about C$200 million per quarter in the next fiscal year.

Management is also projecting a fairly low free funds flow breakeven point. There is always the risk that management cannot run the newly combined company as planned. However, the market value and enterprise value appear to be taking that possibility into account. That would leave considerable upside potential for the stock price because the enterprise value-to-cash flow from operating activities ratio appears to be below 2.

Many times, the logistical challenges of a "roll-up" strategy are so much easier for smaller companies than for larger. The acquisitions here are fairly small and the company management appears to have the experience needed to make this strategy work. Therefore, despite the risks of rapid growth and lots of acquisitions, the strategy employed here appears to be viable and lower risk than one might otherwise believe.

The low breakeven points shown above combined with the low debt help to minimize the risk of potential assimilation problems in the future. Low debt companies often have more time if they need more time because there is less debt requirements. It also puts this management way ahead of those willing to consider leveraging the balance sheet to risky levels on the assumption that they can repay debt rapidly (often over several years).

If this company happens to be caught in an industry downturn, the low debt levels will allow the company to delay plans and goals while using any cash flow to hang on until the next recovery begins. Downturns usually always wipe out the highly leveraged crowd because debt must be repaid regardless of industry conditions. Oftentimes, those conditions are less than favorable for debt repayment just when lenders want their money back.

Management has initiated a monthly dividend to return a modest amount of cash flow to shareholders. Management also believes that the stock price is low enough to initiate a share repurchase program. The dividend initiated is modest enough to be maintained during the next industry downturn without borrowing as long as oil prices remain in the WTI $30 range. That differentiates this dividend strategy from others that will not hesitate to cut the payout during any cyclical downturn of significance.

Tamarack Valley Is Positioned In The Top FFF In The Industry Tamarack Valley January 2022, Corporate Presentation

I am often asked about the safety of investing in small companies. Now, small company stocks can be volatile due to less shares outstanding. But, for investors who like to buy and hold in this industry (volatility and all), you want your long-term holdings to be invested in some of the lower breakeven basins in North America. When that is combined with the conservative debt strategy, then the risk here is actually lower than it would be for some larger companies trading.

Also, the current period appears to be a good time to invest as there has been some worry about the latest coronavirus issues. The difference now is the ability to receive a vaccine. That is very likely to keep countries and the world, in general, from resorting to more extreme measures. So, even though the coronavirus is likely to make owning shares of anything a very bumpy ride, the long-term outlook appears to be that the current recovery will continue.

Inflation outlook as also concerned investors. But inflation worries usually benefit natural resource stocks. Besides anyone who was worried about inflation should have been worried about the increasing deficits of the last four years. Most likely, the current recovery has caused some inefficiencies that will take some months to work out. Any structural inflation after that can be easily dealt with through rising interest rates by the Federal Reserve and its open market operations as long as the deficit begins to decline again.

Investors need to realize that most things that the congress or the president can do take about 2 years to have any effect (inflationary or otherwise). Therefore, anyone who expects a fast cure for the current situation is likely in for an unpleasant surprise. However, that should make the current situation of fear a time to buy out of favor stocks at decent prices.

Tamarack Valley Highly Economic Lake Charlie Light Oil Locations Tamarack Valley January 2022, Corporate Presentations

The two most profitable locations will demonstrate to investors a similar payback benchmark. The money used to drill the well comes back to the company in less than a year (far less at current prices). This enables the company to drill multiple wells with the same capital to quickly increase cash flow at a time of favorable industry prices. More profitable locations also tend to cash flow during times of weak industry prices. So, this company will have a cash flow source during industry downturns.

This is why cash flow payback is so important. I follow a lot of companies with a one-year (which is good) to 2-year (marginal) payback period. A company like this with the leases that it has will have a major competitive moat for as long as those leases have locations to drill. The company can grow much faster than its competitors in less favorable locations. In this case, the relevant competition is most of North America. Furthermore, this company has great chances to survive an OPEC pricing war if one happens in the future in very good shape. So, a low capital budget can go a very long way with payback periods this fast.

The low payback period also tends to demonstrate a low breakeven point for this acreage. The company can grow under a wide variety of industry scenarios while competitors have to wait for better pricing.

This is the kind of company that often receives buyout offers. Buyers want a well-run company at a bargain with few or no problems. This company checks a lot of boxes on any purchasers list. Therefore, down the road, no one should be surprised if this company does get acquired.

Mr. Brian Schmidt, CEO and President, is a founder of the company. Mr. John Rooney is Chairman of the board. The Chairman not only has oil and gas experience but he also has been involved in building other oil and gas companies prior to the involvement in this company. These two men are probably critical to the success of the company. The loss of either one would be a material loss with possible investment effects in the future.