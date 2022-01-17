Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

This article explains why we hold Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in our retirement portfolio; and in particular, the significance of its current dividend yield spread and 10-year Treasury mean for retirement accounts.

Contrary to the popular advice of building "a" retirement portfolio or "the" perfect retirement portfolio, we always hold two portfolios. And we suggest you do the same at any stage of life. The issue with one portfolio is that, no matter how perfect it is, it's a big risk in itself. Always build two portfolios - one for the short term (e.g., a visit to the ER next month) and one for the long term (e.g., take care of things we are 90 years old and estate planning for kids and grandkids). Long-term and short-term risks are never the same and shouldn't be mixed up. Delineating these risks is diversification at a survival level.

Under this general background, WBA is a holding in our short-term portfolio. As you will see, first it generates an attractive and reliable current dividend income (the dividend yield is more than 3.5% as of this writing). The yield becomes even more appealing when compared to risk-free rates. The dividend yield spread between WBA and 10-year treasury rates is now exceeding 1.8%. Such a wide spread provides a comfortable cushion against inflation and interest rate uncertainties ahead. Lastly, to add icing on a cake, a yield spread as wide as the current level is also very likely to lead to a sizable capital appreciation in the near term too.

Yield spread

For bond-like equities like WBA who enjoys stable income and regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) to gauge the near-term risk has been the yield spread. Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in my earlier article on Lowe's (LOW) (another dividend champ), and a brief summary is quoted here to facilitate the remaining discussion.

The risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations. As a result, the yield spread of a given asset provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying for that asset. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

However, this is NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that shows a wild yield spread relative to the risk-free rate. As investors, two of the major risks we face are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. The yield spread helps to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already.

And the key to eliminating type A risk for a stable dividend stock is, of course with no surprise, to check its financial strength and dividend safety, as elaborated below.

WBA’s dividend safety

The next chart shows WBA’s financial strength by the most important metric in my view – interest coverage. The interest coverage here is defined as EBIT divided by interest expense. As seen, it has been essentially debt-free at the beginning of the decade when the interest coverage has been more than 30x till 2015. It meant it only takes less than 3% of EBIT earnings to service its debt at that time – perhaps a bit too conservatively leveraged. The business started leveraging more aggressively, especially around 2017 when it acquired 2,186 Rite Aid stores. Currently, the interest coverage ratio is around 5.9x and the balance sheet is admittedly more stretched than before. However, I wouldn't worry too much myself for several reasons:

First, the current “low” interest coverage is only in relative terms - relative to its own conservative past. The business is still in super financial strength in absolute terms. To put things under a broad context, the average debt coverage for the S&P index is about 6.1x - almost the same as WBA. And the cash generation ability for most of the businesses in the S&P 500 index is nowhere near WBA.

Secondly, the management’s recent efforts are very likely to result in roughly $2 billion in cost savings. Also, the proceeds from its recent divesture of Alliance Healthcare have been earmarked to deleverage the balance sheet (as well as to fuel growth in its core retail pharmacy and healthcare businesses). These developments should further strengthen its financial position in the near future.

Walgreens Boots Alliance - interest coverage over the past decade Author based on Seeking Alpha data

After checking its financial strength, the next chart shows its dividend safety. Here we will check dividend safety by the two most important metrics - payout ratio in terms of earnings and also in terms of operating cash flow. WBA has been paying a regular dividend since 1972 and it has increased it for 46 consecutive years. I am sure it will be crowned a king soon (with 50 consecutive years of dividend raises).

As can be seen from the next chart, WBA has been doing a remarkably consistent job of managing and growing its dividend. The earning payout ratio has been on average 39% - a very safe and comfortable range. The cash flow payout ratio has been even lower and safer, on average 25% in the past decade. And also note the current payout ratios are right at the historical average.

Walgreens Boots Alliance - dividend coverage over the past decade Author based on Seeking Alpha data

WBA’s yield spread relative to treasury rates

Now, with its financial strength and dividend safety confirmed, we can apply the yield spread method. As aforementioned, this method works best for bond-like equities like WBA who enjoys stable income and regular dividends. The underlying reason is that spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield is near its historical peak in a decade, around 3.5%. It started the decade with a dividend yield of around 2.5%. And despite the continuous dividend increases, the price increased slower and has driven down the yield to around 3.5% now. So in terms of dividend yield, the valuation of the stock has been compressed by almost 40% over the past decade.

However, do not forget that interest rates have been in steady decline also over the past decade (represented by the yield on IEF). Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuations for other assets such as WBA just have to go up – but it did not. As a result, the yield spread between WBA and risk-free rates has widened to the current level that is near a historical peak. And we are going to see it more directly in the next chart.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – yield spread relative to treasury rates Seeking Alpha data

This next chart shows the yield spread between WBA and the 10-year treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of WBA minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about -0.5% and 2% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like WBA. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 2%, WBA is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy WBA). In this case, sellers of WBA are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 2% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me. And you can clearly see the screaming buy signal during the 2013 and 2020 pandemic panic sales when the yield spread hiked to be above 4%.

And when the yield spread is near or below -0.5%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be the same as the risk-free yield - which begins to make less sense to me as a buyer because the risk-free treasury bond after all is risk-free. It is backed by the government's capability to print money, a capability that WBA does not have no matter how great its business model is.

And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.85%. In relative terms, it is near the widest end of the historical spectrum as seen.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – yield spread relative to treasury rates Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Also, the boundedness tractability of the yield spread opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short to mid term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

This chart shows the next 2-year total return on WBA (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spreads. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.37, suggesting a moderately-strong level of correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 2% or higher as aforementioned, the total returns in the next one year have been all positive and sometimes very large (as large as almost 50%).

Again, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.85% as shown, close to the thickest level of the historical spectrum, signaling low risks in the near term and favorable odds for near-term price appreciation.

Walgreens Boots Alliance – wide yield spread correlated with large near-term return Author based on Seeking Alpha data

What are the risks?

The first risk I see is the uncertainties with its undergoing initiatives. The leadership is undertaking a range of strategic restructures. Some of the key efforts include the recent divesture of Alliance Healthcare, its recent $970M investment in Shields Health Solutions, and a potential takeover of healthcare IT firm Evolent Health. I am bullish about these strategic initiatives myself. However, these initiatives have high uncertainty and high reward flavor, and all have a degree of uncertainty in their outcomes.

The second downside risks involve the uncertainties on the front end and pharmacy sales during the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist. The interruptions continue to hurt store foot traffic. And for WBA, light store traffic can take a toll on high-margined front-end sales.

Lastly, WBA’s business (or the healthcare sector in general) is exposed to policy uncertainties too. Reimbursement pressure, higher prescription attrition from Part D relationships, and the risk of disruptive force entering the supply chain (such as Amazon) all pose risks to its fundamental profitability.

Conclusions and final thoughts

WBA is appealing as a candidate for retirement accounts seeking current income and short-term appreciation potential, for several good reasons:

1. it is a stable dividend growth stock thanks to its stable moat, scale, and secular support. Its dividends are supported by a sound balance sheet in the near term, and by a strong moat and carefully managed payout in the long term.

2. its current yield spread relative to the risk-free treasury rate is near the widest end of the historical spectrum. Particularly, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 1.85%, signaling low risks in the near term and very favorable odds for a large price appreciation.

3. lastly, for income-seeking accounts, the current high dividend yield and its thick spread against the 10-year treasury provide a comfortable cushion against the upcoming inflation and interest rate uncertainties.

