imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had a very untenable situation at the beginning of its existence as a spinoff from Occidental Petroleum (OXY). The company began with a debt load as if oil would remain at $90 WTI and above for a long time. When that lasted a year or so until the big price crash in 2015, the company struggled mightily until the challenges of fiscal year 2020 finally forced a reorganization. The new emergent company has a much better situation than its predecessor ever did. So now, finally, after all these years, there is a possible investment strategy that involves this stock.

Continued Focus On Cost Management California Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

This company remains a high-cost producer. So, there is no way for the company to finance a decent size debt load. Margins are fine in the current operating environment. But those margins can easily disappear (or nearly so) during the cyclical downturns of this industry. Therefore, the company needs to make a decent profit during the good times and then hang on as best it can when those inevitable downturns occur.

The emergence from bankruptcy with a low debt level appears to enable such a strategy in the future. This management will probably never ever load up the company with debt in the future as the past few years will be very hard to forget. No one would be anxious to repeat that experience of the last few years. Mr. Market will wait for proof that the company management will not pursue a "debt happy" strategy. But that proof should not be long in becoming apparent.

Probably the only cost that needs to decline now that the major struggles are over with is the corporate overhead. California is an expensive place to do business. But it likely does not have to be as expensive as is shown in the slide above. So, some future trimming of general and administrative costs is in order.

California Resources Slide Demonstrating Asset Performance Strengths California Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The company has a pretty good record of operating in some fairly sensitive areas. The returns are excellent while keeping any front page "accidents" to a very low number. In fact, this company generally stays out of the newspapers in a very environmentally sensitive environment. Management does extremely well when one considers that the company operates in California.

California actually imports oil, so the pricing obtained by the company is fairly strong compared to much of North America. That is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future as the state barrels into the renewable energy future before it knows just what it takes to get there. Now, if the state would ever organize a smooth transition using common sense that would allow the rest of us to keep the light on, then it would become obvious that oil and gas will be needed for quite a while. As someone who has gone through more than enough brownouts, the commonsense part needs a little work. More than likely most of us will do without either heat or air conditioning as shortages prevail while oil and gas are still needed for a longer period of time.

California Resources Management Is Raising Guidance California Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The debt issues and requirements followed by the bankruptcy meant that maintenance got deferred. Now that there is a fair amount of cash flow, this company can finally catch up with things that should have been taken care of awhile back.

It is likely that production probably will increase just by doing some maintenance that the company previously did not have the money for. The currently strong commodity pricing will give this company some extra cash to actually plan some growth.

California Resources Has Relatively Stable Production And Benefits From Strong Prices Received For Commodity Products California Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

For a long time, the company had a sizable advantage in pricing over much of North America. But as the chart above demonstrates, that pricing advantage is mitigating. So, the emphasis will have to be on innovative cost reduction in the future.

Now this company is in many ways a specialist at what it does. But many parts of the industry have introduced all kinds of improvements to reduce cost. This company did not really have the money or flexibility to try out nearly as much as its financially healthier brethren. That is about to change for the better in the future. The result should be a decline in the current level of processing costs per barrel over the next several years.

Probably the most unexpected boost to cash flow has come from unexpectedly strong natural gas prices. This company was at an emissions advantage because it produced mostly oil. Now that the natural gas production has become more valuable there will be an extra incentive to reduce whatever small amount of leakage into the atmosphere there was in the first place.

California Resources Will Be Using Renewable Solar Energy In Its Operations California Resources Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

This company has an opportunity to make yet another profit from the leased fields. California has pushed very hard for solar energy generation of electricity in the belief that such generation would lower pollution. Both the state goals towards renewable energy and the company pocketbook benefit from this idea.

Besides, it cannot hurt to be involved with the green revolution in a very visible way when the main business of the company is oil and gas. Speaking of natural gas, natural gas appears to be the main source of hydrogen for the fast-growing hydrogen market. So, this company is ideally placed to participate fully in the green revolution (far more so than much of the industry).

Summary

California Resources has emerged from bankruptcy in darn good shape. The company is still a high-cost producer. But the debt levels are now suitable to that high-cost production. As a result, management will be able to catch up the deferred maintenance as well as begin to innovate to lower future operating costs as has the rest of the industry.

The only real cost that appears to be out of line is administrative costs. But those costs are easily dealt with currently now that the company is out of bankruptcy. California probably has more "paperwork" than the rest of the United States. But that administrative cost even in that context still looks to be pretty generous for the company.

Basically, the company is now free to grow production and hopefully acquire some businesses outside the state that would provide some low-cost growth. Management has positioned the company very well to participate in the green revolution. That should only improve over time for even more visible participation.

This company usually receives stronger pricing than does the rest of North America. That advantage should continue in the future but at a reduced level.

The bottom line is the company is far less risky than it was before the bankruptcy. There is an unusually experienced management team for the size of the company that remained after the spin-off from Occidental Petroleum.

Most likely the company will begin with a bankruptcy discount in the eyes of the market. But valuation should improve over time as management is highly unlikely to ever come close to the debt ratios of the past. If anything, this management is very likely to keep debt to a very low minimum. This management is not going to need any reminding about the risks of high debt after the experience of management since the spin-off.

So, for investors, there will be a better valuation in the future (most likely). But a better future would be if the company either acquired a refinery or would grow production outside the state of California. But no matter what management does, there is a decent future ahead for the first time.