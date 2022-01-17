IYW: Technology Dashboard For January

Summary

  • Hardware is the most attractive tech industry regarding valuation, quality, and momentum.
  • Telecommunication is the most overpriced.
  • IYW, an alternative to XLK.
  • A list of cheap stocks.
Circuit Blue Board Background - Copy Space - Computer, Data, Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Selman Keles/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in technology and communication services. Companies used to calculate these metrics are the largest holdings of the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW). Therefore, this is also a review of IYW.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY, and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value And Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS

QS

EY

SY

FY

ROE

GM

EYh

SYh

FYh

ROEh

GMh

RetM

RetY

Hardware

46.05

48.37

0.0627

1.1886

0.0476

14.24

37.90

0.0342

0.8751

0.0400

6.90

41.96

8.01%

40.87%

Comm. Equip.

-32.66

27.12

0.0288

0.1272

0.0273

22.58

63.87

0.0311

0.2874

0.0419

14.65

63.77

-3.39%

28.09%

Entertainment

-36.90

-16.95

0.0293

0.3239

0.0232

10.22

48.24

0.0507

0.4424

0.0398

17.27

45.12

1.38%

-3.90%

Electronic Equip.

-33.40

47.26

0.0360

0.2635

0.0349

20.84

43.85

0.0439

0.8625

0.0400

12.39

34.72

-0.06%

11.59%

Software

-32.13

12.93

0.0229

0.1079

0.0240

21.93

84.55

0.0277

0.1821

0.0389

17.18

86.13

-9.04%

-9.48%

Telecom

-65.42

-29.95

0.0368

0.5968

-0.0201

5.04

57.60

0.0490

0.6526

0.0320

11.98

58.79

0.50%

12.36%

Semiconductors

-36.22

14.60

0.0353

0.1230

0.0256

29.51

62.66

0.0471

0.2585

0.0372

23.01

62.08

-4.17%

23.88%

IT Services

-38.62

-1.92

0.0282

0.1585

0.0230

24.41

54.01

0.0397

0.3456

0.0342

24.55

55.83

-3.68%

14.93%

Value And Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in technology stocks

Value and quality in technology

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution Since Last Month

The value score has deteriorated in hardware, which stays the most undervalued industry though. Another significant move is a deterioration of quality in IT services.

IYW: Technology Dashboard For January - Value and quality variation

Value and quality variation

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in technology stocks

Momentum in technology

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

Hardware is by far the most attractive tech industry from each of three points of view: valuation, quality, and momentum. It is undervalued by 46% relative to 11-year averages in my metrics, quality is above the historical baseline, and the median 12-month return is about 40%. Other subsectors except telecommunication are overvalued by 32% to 39% relative to the baseline. It may be partly justified by very good quality scores for communication equipment and electronic equipment. Telecommunication has the worst scores of the list in both value and quality.

Focus On IYW

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) has been following the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index since 5/15/2000. It has a total expense ratio of 0.43%, which is significantly higher than other passive index ETFs like VGT (0.10%) and XLK (0.12%). Its holdings are capital-weighted with a capping methodology: the weight of any single issuer is limited to a maximum of 22.50%, and the aggregate weight of constituents exceeding 4.50% of the index is limited to a maximum of 45%. These conditions are assessed quarterly.

As of writing, the fund holds 158 stocks. The three heaviest companies are Microsoft Corp (MSFT), Apple Inc (AAPL), and Alphabet Inc (GOOG, GOOGL): their weights are 18.36%, 15.92%, and 11.42%, respectively. Other constituents are under 5%. The next table lists the top 10 companies with growth and valuation ratios (these are the top 11 holdings as I have grouped Alphabet's two stock series). Their aggregate weight is 65.4%.

Ticker

Name

Weight%

EPS growth %TTM

P/E TTM

P/E fwd

Yield%

AAPL

Apple Inc

18.36

71.64

30.87

30.07

0.51

MSFT

Microsoft Corp

15.92

44.31

34.68

33.75

0.80

GOOGL/GOOG

Alphabet Inc

11.42

100.63

26.87

25.73

0

FB

Meta Platforms Inc

4.78

59.50

23.70

23.81

0

NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation

3.97

111.95

83.10

62.11

0.06

ADBE

Adobe Inc

2.33

-7.59

51.95

37.77

0

AVGO

Broadcom Inc

2.32

138.11

39.75

17.99

2.75

INTC

Intel Corp

2.16

1.04

10.81

10.54

2.50

CRM

salesforce.com, Inc

2.08

-52.61

127.47

49.30

0

QCOM

QUALCOMM Inc.

2.02

73.94

23.97

17.38

1.44

Data calculated with Portfolio123

IYW is ahead of XLK by an insignificant margin of 25 bps in annualized return since inception. Both funds also are almost on par in maximum drawdown and risk-adjusted-performance (Sharpe ratio).

Total Return

Annual Return

Drawdown

Sharpe

IYW

369.18%

7.40%

-81.90%

0.35

XLK

345.89%

7.15%

-79.81%

0.36

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, IYW is a good product for investors seeking exposure in big tech companies with capped weights. It has slightly outperformed XLK since inception, despite higher management fees. It is liquid enough for tactical allocation strategy, but XLK has much more volume: the latter is a better choice for traders working on shorter time units.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a hardware company with an earnings yield above 0.0627 (or price/earnings below 15.95) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. Below is an excerpt of the list sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc

THRY

Thryv Holdings Inc

IT

Gartner Inc

TDC

Teradata Corp

CTXS

Citrix Systems Inc.

SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Inc

QCOM

QUALCOMM Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

From January 2017 to December 2021, the Dashboard List has returned about 81% (all sectors together) vs. 66% for its benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index (past performance is not a guarantee of future returns). Members get updates on it and other time-tested strategies, plus risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, QCOM, TDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

