ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure networks in the US. While the company's revenue is largely based on their hardware charging systems, the real value falls within their higher-margin, more recurring subscription revenue.

The company recently reported another strong quarter with revenue growing nearly 80% and beating consensus estimates. However, there continues to be pressure on profitability given the massive amount of investment it takes to scale their EV infrastructure and attract new customers.

The EV market seems to be going through a positive fundamental shift with the US Government putting more investments behind this transition. ChargePoint is likely to be a long-term winner from a business model standpoint, however their stock is already pricing in success, trading at 19x forward revenue.

I am bullish on the company, but I believe the valuation is too expensive to be building a position, even after a growth rotation-led pullback of nearly 50% in recent weeks.

Let's not forget, a majority of the company's revenue is driven by them building out their hardware infrastructure, which comes with lower margins. The higher margin subscription revenue is only around 20% of total revenue, though current valuation seems to be saying 100% of the company should be viewed as a SaaS company.

For now, I remain on the sidelines and will wait on a better entry point. As the use of EVs continues to expand throughout the US and the rest of the world, it will take significant amounts of capital to invest in the infrastructure, potentially impacting the company's profitability for many years to come.

Financial Review

Revenue during the company's recent quarter grew nearly 80% yoy to $65 million and beat expectations by $2 million. Networked Charging Systems revenue makes up over 70% of total company revenue and continues to drive growth, with revenue of $47.5 million growing 111% yoy. Not surprisingly, ChargePoint continues to expand their activated ports, with 163k at the end of last quarter including 45k across Europe.

Subscription revenue represents just over 20% of total revenue and grew 24% yoy to $13.4 million, though this revenue is more recurring and highly visible.

One of the company's biggest growth opportunities remains expanding their activated ports as well as international expansion. With a majority of revenue still driven by North America, EV usage is actually greater in Europe, thus there remains significant growth potential.

In addition, as ChargePoint has started to gain some scale, non-GAAP gross margins have improved to 27%, up from 20% in the year-ago period. I believe that as the company continues to grow and better leverage their expenses, margins will continue to improve over time.

Gross margin expansion will end up flowing through to non-GAAP operating income. With non-GAAP operating expenses still representing nearly 100% of revenue, clearly ChargePoint is reinvesting to improve their product and scale their revenue. The lack of non-GAAP operating income profitability is a bit concerning given the company sells hardware ports, though the software/subscription aspect of the business can help offset this over the long term.

For the remainder of the year, the company is expecting FQ4 revenue of $73-78 million (which was above consensus estimates for $72 million) and FY22 revenue of $235-240 million (which was above consensus estimates for $232 million).

Great Business Model, But Cautious With Stock

While a majority of the company's revenue is driven from their Networked Charging System hardware, the company believes they are more of a software company than hardware provider. To a certain extent, I agree. The real value of the company is their subscription-based revenue, which tends to come at higher margins and is more recurring.

However, in order for the company to start earning the subscription revenue, they need to build out their hardware infrastructure. The hardware part of the business is largely used to attract customers on to their platform and once they start using the infrastructure, ChargePoint can start earning the higher-margin subscription revenue.

Given the rapid rise in interest within EV, I believe the market will begin to become even more competitive. ChargePoint has been able to gain a leading market share, however, I believe increased competition could result in pricing pressure and deterioration in market share.

As a comparison, consumers are typically not loyal to a single gas station. If there are three gas stations in visible sight, a majority of consumers will likely go for the one that is either most convenient to them or the cheapest. While EV is still a fast growing market, increased competition could potentially lower consumer loyalty and make charging cheaper (which could impact ChargePoint's profitability over time).

On the positive note, the White House has recently released their Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan in addition to government spending potentially coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. During the company's recent earnings call, management commented on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, noting this is a positive development for EVs.

And on the policy front, the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes up to $7.5 billion to accelerate the build-out of charging along highways and in our communities. This is evidence that US policy leaders are committed to an electric future. We are working with policymakers at the federal and state level to shape this. While other state and utility programs are in place now, this new stimulus will likely manifest significantly beginning in 2023.

With the White House's EV Charging Action Plan, they are aiming for the US to have 500k chargers nationwide and 50% of EV sales share by 2030. This plan has also set up the processes and controls in place in order to expand the usage of EVs, though a large factor of increased EV penetration will be driven by consumer interest. If consumers are slow to adopt EV or if EVs remain an expensive upfront cost (though this could be subsidized over time), it may take many years or decades for EVs to become more mainstream.

With around $5 billion to be used from the Infrastructure bill, states will have some money for improving roads and EV infrastructure. I do believe this is a good step forward for EVs, though I also believe this will attract more competition (negative for ChargePoint) and potential pricing pressure. If the government is willing to subsidize some of the EV expenses and increased competition comes to the marketplace, EV infrastructure facilitators, like ChargePoint could be faced with negative pricing pressure.

Valuation

Even though the company has demonstrated very strong revenue growth in recent quarters, I believe the current valuation is placing too much weight on the company's Networked Charging Systems infrastructure. Yes, the subscription-based revenue is very valuable, but only represents ~20% of total revenue and investors need to consider lower-margin hardware part of the business.

The company's current valuation seems to imply very strong growth for many years to come as well as attributing valuation more closely aligned with higher-growth SaaS companies, something I disagree with. ChargePoint's economics are not 100% SaaS-based, meaning that even as the company scales, their non-GAAP operating margins will be challenged to significantly improve. The hardware part of their business has lower margins and will continue to weigh on profitability, even as they expand their infrastructure.

For example, the company's non-GAAP gross margins, while having showed great improvement, are still under 30%. This compares to leading pure SaaS-based company's gross margins around 80%. Yes, over time ChargePoint will likely see their margins expand, but I find it very difficult to believe their gross margins will ever approach anything close to 80%.

The company has a current market cap of $4.85 billion and with ~$365 million in net cash, ChargePoint has an enterprise value of ~$4.5 billion.

For next year, consensus is currently estimating revenue of $380 million, which implies a FY23 revenue multiple of ~12x. If we were to compare this to other leading SaaS companies in the market with very strong revenue growth and significantly negative margins, one could argue valuation is not out of the ordinary.

However, a large portion of the company's revenue and growth is being driven by their lower-margin hardware solutions. Thus, investors should discount this when it comes to valuation. Plus, margins are not likely to expand anywhere close to leading SaaS-based companies, so why should valuation reflect ChargePoint as a leading SaaS company?

I like the company's business model and believe significant investments across the EV infrastructure will benefit many companies in this industry including ChargePoint, but with the stock still trading around 12x FY23 revenue and 19x forward revenue, there seems to a be a lot of success already priced into the stock.

For now, I will remain on the sidelines for a better entry point. Admittedly, the stock has been down nearly 50% in recent weeks, though many leading SaaS and software companies have seen 50%+ pullbacks as investors have rotated out of high-valuation growth stocks. I think ChargePoint becomes more interesting with valuation under 10x revenue or if their subscription-revenue (~20% of total revenue) starts to increase as a percentage of revenue mix.