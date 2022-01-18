luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) did not have a great 2021 based on its stock price. ADMA started the year at around $2 per share and quickly shot up to the $3 level. Since then, it has slowly traded in a down-ward trajectory and is currently trading at $1.40 per share, which is a bit below its 52-week low that it reached in late October. If you held ADMA in 2021 (while the S&P 500 rose 26.9% in the same period), you surely were a disappointed investor. Nonetheless, I think the future is bright for ADMA's shareholders.

Dilution

The biggest thorn in ADMA's investor's side has been dilution. Over the past five years (and especially since 2020), the number of shares outstanding has increased dramatically. If you held the same number of shares as you did in 2021 as you do now, your overall percentage ownership of ADMA has been reduced by more than half.

Growth

Nonetheless, ADMA has been prudently using the money generated from those additional offerings to invest in its business and grow in an expanding industry. Not only has ADMA been building new plasma collection facilities (and has guided to have more than 10+ FDA-licensed facilities by the end of 2023), but it has also invested in licenses to expand its offerings. It recently received FDA approval for its VanRx in-house aseptic fill-finish machine. This approval will allow ADMA to expand margins, accelerate inventory production cycle times and even provide manufacturing for third parties and thus generate an additional revenue stream.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that management recently announced that they believe that they now have the ability to fully fund their business without additional equity issuances until the company becomes profitable. (Cue ADMA shareholders cheering about the possibility of no more dilution).

ADMA Corporate Presentation

These investments have bolstered management's belief in ADMA's future and its ability to achieve $300M+ in revenue by 2025. It takes years to get the necessary licenses and FDA approvals to get this operation up and running at the scale to make it profitable and ADMA is on the precipice of getting there. Last quarter was the first quarter in which ADMA generated positive gross profit and management guided for being profitable "no later than the first quarter of 2024."

ADMA Corporate Presentation

Industry

ADMA has been growing on a company level, but the market for its products has been growing as well (and is expected to continue to grow). There are a number of drivers of growth and the market is set to grow by a 9% CAGR from 2021 - 2027. Furthermore, the industry is quite consolidated (and there are clear barrier to entries---see above regarding the years of investments ADMA has made) so there is a distinct possibility that ADMA is acquired by a competitor.

ADMA Corporate Presentation

Management knows that ADMA is undervalued and have been strong buyers of its shares since 2020. Moreover, to protect ADMA from a takeover, management prudently adopted another poison pill with a 6 month duration (expiring on June 15, 2022). Adopting a poison pill prevents a corporate raider from coming in by acquiring a sizeable holding and pushing the company to sell itself. With this action (coupled with the recent purchases), it shows that management believes in this long-term future.

Openinsider.com

Conclusion

ADMA has had a tough few years with the dilution making investors lose faith in the company. Nonetheless, I believe 2022 and beyond will be a great time period to be an ADMA shareholder. Although it is possible for operational hiccups with the chance of further dilution, I think that on balance ADMA represents an asymmetric risk / reward opportunity.