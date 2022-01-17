Enterprise Products Partners' Navitas Acquisition Is Brilliant
Summary
- Enterprise Products Partners is spending ~$120 million in annual interest to generate >$400 million in annual FCF.
- In addition, the company is getting access to a unique and tough-to-replicate asset portfolio in the Midland basin with strong growth potential.
- The company has an overall incredibly strong financial position with a manageable debt load and an almost 8% dividend.
- The acquisition supports the company's continued growth and shareholder rewards.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), a more than $50 billion midstream behemoth, has joined in the increasing industry consolidation in a substantial way with a $3.25 billion acquisition of Navitas Midstream Partners. As we'll see throughout this article, that intelligent acquisition, combined with the remainder of the company's assets will support significant shareholder rewards.
Navitas Midstream Partners Investment
Navitas Midstream is a valuable and well-established business.
Navitas Midstream Partners Investment - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
The Navitas Midstream Partners is expected to add $400-480 million in 2023 DCF or roughly $400 million in 2022. The company has 1750 miles of pipeline and 1 Bcf/day of processing capacity growing by 30% YoY into 2023. The company has thousands of additional drilling locations with now federal lands risk and dedicated acreage.
The basin represents the entry point for the company into the Midland Basin, which has strong synergies with its remaining assets. The company has an attractive footprint here, and the actual should be incremental. At $3.25 billion cash, debt for the buyout will only cost ~$120 million in annual interest, easily covered by the DCF.
Navitas Midland Basin System - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
Navitas Midland Basin has a massive system in a 75-mile by 75-mile area. This is all in the Midland Basin, a valuable and growing asset base. There are 40+ customers on the system, and the company has a fixed fee/fee floor contract mix which provides security with commodity price upside. The company has continued to add assets in the most active area of the Basin.
The basin has breakevens estimated <$40/barrel and expects continued growth within its core asset areas. That means the basin is incredibly profitable at this time and shows the importance and strength of the multi-billion dollar asset system.
Enterprise Products Partners Overview
Outside of this, Enterprise Products Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets.
Enterprise Products Partners Overview - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
Enterprise Products Partners is a fully integrated midstream company with 50,000 miles of NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and other pipelines. The company also has 260 million barrels of storage products and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. The company has numerous natural gas processing facilities, deepwater docks, etc.
The company's impressive portfolio of assets consists of a fully integrated portfolio and a unique ability to maximize cash flow as it takes products from start to finish. The company moves the raw materials essential to everyday life such as crude oil, etc. That significant portfolio strength means continued fees and earnings for the company.
Enterprise Products Partners Financial Outlook
Enterprise Products Partners has a strong financial outlook bolstered by the strength of its assets.
Enterprise Products Partners Outlook - Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation
The company has decreased its growth capital spending significantly but still has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has $800 million in 2022 growth capital spending, or roughly 1.6% of its market capitalization annually, which is incredibly manageable. That's a small part of the company's roughly $7.2 billion in annual FCF.
That leaves the company with roughly $6 billion post-sustaining capital expenditures. The company's leverage ratio is 3.5x, but the company is at only 3.2x. TTM EBITDA was $8.3 billion, with long-term debt at roughly $27 billion. Liquidity is a massive $6.7 billion, and the company's dividend is almost 8% showing its financial strength.
The company's strong financial position and low debt with strong dividends cost it roughly $4 billion. That still leaves the company with $2 billion after a significant dividend and continued investment in growth. The company has continuously and steadily increased distributions.
Enterprise Products Partners Returns
Enterprise Products Partners has the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns.
The company to start with is investing roughly 1.6% of its market cap in growth annually. The company has a history of generating double-digit capital returns with its investments and we don't see any reason for that stopping for the company. At minimum, one can see that as a 1.6% indirect form of shareholder returns.
In addition, the company pays a dividend of almost 8%. That alone is an almost double-digit shareholder return. After all that, the company still has ~$2 billion or 4% it can spend how it chooses whether that's debt paybacks, share repurchases, etc. At current dividends, we'd like to see the company repurchase shares driving stronger returns.
Enterprise Products Partners Risk
Enterprise Products Partners has a unique ability to generate substantial long-term shareholder rewards. The company's only risk in our view is long-term volume declines, however, with a unique portfolio of assets and overall volume growth, we see the company's risk as fairly minimal. That's worth paying close attention to.
Conclusion
Enterprise Products Partners has made a unique acquisition of Navitas Midstream Partners. The company's cash acquisition here will provide it with more than $400 million in DCF well covering the cost of that cash and giving the company synergies plus $250+ million in additional FCF that's growing. It also gives the company access to the Midland Basin.
Going forward, we expect Enterprise Products Partners to continue paying an almost 8% dividend, 1.6% in growth capital and have ~4% left over. That means the company will be able to continue growth and generate double-digit shareholder rewards making the company a valuable investment for shareholders.
