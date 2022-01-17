jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

About a month ago, I detailed how major Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) supporter Cathie Wood was significantly trimming her holdings in the stock. Despite numerous media appearances talking up her $3,000 price target and bullishness for the EV maker, her actions were telling a much different story. I wanted to circle back today, not only because the selling has continued, but these sales resulted in a major milestone recently.

Since my previous article, Ark's three active ETFs that hold Tesla - the Innovation ETF (ARKK), the Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ), and the Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - have sold another 364,301 shares. That doesn't seem like much given how much Ark Invest used to own, but it's quite considerable given the total holding in these three ETFs was down to about 1.9 million shares at my last article. As you can see in the chart below, total allocation sales are nearly 3 million since July 30th of last year.

Ark Invest Tesla Share Sales Source: Ark Invest Daily Trades E-mails

Additional sales due to redemptions are approaching another million shares. Thus, Ark Invest has gone from more than 5.5 million shares at its peak in these three ETFs to less than 1.5 million now. Again, there are no position limits here that is forcing these sales, so this is a decision directly from the team to sell Tesla in this way. Tesla's weight in ARKF is also at its lowest point in quite some time. At was pointed out on Twitter last week, it's also very fitting given Elon Musk's $420 saga that Ark Invest's peak daily holding in Tesla through these three ETFs maxed out just under $4.20 billion. Those three ETFs implied total value based on Tesla's daily weights in each topped out at a rounded $42.0 billion about two months earlier.

Skeptics will come back at me saying that Ark is selling Tesla to fund other names. That's true to a point, but when you've sold this much, that's a major change in sentiment. You don't see the firm putting a huge spreadsheet package online for all of these other stocks like Ark has done for Tesla. Don't forget, part of my main premise last time was that Cathie Wood continues to go on major media outlets and say how Tesla is undervalued and how she is keeping a $3,000 price target on the stock. We don't hear any price targets on these other names that she keeps buying, and many of them are never even discussed when she makes these major media appearances.

Tesla did pop recently after its Q4 delivery report, so shouldn't that help cement Ark's bull case for the name? Analysts have been tripping over one another since then, raising their estimates and painting an extremely bullish picture for this year. One could argue that Ark is just selling on the pop, but it's also sold on a number of big down days. Tesla closed over $1,208 on Nov. 1, and at that time Ark still held over 3 million shares. That position has been more than halved in less than three months, and a lot of these sales have come under $1,100 or even below $1,000.

One of the other points of skeptics here has been that Tesla is still the largest holding for Ark Invest and by quite a lot. Well, that thesis has come crumbling down lately. At the end of November, for example, Tesla was the largest weight in all three ETFs by at least 2.96%, and the spread was at least 4.50% in both ARKK and ARKQ. The numbers were even higher during times in 2021. However, the gap has narrowed considerably, to less than 1.9% in ARKK as of Thursday, and we even saw a major milestone reached on Thursday in ARKW seen below. Tesla was sold again in this ETF on Friday.

ARKW Top Holdings ARK Invest

I've tracked Ark Invest's daily holdings for about 22 months now, and this is the first time that Tesla was not the number one weight in any of these three ETFs. Given the fact that it was much larger than the number two weights back when I started following this story, it's likely been well over two years since Tesla has not had the top spot. If these selling patterns continue, Tesla could even lose the top spot in ARKK, the flagship ETF, rather soon.

In the end, Ark Invest's sales of Tesla shares have continued at a brisk pace. The firm's holdings are down to less than 1.5 million shares, a small fraction of the more than 5.5 million they were at the peak. Many of these sales have not come at all-time highs for the stock, and on Thursday Tesla even lost its No. 1 spot in the ARKW ETF. For Tesla to lose its top spot in one ETF, and perhaps another soon, is a major change, something we haven't seen since well before the pandemic started. No matter how much the firm and Cathie Wood talk about Tesla shares soaring in coming years, their continued sales of stock show that confidence in the EV maker is definitely not what it used to be.