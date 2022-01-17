Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) drawdown continues!

After falling all through 2021, ARKK posted yet another decline in the first half of January, falling 17.27% in a mere 14 days. The selloff was due to a combination of severe outflows and an organic decline in the fund’s holdings. In 2022 to-date, ARKK has seen $154 million in net outflows, a weak start to what fund manager Cathie Wood had hoped would be a banner year.

Just prior to the start of this year, Cathie Wood gave a now infamous interview in which she projected her fund would deliver 40% CAGR returns over five years. That sounds crazy now, but her fund did deliver a 150% return in 2020. One of the most prominent “COVID-19 winner” funds, it handily outperformed its benchmark, the NASDAQ-100.

Now, though, ARKK’s entire strategy is becoming strained. The Federal Reserve signalled last year that it would raise interest rates three times in 2022. Later, Jamie Dimon chimed in, saying that six or seven hikes were possible. That throws a wrench into ARKK’s strategy because higher interest rates eat into the discounted cash flows of high-growth tech stocks. Technically, they eat into the discounted cash flows of all stocks, but the effect is the most severe with high-growth stocks, as I will explore in detail momentarily.

The big problem for ARKK in 2022 is that almost all of its holdings fall in the “high growth” category. That is, the category of equities whose present values are reduced the most by higher interest rates. ARKK stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Roku (ROKU) and Spotify (SPOT) are expected to deliver phenomenal earnings growth in the future. For example, Wall Street analysts, on average, expect Tesla’s earnings to grow 168% year-over-year for 2021. That’s a lot of growth, no doubt, but the impact of higher interest rates is all the more severe the higher the growth rate is.

For this reason, ARKK is likely to deliver disappointing results in 2022 if the Federal Reserve behaves as Jamie Dimon says it will. While it’s true that an earnings beat can overcome the effect of higher interest rates, Wall Street’s expectations are high already. The odds of beating when analysts expect you to grow at 168% are quite low. So, it is quite likely that Tesla and other ARKK stocks will be negatively impacted by the Fed’s rate hikes.

With all that said, Cathie Wood could still turn things around. By investing in “value tech stocks,” she could remain true to the fund’s “innovation” theme while pivoting to equities that are more suited to today’s market conditions. However, there has so far been no indication that Wood will do so. For this reason, I will develop a bearish thesis on ARKK in this article, arguing that it has further to fall from here.

How Higher Interest Rates Hurt Funds like ARKK

The reason why higher interest rates hurt funds like ARKK so much is because the present value discounting the effect of rate hikes is felt more keenly the higher the earnings growth rate. To illustrate this, let’s consider two assets at two discount rates. Asset ‘A’ is a bond paying a flat $1 million a year, Asset ‘B’ is a stock whose earnings are expected to grow, like Tesla’s, at 168% year-over-year. In this example, I’m going to project the 168% growth rate out five years, though Wall Street’s forecast is only for fiscal 2021.

Here are the present values we get for asset ‘A’ and asset ‘B’ over five years, at a 0% and 2% discount rate.

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 TOTAL ASSET A - 0% $100 $100 $100 $100 $100 $500 ASSET A - 2% $98.03 $96.11 $94.25 $92.38 $90.57 $471.34 ASSET B - 0% $100 $268 $718.24 $1,924 $5,158 $8168 ASSET B - 2% $98.03 $257.59 $676.94 $1777.53 $4,672 $7,482.19

As you can see, Asset B ends up being worth far more than Asset A, with either discount rate. However, the percentage impact of the interest rate hike is much more severe in the case of asset B. Asset A’s present value under 2% interest rate is $471.34, which is 5.7% lower than with a 0% interest rate. Asset B’s present value of $7,482 is 8.39% lower than with 0% interest rates.

Why does this matter when Asset B’s cash flows still sum to far more than Asset A’s?

Because stocks are priced with present value assumptions in mind. If investors expected $500 in Asset A cash flows before the rate hike, then they should value it 5.7% less after the rate hike. If investors expected $8,168 in Asset B cash flows before the rate hike, then they should value it 8.39% after it. So, Asset B takes the bigger hit in a present value model.

This is a problem for ARKK because virtually all of its stocks are in the ‘mega growth’ category. There is only one mega-cap among the fund’s top 10 holdings–Tesla–but it’s a mega-cap with extraordinarily high multiples. It is a medium-sized growth company going by fundamentals. Pretty much all of these companies are intended to produce above-average growth–hence Wood’s forecast that ARK would deliver 40% CAGR returns from 2022 to 2027. The problem is, if the Federal Reserve comes through with all of its planned interest rate hikes, then the present value of that future growth will be reduced. So, if Wood expected 40% CAGR returns based on 40% CAGR earnings growth, the expected return has to be lowered by the loss of present value caused by higher interest rates. Exactly where the Fed funds rate is going is anybody’s guess, but many think it will be 0.5% by the end of this quarter, and 1.75% by 2023. That’s up from the current Federal Funds rate, which was 0.08% as of this writing.

ARKK: An Analysis of Top Holdings

As we’ve seen, the present macroeconomic trends are basically unfavourable to ARKK. On top of that, the fund has several characteristics that make it undesirable compared to similar funds:

All of these characteristics make ARKK look undesirable. You could argue that the final point–the underperformance–is not valid because past results don’t indicate future results. However, since this is the performance record of a fund, not an individual security, past results do reflect on the manager’s ability to outperform.

We also need to consider all of this alongside the effect of higher interest rates on ARKK stocks. If ARKK stocks have high expected growth and are fully valued or overvalued now, then interest rate hikes should make their present value decline much more than that of the average stock. So, let’s take a look at ARKK’s top five holdings and their year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, and operating cash flow.

Revenue Growth Adjusted EPS Growth EBITDA Growth Operating Cash Flow Growth Tesla 66.7% 485% 79% 128% Coinbase (COIN) 626% 2,850% 996% 1,476% Teladoc Health (TDOC) 114% N/A 124% N/A Roku (ROKU) 66% N/A N/A 231% Zoom Video Communications (ZM) 99% 162% 171% 62%

Now, looking at all of this growth, you might find yourself tempted to run out some of these stocks right now. But remember, all of the investors who bought these stocks bought them knowing that growth was likely to be high. Quite possibly, they are fully valued or even overvalued today. In the meantime, these very high growth rates mean that the present value of their future earnings is lowered more than those of defensive companies. So, the coming interest rate hikes make such stocks less attractive.

The billion-dollar question is whether these companies are, in fact, fully valued today. If a stock is severely undervalued then multiple expansion can occur and overpower the effect of higher interest rates. At least some of ARKK’s holdings look like they are potentially undervalued. Coinbase, for example, trades at just 17.3 times earnings, 5.5 times sales, and 5 times operating cash flow. Assuming that COIN can keep up its historical growth, then these multiples will in the future prove to have been too low. If you start with $100 in earnings and grow at 626% year-over-year, you end up with $726 in earnings in just a year of growth. That would cause such extreme multiple contraction if the stock price did not move, that the likelihood of it not moving would be extremely low. A moderate interest rate hike would have less of an effect than that much growth in a cheap stock. As I showed above, even a hike from 0% to 2% only reduces the PV of a 168% grower by 8.3% over five years. So, enough undervaluation can overpower the effects of an interest rate hike.

How Cathie Could Turn it Around

All of this brings me to my final point, which is that Cathie Wood could turn around ARKK’s fortunes by pivoting to value names within the innovator space. As I showed in the section above, there is at least one “value” stock among ARKK’s holdings already - Coinbase. Granted, it’s a “value” stock whose earnings come from extremely volatile crypto assets, but it at least looks like a value stock on paper. And there are other value stocks out there that are innovative enough to fit with ARKK’s “innovation” mandate.

Consider these:

Meta Platforms (FB) - a tech company that will be spending $10 billion in 2022 to develop VR social media.

Micron Technology (MU) - a semi name that develops the world’s fastest graphics memory and was the first in the world to 176-layer NAND Flash.

Alibaba (BABA) - a Chinese eCommerce giant that also has a cloud computing business, for which it has begun developing its own chips.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - a Chinese conglomerate mainly involved in gaming and entertainment.

These companies are all plenty innovative. Yet when we look at their multiples, we see that they are classic value plays.

P/E P/sales P/book TTM earnings growth PEG FB 24 7.9 7 59% 0.4 MU 13 3.4 2.4 143% 0.1 BABA 14 2.8 2.4 -6.4% N/A TCEHY 20 6.8 4.4 55% 0.37

As you can see, all of these companies offer very low earnings multiples, and for the most part, high earnings growth. And their business activities easily fit the definition of “innovative.” By including these types of names in the mix, ARKK might be able to turn it around in 2022.

The million-dollar question is whether it will. The fund faces significant risks due to its sensitivity to higher interest rates, but Cathie Wood still seems determined to outperform the S&P 500 by nearly 4:1. In the past, it was quite possible to do that by picking ultra-high growth names and pandemic winners. Today, though, the strategy seems much less likely to work out. So, a pivot to value would be far from the worst choice Wood could make right now. At present, the macro environment does not look friendly to her top holdings.