fotokostic/iStock via Getty Images

Commodity prices rose in 2020 and 2021, and the agricultural products that feed the world were no exception. Rising inflation pushed agricultural input costs higher. Fertilizers, energy, equipment, transportation, and land values have increased to multi-year highs, if not all-time highs. The cost of producing a bushel of soybeans, corn, wheat, and other agricultural products has risen dramatically. Higher production costs put upward pressure on grain and oilseed prices.

Meanwhile, global population growth increases by approximately 20 million people each quarter. With more than 7.87 billion mouths to feed, supplies must keep pace with the ever-increasing demand. In 2022, the world will consume more agricultural products than in 2021 and less than in 2023 if the population trend continues.

While the weather is always the primary determinate of the path of least resistance of agricultural commodity prices each crop year, the bias remains to the upside in 2022 as inflation, rising demand, and the current price trends point higher. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. BG has five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizers, and Sugar and Bioenergy. BG shares broke out to the upside in late 2021 when they traded above technical resistance at the December 2014 $93.17 high, reaching the most recent high at $99.93 last week on January 13. The all-time high was at $135 per share in 2008, and BG shares could head for a challenge of that level over the coming months as the earnings continue to support a bullish trend for the stock.

Bunge Limited is one of the ABCD of multinational agricultural companies

The ABCD of dominant agribusiness companies worldwide include:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Cargill (privately held)

Louis Dreyfus (privately held)

The four are the most powerful multinational companies that feed and increasingly supply power to the world. Addressing climate change via a greener path of alternative and renewable energy sources only increases the addressable market for the ABCD companies that process agricultural products into biofuels.

Bunge has been around for over a century since 1918. The company's headquarters are in St Louis, Missouri, the heart of the US agricultural belt. Bunge had a $13.870 billion market cap at just below $100 per share on Jan. 14. The company employs more than 23,000 people worldwide.

BG has been in a bullish trend since the March 2020 low

Like most shares, BG fell to a multi-year low in March 2020 when the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes.

Long-term BG chart Barchart

As the chart highlights, BG reached $29 per share in March 2020, the lowest price since late 2008 when the global financial crisis caused share prices to plunge. Since March 2020, the stock has been explosive, reaching just under the $100 level last week as BG has more than tripled, outperforming the stock market and many other assets.

Impressive earnings over the past two quarters

BG delivered impressive profits for its shareholders over the past two quarters, blowing away analyst earnings estimates.

BG earnings Yahoo Finance

The chart illustrates $2.23 per share in earnings in Q2 2021 compared to consensus forecasts of $1.38. In Q3, BG earned $3.28 per share compared to estimates of $1.19. Analysts expect BG to report $2.19 per share in Q4 when the company releases its next earnings report on Feb. 9.

Exposure to Brazil in a critical election year

BP Bunge Bioenergia is a joint venture with British Petroleum (BP). The two companies formed the JV in 2019 to expand Brazil's low-carbon ethanol, sugar, and bioelectricity market.

In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol, and Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of sugarcane. In Brazil, sugarcane is the input in biofuel production. The BP-BG joint venture can produce over 1.5 million liters of ethanol and 1.1 million tons of sugar and export 1,200 GW of energy to the Brazilian power grid. The JV is a model for sustainability in South America's most populous country, with the continent's leading economy.

Brazilians will go to the polls in 2022 to decide if controversial President Jair Bolsonaro will serve another term. COVID-19 has devastated Brazil, with more than 620,000 fatalities and over 22.6 million confirmed cases. While around 77.6% of the population is vaccinated (source: nCoV2019.live), many Brazilians are not happy with the president's response to the pandemic. Moreover, Chile recently elected a socialist government, which could signify that Brazil will head down the same political path. President Bolsonaro is a far-right politician. The presidential election in late 2022 could have a substantial impact on the Brazilian economy. Brazil's real has been consolidating near the lows against the US dollar after falling steadily since 2011.

Brazilian real long-term chart CQG

The chart shows the decline from $0.65095 in 2011 to $0.1673 in 2020 in the real vs. the US dollar currency relationship. Brazil is a significant commodity producer and exporter, but the bull market in raw material prices has only lifted the real to just over the $0.1800 level against the dollar at the end of last week. Meanwhile, the real could have lots of upside room as the peak occurred in 2011 during the past secular commodities bull market.

A stronger real would likely support gains in BG shares as the company has a substantial investment and long history in Brazil. However, we could see some volatility in the shares around election time. Brazil has suffered from years of political turmoil and corruption. The commodity bull market has stabilized the real and could push it higher over the coming months.

Agricultural commodity price trends support gains in BG

Meanwhile, the bullish price action in agricultural commodities supports BG shares. In 2020 and 2021, agricultural commodity prices posted impressive gains:

Sugar- a 15.42% gain in 2020 and a 21.89% gain in 2021

Soybeans- a 39.48% gain in 2020 and a 1.03% gain in 2021

Corn- a 24.82% 2020 gain and a 10.53% gain in 2022

CBOT Wheat- up 14.63% in 2020, and a 20.34% gain in 2022

Ethanol- up 4.22% in 2020 and 58.41% higher in 2021

The bullish trends in these and other agricultural commodities are bullish for Brazil and support higher earnings for BG and the other ABCD companies in 2022. At the $98.71 level at the end of last week, BG pays its shares holders a $2.10 dividend, translating to a 2.13% yield on the stock.

Long-term BG chart Barchart

The all-time high in BG shares was in 2008 at $135 per share. Technical resistance on the long-term stock stood at the $93.17 level, the December 2014 high. BG moved above that level in late 2021, and the prospects for continued gains are high in early 2022. I would not be surprised to see BG shares rise to a new all-time peak during the current commodity bull market.