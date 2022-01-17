Bausch + Lomb Begins U.S. IPO Process
Summary
- Bausch + Lomb has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be significantly higher.
- Bausch + Lomb develops and sells eyecare products to consumers, pharmaceutical firms and surgical markets worldwide.
- BLCO is beginning the process of separating from parent firm Bausch Health Companies and has rebounded after a 2020 pandemic-induced contraction.
A Quick Take On Bausch + Lomb Corporation
Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm sells contact lenses and related eyecare products worldwide.
BLCO has rebounded sharply after a pandemic-induced contraction and is producing strong growth and free cash flow.
Bausch + Lomb And Its Technologies
Vaughan, Canada-based Bausch + Lomb was founded to create the first mass-produced soft contact lens and develop additional eyecare products for various eye conditions.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Joseph C. Papa, who has been with the firm since May 2016 and was previously CEO of Perrigo Company and has a long history of senior positions in healthcare industry companies, both private and publicly held.
Below is a brief overview video of the firm's 2021 highlights:
(Source)
The company's primary business segments are:
Vision Care / Consumer Health Care
Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals
Surgical
Bausch + Lomb has received at least $10.345 billion in equity investment from investors including parent firm Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch + Lomb - Customer Acquisition
The company has a portfolio of over 400 products and serves a number of major market segments primarily through consumer channels and direct sales or distributorship channels.
BLCO has over 100 projects in its R&D pipeline and operations or sales into more than 100 countries worldwide.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
37.0%
|
2020
|
36.7%
|
2019
|
36.6%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, swung back into positive territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
0.3
|
2020
|
-0.3
(Source - SEC Filing)
Bausch + Lomb's Market And Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for vision care was an estimated $125 billion in 2018 and is forecast to exceed $192 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing incidence of ocular diseases combined with greater access and availability of a variety of vision care options for patients.
Also, below is a historical and projected future market trajectory for vision care products and services in North America:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Allergan
Alcon
CooperVision
JNJ Vision
Santen
Vistakon
Novartis
Pfizer
Roche
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Laboratoires Thea
AMO
Carl Zeiss
Generics
Bausch + Lomb Financial Performance
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Rebounding topline revenue growth after the 2020 pandemic period
An increase in gross profit so far in 2021 but reduced gross margin
Fluctuating but substantial operating profit
Variable cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 2,764,000,000
|
12.0%
|
2020
|
$ 3,412,000,000
|
-9.7%
|
2019
|
$ 3,778,000,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 1,700,000,000
|
9.5%
|
2020
|
$ 2,127,000,000
|
-13.2%
|
2019
|
$ 2,451,000,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
61.51%
|
2020
|
62.34%
|
2019
|
64.88%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 237,000,000
|
8.6%
|
2020
|
$ 260,000,000
|
7.6%
|
2019
|
$ 396,000,000
|
10.5%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 131,000,000
|
4.7%
|
2020
|
$ (18,000,000)
|
-0.7%
|
2019
|
$ 298,000,000
|
10.8%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 711,000,000
|
2020
|
$ 522,000,000
|
2019
|
$ 799,000,000
(Source - SEC Filing)
As of September 30, 2021, Bausch + Lomb had $130 million in cash and $1.6 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was $639 million.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation IPO Details
Bausch + Lomb intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, although the final figure will likely be significantly higher.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
BLCO plans to list its stock concurrently on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The firm will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. All proceeds will be paid to the parent firm, Bausch Health Companies, through another subsidiary.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management believes that resolution of known legal proceedings would not have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations, but it cannot be certain of that belief.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and other investment banks.
Commentary About Bausch + Lomb's IPO
BLCO is seeking to go public as it begins the separation process from its parent firm Bausch Health Companies.
The firm's financials have shown rebounding topline revenue growth after a contraction during the 2020 pandemic period, growing gross profit in 2021 but lowered gross margin, variable operating profit, and fluctuating cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was an impressive $639 million.
The firm currently has no plans to pay a dividend on its common shares and anticipates that all of its earnings will be reinvested in its growth initiatives and working capital.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown slightly as revenue has fluctuated; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rebounded into positive territory in the most recent nine-month reporting period.
The market opportunity for providing consumer eyecare health products is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years as the global population ages and eye conditions become increasingly common.
Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (17.5%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is a continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants, which may reduce eye doctor visits thereby having a dampening effect on revenue growth.
However, the IPO should be well-subscribed, assuming benign overall market conditions, as the firm produces significant earnings and free cash flow.
I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
