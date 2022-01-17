Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) released its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 on January 13, 2021.

1 - Production Snapshot

It was a weak gold production this quarter. Gold production came in at 122,644 Oz, down from 138,220 ounces produced in 4Q20 and down from 125,459 Oz delivered the preceding quarter.

2021 production was 475,912 ounces, ending at the upper end of the revised production guidance range of 460K to 480K ounces.

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is always a strenuous exercise for this gold miner. As I said in my preceding article, I have been very disappointed with Greece's painful lack of progress after the company finally received all the necessary green lights from the Greek government in April 2021.

We are now in 2022, and we are still waiting for the Skouries project to restart. Most importantly, we are still waiting to learn how management will secure the financing needed to complete the Greek endeavor.

George Burns, the CEO, said in the Q3 conference call:

We're also seeing strong interest from Greek banks in EU COVID relief fund. This is a very encouraging as we accelerate the process of finalizing and funding and financing for the world-class project. In October, we made the decision to suspend mining operations at our non-core Stratoni Mavres Petres mine in Greece, and focused on exploration.

On the positive side, Olympias' production is improving this quarter which is encouraging after many quarters of hiccups and hesitations.

Also, the company is buying back shares, and it is progress for shareholders.

Eldorado may purchase up to 1,421,373 of its common shares representing approximately 0.8% of the total 182,659,032 common shares of the Eldorado issued and outstanding as at December 17, 2021.

Finally, On December 15, 2021, the company published a mineral reserves update after the divestment of the Tocantinzinho mine project. Proven and Probable gold ounce as of September 30, 2021, was 15,264K Oz.

Thus, it is prudent to trade short-term LIFO a large part of your long-term position and keep long-term a core position expecting a breakthrough in the future.

The gold sector is highly volatile and could turn bearish or bullish on short notice. The Fed decision to turn hawkish, expecting four interest increases in 2022, is not necessarily a piece of good news for gold, and we may see some weakness arising in 2022.

3 - Stock Performance

The stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Newmont Corp. (NEM) and is now down 15% on a one-year basis.

Gold Production Details For 4Q21

On January 13, 2022, the company announced the preliminary gold production for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter of 2021 production came at 122,644 Au Oz, down year-over-year and sequentially. This quarterly production comes with a price of gold estimated at $1,795 per ounce.

1 - Olympias Mine

The company continues to target efficiency and productivity improvements at Olympias. Production came at 15,523 ounces, higher than the 11,408 ounces produced in 4Q20.

Efficiency initiatives that started earlier in the year, coupled with positive grade reconciliation versus the plan, resulted in higher fourth quarter production to end the year.

The chart showed a steady improvement in 2021.

2 - Lamaque Mine

The fourth quarter solid gold production at Lamaque mine was mainly driven by higher-than-planned gold grades in the C4 zone.

The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine was completed, on schedule and on budget, in December 2021. The decline will allow direct ore and waste transportation from the Triangle mine to the mill, thereby eliminating the re-handling of ore.

Production came in at 51,354 ounces, up from 44,168 ounces in 3Q20. It was an impressive quarter, up 37.4% sequentially.

3 - Kisladag Mine

Production was in line with expectations, but production was weak when we looked at the chart. It is hard to understand why the company said that the mine "performed well" this quarter.

The company said:

Kisladag performed well in the fourth quarter with gold production in line with plan. Several operational improvements, in advance of the high-pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") circuit commissioning in the mine, crushing circuit, and leach pad in 2021 resulted in increased throughput. Construction and wet commissioning of the HPGR was completed in December 2021. The circuit is now ramping up to production and metallurgical specifications.

Production came in at 33,136 ounces, down from 56,816 ounces in 4Q20 and from 51,040 ounces produced in 3Q21.

I was concerned with the production at Kisladag this quarter, and it is easy to see why by looking at the chart above.

4 - Efemcukuru Mine

Production was in line with expectations. Gold production was 22,631 ounces compared to 25,828 ounces the same quarter last year.

Important note about Turkey's assets current income tax expense:

expects the Turkish current income tax expense on mining profits, at an enacted rate of 25%, to be further increased by $13-16 million. The expected increase is primarily related to the significant weakening of the Lira in the quarter and the resulting generation of taxable unrealized foreign exchange gains. This was partly offset by a reduction from the investment tax credit relating to Kisladag heap leach improvements.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

EGO forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $9.72 and support at $8.50.

I am not ultra-bullish on gold for 2022, and I believe it is crucial to trade LIFO a large part of your position in the short term to take advantage of the volatility that could accelerate significantly due to the Fed's hawkish action in 2022.

The trading strategy I suggest is to sell about 25% between $9.7 and $9.8 (trading LIFO). Accumulating on any weakness at or below $8.50 makes perfect sense.

However, if the gold price turns bullish, EGO could cross its resistance (breakout) and retest $10.5-$11.

Conversely, if the gold price turns bearish due to the Fed's action, EGO could drop quickly below $8.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

