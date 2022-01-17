oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Yalla Group

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) went public in September 2020, raising approximately $140 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $7.50 per ADS.

The firm operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment service that covers the Middle East and Northern Africa regions.

YALA is growing topline revenue and earnings while producing cash flow growth and pursuing its expansion plans.

At around $6.55 per ADS, my outlook on YALA is bullish.

Company

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, based Yalla was founded to develop an online community service focused on the Middle East and North Africa [MENA] region that built on voice communication rather than just written texting.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Tao Yang who was previously manager of ZICT Technology Co. and Vice President of Beijing Feinno Communication Technology.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Voice Chat

Social Network

Entertainment

Online Games

Gift Exchange

The firm provides its app to users through major mobile platform operators such as Apple and Google.

Management believes there's a "significant imbalance between the supply of, and demand for, online social networking and entertainment options in MENA."

Market and Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Wamda, Crowd Analyzer, along with Hootsuite and APCO Worldwide, issued a report that analyzed over 172 million social media interactions and concluded that MENA social media users are "becoming more active and engaged online where conversations are taking place about brands, business and services alongside fashion, politics and religion."

User bases have shown growth on nearly every social media platform and that growth has been driven primarily by Generation X persons.

Notably, Saudi Arabia registered a social media penetration rate of 75%; in Egypt, users were interested in a "much broader variety of topics, including politics, religion, sports and social development."

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Facebook (FB)

TikTok

Twitter (TWTR)

Snapchat (SNAP)

Other social media enabled services

Yalla’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown substantially since its IPO:

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory as topline revenue:

Operating income by quarter has grown markedly over the past four quarters:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have tracked the trajectory of operating income since the firm’s IPO:

In the past 12 months, YALA’s stock price has dropped 62.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 23.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Valuation Metrics For YALA

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $941,300,000 Enterprise Value $612,230,000 Price / Sales 3.81 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.41 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.23 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 139.88% Earnings Per Share $0.41

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Yalla would be Twitter (TWTR). Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Twitter (TWTR) Yalla Group (YALA) Variance Price / Sales 6.38 3.81 -40.3% Enterprise Value / Sales 5.98 2.41 -59.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 37.01 8.23 -77.8% Revenue Growth Rate 39.7% 139.9% 252.1%

Commentary On YALA

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted its ongoing efforts to diversify its business and revenue streams as well as continue to localize its offerings to the specific needs of various communities within the greater MENA region.

Additionally, the firm intends to enhance its offering in the "more immersive" social experience area, as users seek "metaverse" type interactions with each other.

Also, management is pursuing game distribution opportunities, with a focus on the "mid-core and hard-core game distribution business in the MENA region."

As to its financial results, Q3 revenue grew by nearly 111% year-over-year and non-GAAP net income grew by 114% year-over-year, though cost comparisons were favorable due to lower share-based compensation costs.

R&D costs were higher and selling and marketing costs also rose due to "higher advertising and marketing promotion expenses."

Looking ahead, management expects its Q4 revenues to be around $70 million, which if achieved, would be a roughly 45% year-over-year increase.

YALA has been punished despite producing strong growth and positive earnings. Additionally, the firm is expanding into the South American region with its Parchis app which has shown intriguing growth metrics as YALA begins monetization efforts there.

For a company that's producing strong revenue growth and earnings growth along with having more than ample cash and equivalents for its expansion initiatives at a reasonable price, my outlook on YALA at around $6.55 per ADS is bullish.