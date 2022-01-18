Hemophilia positive jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is currently trading at around $20, close to its 52-week low of $18.70. The share price took a 30% dip after the release of Phase-1/2 data on its pipeline therapy AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. I believe this 30% dip was an overreaction by the market given the company's robust Phase-3 clinical trial results on their lead pipeline therapy Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of Hemophilia-B.

Despite its robust Phase-3 clinical trial data on AMT-061, QURE is currently trading close to its 52-week low. I believe the company is undervalued and market correction will take place in the next 6 months following the precipitation of one major catalyst—successful BLA submission.

In this article, I will be discussing QURE's main pipeline therapy AMT-061 for the treatment of Hemophilia-B. I will be arguing a bullish case while delivering a balanced view on both risk and opportunity.

Background Information

You can skip this part if you are familiar with the company. QURE is a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for rare genetic disorders. Its lead pipeline gene therapy is Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061) for the treatment of Hemophilia-B. The full pipeline is shown below.

UniQure Pipeline UniQure

Hemophilia-B is caused by a genetic mutation that results in a deficiency in factors (Factor 9) needed for the process of coagulation (clotting of blood). Clinical manifestations of this disease vary between different patients depending on the degree of deficiency. Severe manifestations of the disease are associated with factor levels <1%. Patients with moderate and mild disease have factor levels of <5% and >5%, respectively. The majority of patients (60%) have moderate to severe disease which is the target market for QURE's gene therapy.

Signs and Symptoms of Hemophilia Osmosis.org

Shortcomings of Current Therapies and the Need in the Market

Although Hemophilia treatment has come a long way over the past few decades, current therapies still have their limitations. This creates a need in the market for a more effective therapy.

The mainstay for the treatment of Hemophilia B is replacement therapy of the deficient coagulation factor using either Plasma-Derived Factor Replacement or Recombinant Factor Replacement.

The need for frequent intravenous infusions is one of the main limitations of current therapies. Short half-life therapies and the use of therapies for both prophylaxis and acute bleeding management all lead to high-frequency use and inconvenience.

The cost burden is also very significant. In a recent publication by UniQure Inc, the lifetime cost for a patient with severe to moderately severe Hemophilia-B was:

$21 Million for standard half-life (Given every 2 to 3 days) Factor 9 Prophylaxis.

$22.9 Million for Extended half-life (Given every 7 to 14 days) Factor 9 Prophylaxis.

$20.9 Million for on-demand Factor 9 Treatment.

Total costs associated with different time horizons. Abbreviations. EHL, Extended half-life; OD, On-demand; SHL, Standard half-life. uniqure.com

Commentary on Clinical Data

The clinical data from the Phase-1/2, Phase-2b, and Phase-3 clinical trials provides outstanding support for the efficacy of their gene therapy in the management of Hemophilia-B. I will provide commentary on their latest Phase-3 Clinical Trial.

The pivotal Phase-3 (HOPE-B) trial is an open-label, single-arm study to evaluate the efficacy of their gene therapy Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AMT-061). Patients participating in this trial served as their own control by participating in a 6-month lead-in study to establish baseline metrics.

Clinical efficacy can be reflected in two metrics:

Factor 9 (FIX) Act ivity: The higher the FIX activity after dosing, the more effective the treatment. Annualized Bleeding Ra te (ABR) : ABR is a metric used to measure the number of bleeding events in a given time period. The lower the ABR the more effective the treatment.

The FIX function level was measured up to 72-weeks post-treatment. At 6 months (26-weeks), FIX activity level was 39% of normal, an increase of 37.8% from baseline. The FIX activity level increased at 12 months post-treatment to 41.5%, an increase of 40.3% from baseline. These are outstanding results that have been echoed by previous studies. According to a Ted Talk given by Dr. Andrew M Davidoff, restoring FIX function to 20% of normal is curative, and even a 1-5% replacement of function in severe Hemophilia B can have a significant clinical impact.

Factor 9 Activity Level post-dosing with AMT-061 uniQure

When it comes to Annualized Bleeding Rates, the data shows a significant reduction in the number of bleeding incidents. Topline data from the 72-week follow-up showed similar results.

Adjusted annualized bleeding rates reduced on treatment compared with lead-in period uniQure

The large number of participants (n=54) compared to the prevalence of the disease (6000 cases in the United States), long term follow up period (up to 72-weeks post-treatment) and the well-designed clinical trial reflect the robustness of their data and the potential for not only an effective therapy but also curative potential.

Risks

1- Market Approval:

Up to this point, QURE has not received regulatory approval for any of its product candidates. Furthermore, the development of additional products may take extensive periods due to high regulations imposed on gene therapies.

The company is targeting very rare genetic disorders, meaning that the total number of patients is narrow, this creates a barrier to gaining participants in clinical trials. Furthermore, the company must demonstrate long-term gene expression, which can also prolong the duration of clinical trials.

2- Commercial Success:

The obtainment of regulatory approval may not reflect commercial success for the following reasons:

Small Addressable Market: There are 6000 estimated cases in the United States, and about 14,000 in Europe. The company is targeting severe Hemophilia-B patients which represent around 50% of all patients, further narrowing the total addressable market.

There are 6000 estimated cases in the United States, and about 14,000 in Europe. The company is targeting severe Hemophilia-B patients which represent around 50% of all patients, further narrowing the total addressable market. Regulatory Restrictions on target population who may be eligible for treatment.

on target population who may be eligible for treatment. Further Restrictions by Governmental and Private Insurers: According to a study by researchers at MIT, "Many Insurance Policies do not cover access to gene therapy, or they impose very restrictive policies to limit the number of patients who might be treated"

According to a study by researchers at MIT, "Many Insurance Policies do not cover access to gene therapy, or they impose very restrictive policies to limit the number of patients who might be treated" High cost of Gene Therapies: According to the same study, gene therapies can reach prices up to 30x the median U.S. household income of $62k. For example, Zolgensma, which is a genetic therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrop hy (SMA) is priced at $2.1 million per patient. Governmental and private insurance companies will have to agree to pay for the therapy, as the cost is most likely out of the hand of ordinary individuals.

Financials

QURE's stock is currently trading at around ~$20/share, which is close to its 52-Week Low ($18.70-40.49/share). The precipitous fall in its share price hit hard in Q42021. The reason being the release of Phase-1/2 clinical trial data on AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's Disease. The data showed one-year observations of AMT-130, which did not show proof of clinical efficacy of their therapy. This press release led to a 29.6% decrease in QURE's share price.

QURE Historical Share Price seekingalpha.com

I do believe that the 30% decrease in share price was an overreaction by the market, considering the company's strongest candidate Etranacogene Dezaparvovec showed strong Phase-3 clinical trial results.

For the 9 months ended September 2021, R&D expenditure increased by 11.5% compared to the previous year's period, which is what you want to see in this type of industry. QURE has a strong balance sheet with enough cash to fund its operations for the next few years. The company has ~ $578.5M in cash and cash equivalents. Against ~ $48.5M in Quarterly Total Operating Expenses, the company has a runway of about 3 years or up to 3Q2024.

The company plans on financing itself from the $450M cash payment received from CSL Behring after the closing of the commercialization and license agreement lowering the risk of dilution.

Valuation

QURE is still targeting a very rare disease with an incidence of 1 per 20,000 live births and an estimated 6000 cases in the U.S. However significant revenue can still be made taking into account that some gene therapies are priced at 30x the median U.S Household income of ~ 62K/year.

Assuming there are 6000 cases of Hemophilia-B in the United States, QURE will be targeting about 60% of those, who have moderate to severe Hemophilia-B. We are left with around 3600 potential patients.

According to a study at MIT that attempted to estimate the financial impact of gene therapy, researchers estimated the cost of Hemophilia-B gene therapy at around $1.08M. If 10% of patients with Hemophilia-B opt for gene therapy this would translate to annual revenues of 388.8M USD.

Estimated Price of Therapy medrxiv

Bullish Case

1- Mitigated Regulatory Risk after successful Phase-3 Clinical Trial:

In general, gene therapies have a 10% Likelihood Of Approval (LOA) starting from Phase-1 Clinical Trials all the way to Biological License Application (BLA) approval. The LOA increases as the candidate progresses through clinical trials. At this point, the LOA for their Hemophilia-B gene therapy is at 50%.

Likelihood of Approval of Genetic Therapies (LOA Abbreviation) pharmaintelligence.informa.com

2- Strong Upcoming Catalyst:

In September of 2021, all patients completed the 72-week follow-up for the HOPE-B Phase-3 clinical trial. The company expects a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission within the first half of 2022. QURE's share price is currently trading around its 52-week low and represents a good entry point for potential investors.

Final thoughts

I am bullish on QURE for the following reasons:

The Robustness of their Phase-3 Clinical Trial data: This mitigates the high risk associated with gene therapies and is reflected in the 50% LOA of their Hemophilia-B therapy. QURE's share price is currently trading at around its 52-week low, which I believe represents a good entry point for investors.

The market correction will come any time in the next 6 months after a successful BLA application. Either way, I believe this company should definitely be on your watch list.