Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) is, as its name would suggest, the "global" counterpart to the popular Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Eaton Vance carries several funds that can be pretty confusing as their names are so similar.

In this case, we get the added "global in the name," - so it is less ambiguous than others. For example, in the past, I covered Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) and Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS). Now those two funds operate quite differently, but you'd never be able to tell from the names alone.

ETW and ETV operate with similar option writing strategies but get there in a bit different ways. While the whole line-up of Eaton Vance funds has provided stellar monthly distributions to investors, they certainly don't get any points for creative naming.

Eaton Vance provides a quick reference guide to all their option-based funds to help identify metrics that set them apart.

For a quick refresher, or for those that don't follow Eaton Vance regularly, there was some big news in the last year. Earlier in 2021, Morgan Stanley (MS) had announced that they closed on their acquisition of Eaton Vance. However, the branding and operations have continued independently, without interference from MS. At least for now, which is positive, in my opinion. Not that I have any animosity for MS, but the whole "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" comes to mind.

ETW will "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium." The fund last reported being overwritten at 96% of the portfolio.

This is aggressive and can be up to 100% of the portfolio. Option writing is the main focus of the fund. It can be a slightly defensive strategy, though it won't be immune in strong sell-offs. The strategy will work best in a mostly flat market.

The tax-managed focus comes in with the "fund evaluating returns on an after-tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund." The investment policy is designed to achieve their main objective; "to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation."

ETW didn't start out paying monthly distributions. Instead, they favored quarterly payouts until 2013. This was similar to ETV as well; at that point, it seems that they realized investors preferred more frequent payouts. I know that I certainly enjoy monthly rather than quarterly, though that ultimately is a secondary consideration after making sure a fund is a worthwhile investment first.

The fund has enjoyed trading at premiums on several occasions. The fund last closed at a premium of 2.38%. Buying at a premium isn't ideal, but the whole CEF space has become quite richly valued at this point. Based on the last 5-year average discount of 1.30% - we aren't looking at a fund that is absurdly overvalued either.

As we mentioned, the fund is different from ETV in the global portion. However, it still carries 55.39% in North American investments. Presumably, a significant portion of that will be in the U.S. This is common for CEFs; even if they are global funds, they tend to be overweight to the U.S. anyway.

The geographic focus isn't solely on the underlying holdings. That focus bleeds into the option-writing portion of the fund as well, where international indexes show up.

Taking a quick look at the top ten holdings, you'll see a lot of familiar names. Keeping that in mind, when we go over the overview of ETV, we will see most of these names again. Ultimately, the top positions tend to be the same, but when you go deeper down the list, you start to see more differences.

Some international exposure to note from this list is Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)(OTCPK:NSRGF). What I've always found interesting is this is the packaged foods behemoth out of Switzerland but still trades OTC in the U.S. That adds additional risks to trading this position with low volume relative to the company's size.

We also have ASML Holding (ASML)(OTCPK:ASMLF). This is a semiconductor equipment company located in the Netherlands. These shares trade on the NASDAQ.

Then there is also LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMHF)(OTCPK:LVMUY). This is a French company in the luxury products category for those that might not be familiar.

ETV's investment objective is to "provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." To achieve this, the fund will "invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium."

Do you spot the difference between the way the funds will invest? For ETW, it included "and foreign," that's it. Here's for ETW again:

invest in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and write call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium.

According to the latest Fact Sheet, ETV was overwritten by 95%, and it can also go up to 100% overwritten.

The fund's distribution follows a somewhat similar pattern to ETW. They were a quarterly payer and then switched in 2013 after several cuts.

Since that time, ETW had a few more cuts for a specific reason. ETW didn't perform as well as ETV and needed to adjust the distribution to make sense of what it was earning and be able to pay investors. We'll discuss performance in greater detail below.

In terms of valuation, ETV has often commanded a higher premium than ETW. At this time, the current premium isn't too much different at 3.71%. However, over the last 5-year average, it comes to a premium of 4.12% - where ETW had averaged a discount over the past five years. In fact, ETV hasn't traded at a substantial discount for a meaningful amount of time since 2013.

There is no geographic breakdown provided for ETV in its quarterly updates, as it isn't necessary to show that all or nearly all 100% would be located in the U.S.

When writing options on indexes, no foreign indexes are present. We only see options written against the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indexes.

We see similar names in the top ten, as we touched on above. However, the few international names we highlighted above are lacking here. Yet, we still have a significant representation of the mega-cap tech names that have ultimately driven the market higher over the last few years.

One last difference worth mentioning is that those mega-cap tech names are also higher allocations for ETV. From this update, we have those names at 36.41% portfolio allocation. I'm including; Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (Facebook) (FB) (will be changing to MVRS), both tickers for Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA).

The allocation of those names for ETW comes to 21.97%. I'd say that is a material difference between the names. That would have also contributed to the outperformance of ETV that we'll touch on.

Performance

Between ETV and ETW, ETV has been the clear winner in terms of performance over the last decade. This would be why ETW has a few more cuts than ETV for its distribution.

This makes sense as it is a U.S.-focused fund with 100% exposure in the U.S. We all know that U.S. investments have blown away the international competition as if it were standing still. In the future, that just might not be the case.

Historically, we know that there are periods where international stocks have outperformed those in the U.S. That's sometimes hard to remember as recency bias creeps in.

The other metric that international stocks have going for them is that they are much cheaper. This was highlighted by a JPMorgan (JPM) by measuring the P/E ratios of the various geographies.

This sets up international stocks as being a solid contender as we advance. However, they have their own risks as well. As a whole, regarding COVID, the rest of the world seems quicker to shut down than the U.S. does. We saw this over the Christmas holiday, where European countries once again ramped up restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread. Europe wasn't alone as China also put in place more lockdowns. I suspect that the Omicron variant isn't the last variant we will hear about. That poses an additional risk when investing outside the U.S.

Then we have emerging markets that are lumped into their own category. These countries tend to have greater volatility due to several reasons. Political risks as corruption and instability can be present. There is additional economic risk as they are like junk-rated companies in a developed nation. They just don't have the financial stability and wherewithal to withstand economic shocks as well.

The U.S. has its own risks, to be sure, but being a wealthier nation certainly has its benefits. From my perspective, the most significant risk is the valuations we face in the U.S. As a value-oriented investor, I tend to be biased towards finding discounted investments.

Return Of Capital - Not Always Destructive

As a final point to touch on, the way that the EV funds are tax-managed leads to a lot of return of capital in their distributions. EV is one of the top managers to generate return of capital [ROC] for investors regularly certainly helps. This is because it isn't destructive ROC in most cases; it is simply a function of their strategy to generate losses.

They generate losses through their option writing if the indexes head higher. While at the same time, the underlying portfolio rises to offset those losses. At the same time, they don't realize those gains, so distributions basically get distributed as ROC. We've gone over this subject plenty of times in the past. Here is further reading material for investors who might be more interested in the differences between single stock covered call writing and index call writing topic.

Here is the tax classification for ETV over the years as an example. We won't have 2021's until it is published in a month or two.

ETV's NAV (and price) are higher now than ten years ago despite all of this ROC. If it was destructive, the NAV would be lower.

Conclusion

ETW and ETV are both trading at premiums. ETV might be trading ever so slightly at a higher premium. However, when looking at the average discounts of these funds - it would suggest that ETV is still the best value at this time. At least for an investor that believes in mean reversion.

With that being said, I'd have to go back to the discussion of international versus U.S.-based investing. We know that global stocks are cheaper relative to their U.S. counterparts, which could then be argued that the underlying portfolio of ETW makes ETW a better value here.

Overall, my point of this piece was to highlight more Eaton Vance funds as they are popular with income investors - particularly those seeking return of capital distributions. I believe both funds provide merits for investing in.

Providing an update to both funds at the same time while going over the differences of the fund just knocks out two birds with one stone. I hope describing the differences here helps investors understand more of what they might be getting involved with by picking up either investment and help explain why ETV was the better performer historically.