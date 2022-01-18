Osarieme Eweka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is one of the investments Warren Buffett is famous for. And since the beginning of 1988 (the year when Warren Buffett bought for the first time), the investment returned about 5,500% in value and considering the $1 billion original investment, Warren Buffett generated $55 billion just from this investment (assuming he reinvested the dividends). But we also must keep in mind that Warren Buffett bought KO 35 years ago – in a time, when the Coca-Cola Company was growing with a high pace (see chart below).

Since my last article was published, the Coca-Cola Company performed quite well and outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), but I still remain cautious and rather neutral about Coca-Cola as an investment and I would also assume, that Warren Buffett would not buy KO today. And in the following article I will explain why the Coca-Cola Company is still a great business but not necessarily a great investment.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the last quarterly results (third quarter of fiscal 2021), the Coca-Cola Company could actually report strong growth rates. Net operating revenue increased from $8,652 million in the same quarter last year to net operating revenues of $10,042 million in this quarter – resulting in 16.1% year-over-year growth. Operating income also increased from $2,298 million in Q3/20 to $2,898 million in Q3/21 – an increase of 26.1% YoY. And finally, diluted net income per share also increased 42.5% year-over-year from $0.40 in Q3/20 to $0.57 in Q3/21.

And when looking at the first nine months of fiscal 2021, growth is not as impressive, but the Coca-Cola Company still reported strong growth. Net operating revenues increased from $24,403 million in 2020 to $29,191 million in 2021 – an increase of 19.6% YoY. And diluted net income per share increased from $1.46 in 2020 to $1.70 in 2021 – an increase of 16.4% year-over-year.

Growth

However, we must point out, that in fiscal 2020 revenue as well as earnings per share declined and the Coca-Cola Company is basically just trying to return to pre-crisis levels. And the interesting question is rather if the Coca-Cola Company is able to keep up the growth rates of the last few quarters in the years to come.

When looking at analysts’ estimates for the next few years, we don’t see similar growth rates as in the last few quarters, but we are still seeing growth in the high single digits. Between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2029, analysts are expecting earnings per share to increase annually and with a CAGR of 8.6%.

Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates Seeking Alpha

When looking at the growth rates of the last 35 years with a CAGR of 8.3% for earnings per share, the expectations for the next few years are actually in line with the past.

The Coca-Cola Company: EPS since 1985 Author's work

But when looking at past growth rates, we can also see that growth is slowing down during the last decade and when looking at the growth rates of the last ten years (revenue declined with a CAGR of 0.62% during the last ten years and earnings per share declined with a CAGR of 3.40% in the last ten years), analysts’ expectations for the next ten years seem quite optimistic.

However, management is rather optimistic about the potential for top line growth and is expecting to increase its revenue between 5% and 6% over the long run. Management is trying to grow its top line by brand building, innovation as well as merger & acquisitions.

Drivers of top line growth Coca-Cola Investor Presentation

Additionally, management is estimating operating income to grow between 6% and 8% while earnings per share are expected to grow between 7% and 9%. These higher growth rates (compared to top line growth) should be achieved by margin expansion as well as asset optimization.

Long-term growth target Coca-Cola Investor Presentation

And I definitely see potential growth opportunities, but I think management is a bit too optimistic. When looking at the company’s growth strategy, it is trying to increase the number of new drinkers, it is trying to increase the frequency of existing drinkers and finally increase the value of each existing transaction. Of course, these are rather “simple” ways to grow and growth strategies every company can use: trying to make existing customers purchase products more frequently and try to win market shares from new customers are “classic” ways to grow.

Accelerators for growth Coca-Cola Investor Presentation

And according to Statista, the Coca-Cola Company could actually increase its U.S. market share of non-alcoholic beverages – from 42% in 2004 to 46% in 2019 (in 2020, market share declined to 44.9%). And I honestly don’t think the Coca-Cola Company will be able to grow market shares with a much higher pace in the years to come. And despite growing market shares in the last years, the Coca-Cola Company still had troubles to grow.

Additionally, Coca-Cola will also try to turn data it is generating into insights and finally into action. And Coca-Cola is hoping to gain a competitive edge from this and make better, faster, and effective decisions. But we can be quite certain that competitors like PepsiCo (PEP) or the Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) are doing the same. By the way, the Coca-Cola Company was outperformed by the two competitors in the last five years (total return – including dividends).

Data by YCharts

Risks

And aside from these other companies, the Coca-Cola company must compete with, it is also facing some other risks. Many people are trying to live healthier and products like Sprite, Fanta and Coca-Cola are not compatible with that lifestyle. And other companies like PepsiCo are not as dependent on soft drinks as Coca-Cola, which could be a disadvantage for Coca-Cola.

Interbrand is also seeing Coca-Cola struggling and since 2014 the brand is constantly losing value in their opinion. Only in 2021, brand value could slightly increase again. And while Coca-Cola is without any doubt a valuable brand name, it must deal with these issues – not only because many of the products are unhealthy, but the company also has a negative image due to water pollution. Nevertheless, Coca-Cola is still on the 6th spot of the most valuable brands in the world.

Coca-Cola: Brand Value since 2000 Interbrand

Dividend

Coca-Cola is one of the dividend aristocrats as the company increased the dividend for 59 consecutive years and the stock is therefore most likely interesting for dividend investors. And although the dividend was increased every single year, it was increased only with a CAGR of 3.71% in the last 5 years as Coca-Cola increased the dividend only one cent annually. Right now, KO is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.42. We can expect a dividend increase the next quarter, but KO might increase the dividend once again only by one cent. When comparing the current annual dividend of $1.68 to earnings per share of the last four quarters ($2.03) we get a payout ratio of 82.8%. And when comparing free cash flow of $8,667 million to $7,047 million in dividends (both numbers from fiscal 2020), we get a payout ratio of 81.3%.

Without increasing earnings per share in the years to come, there is not much potential for dividend increases. Right now, Coca-Cola has a dividend yield of 2.76%, which is acceptable, but in combination with the high payout ratio and the limited potential for dividend increases I don’t consider Coca-Cola particularly interesting for dividend investors.

Balance Sheet

We can also look at Coca-Cola’s balance sheet. On October 01, 2021, the company had $448 million in short-term debt as well as $39,394 million in long-term debt. When comparing the total debt to the total equity of $24,133 million, this gets us a debt-equity ratio of 1.65, which is rather high. Additionally, we can compare the total outstanding debt to the operating income the company can generate annually. When using the operating income of the last four quarters ($11,801 million), it would take about 3.4 years to repay the outstanding debt.

The company also has $11,301 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which could be used to repay more than one fourth of the outstanding debt. Additionally, the Coca-Cola Company has $1,844 million in short-term investments and $18,284 million in equity method investments on its balance sheet. Finally, the Coca-Cola Company also has $17,455 million in goodwill on its balance sheet.

All in all, the company’s balance sheet is not perfect, but there is also no reason for serious concern – even if the Coca-Cola Company should have troubles to grow.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at the price-earnings ratio as well as the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio during the last decade, the Coca-Cola Company doesn’t seem so expensive right now. In the last ten years, KO was trading for an average P/E ratio of 35.14 and hence the current P/E ratio of 29.94 seems not too expensive. And P/FCF ratio was 26.85 in the last ten years on average and is 22.61 right now. But on the other hand, a P/E ratio close to 30 is not really cheap – especially for a company, that was struggling to grow in the last few years and has to prove if management’s long-term targets of 7% to 9% growth are achievable in the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Aside from looking at simple valuation multiples, we can also use a discount cash flow analysis to get a more precise intrinsic value for the Coca-Cola Company. As basis for our calculation, we can use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $11,709 million. And let’s be optimistic and assume 8% growth for the next ten years – in line with management’s assumptions and analysts’ expectations – followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of $77.81 for the Coca-Cola Company (calculating with 10% discount rate and 4,335 million outstanding shares).

And while the stock would be quite undervalued in that scenario, we also must point out, that the free cash flow of the last four quarters was rather high. Management is aiming for a free cash flow conversion rate of 90% to 95%, but in the last four quarters (the free cash flow I used in the calculation) the conversion rate was 133%. A more realistic free cash flow to use in the calculation would probably be $8.5 billion (based on free cash flow conversion rate and net income of the last four quarters) and when using this number as basis for our calculation (and once again assuming 8% growth for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity) we get an intrinsic value of $56.48 making KO already a bit overvalued right now.

Conclusion

With my rather cautious opinion about Coca-Cola, I am not only going against management’s own long-term targets and analysts’ estimates for the years to come, but also against most other Seeking Alpha contributors, which are also rather bullish.

Seeking Alpha and Wall Street Ratings Seeking Alpha

And I am also going against Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, which is also quite bullish for the Coca-Cola Company right now.

Coca-Cola Quant Rating History Seeking Alpha

And the Coca-Cola Company is most likely a solid investment that will perform well in the years and decades to come. But I remain skeptic if the Coca-Cola Company can actually achieve growth rates in the high single-digits and I have therefore no reason to be bullish about the Coca-Cola Company, but will remain neutral about the stock.