6.5% Yield From Keyera Offset By Rising Debt Levels
Summary
- Keyera Corp. has long fit the prototypical description of a conservative income stock.
- 2022 will be challenging as high levels of maintenance capex meets lower levels of EBITDA.
- We look at whether we can still make a long case.
Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars
We have had a mildly bullish stance towards US midstream assets. On the Canadian side, we have generally been more constructive as the relative lack of capital expenditures alongside the ability of Canada to actually increase production levels, make for a good combination. Our bullish call on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) was timely and the company got bought out by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP). We examine one more midstream play today to see if it fits our value theme.
Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF) has long fit the prototypical description of a conservative income stock. Very few assets anywhere could match the steady and predictable income of Keyera and blend it with growth.
The company is involved with all areas of the midstream complex and delivers value to customers across the board.
Demand for its assets has stayed relatively steady through the downturn, even though the stock price dropped rather precipitously when the pandemic was first discovered.
Keyera sees itself as playing a key role in the low-carbon future and its longer term plans have been clearly moving in that direction.
It also published its Inaugural Climate Report in late 2021. This included scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions intensity reduction targets of 25% by 2025 and 50% by 2035. The baseline year was set as 2019 to remove the pandemic noise. These are quite aggressive targets, especially when viewed in context of the fact that from 2017 to 2020, Keyera's emissions intensity decreased by 35%. The stock's performance has taken a middling path and lagged Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP), while outperforming Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) and the US MLP Index ETF (AMLP).
Recent Results
Keyera surprised investors during Q3-2021 results as it forecasted a very heavy turnaround year for 2022. This featured lots of downtime (lost EBITDA) and maintenance capex more than doubling versus 2021.
This is quite a potent combination and Keyera's adjusted EBITDA is estimated to drop by about 10%-12% from 2021. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) or the free cash flow proxy, will drop by 15%-20% in 2022. These are big numbers and keep in mind that Keyera produced $3.26 in AFFO during 2020 and 2022 will be closer to $2.50. This has taken the wind out of bulls and it is hard to find reasons to be bullish here. On an AFFO multiple basis, Keyera is easily the most expensive in ENB, TRP and PBA group. Even looking out further, to 2023, Keyera's estimated AFFO still falls short of its 2020 high water mark, while both ENB and PBA will achieve at least 15% growth.
Valuation & Outlook
Any long case here has to be made by looking past the 2022 year. On 2023 numbers, Keyera trades at an estimated AFFO multiple of less than 10 and also an EV to EBITDA of close to 10.0. This is a modestly appealing valuation in this overvalued market and about in line with peers. Keyera's dividend yield is competitive with its peers but it has the least buffer to increase the dividend considering the massive capex plans for 2022 and 2023.
Those capex plans also create a risk here as those are definitely not internally funded. This is very much the opposite of where ENB and PBA are today. PBA has an internally funded growth model in place and ENB is actually buying back shares.
Verdict
If Keyera went looking for a buyer today, we have no doubt that the company could sell itself for 30-40% higher. In a market starved of yield, Keyera's quality asset base at even 13X EV to EBITDA would not have a problem finding a buyer. As a standalone, there is a lot of wood to chop though. Investors have to ask "why Keyera" when PBA and ENB are around at very similar dividend yields. Keyera had long maintained a relatively lower debt advantage but that advantage is whittling away in 2022 and 2023 projected numbers for all three are about the same. TRP has a higher debt load but arguably can carry that on account of its far larger size and scale. One point we want to bring up here is that a lot of Keyera's references to its own debt exclude the Hybrid subordinated notes.
We, and many other analysts, don't exclude them. If you are forming an argument to buy Keyera based on an EV to EBITDA level, excluding them is incorrect.
Verdict
Keyera's 2022 EBITDA levels make it vulnerable to a moderate selloff should the markets head lower. We think there is some value to be had here but not enough that we get excited and rush in. We have sold the $27 strike covered calls and cash secured outs for Keyera and that is a level where we are comfortable establishing a small long position. We are still giving this a buy rating at the current price of $28.57, with a 12 month price target of $31.00.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEYUF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: We are long BIP, and ENB preferred shares