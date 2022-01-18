josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

They say that what is old can become new again, and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) gives life to that mantra. The decades-old PC maker has suddenly, quietly become one of the top-performing stocks in the tech sector during these past few months when many of its higher-flying, newer peers have plummeted and in some cases lost more than half of their value.

By contrast, HP is riding high and outperforming the broader markets in a way not seen since prior to the split with HP Enterprise (HPE). Over the past year, shares of HP Inc. have risen more than 50%, and year to date so far in January, HP Inc. is up slightly - even as the rest of the market is down.

The question for investors remains: can HP Inc.'s outperformance continue? In short, I think the answer is no. I remain neutral on HP: though I was formerly bullish when the stock was trading closer to the 20s, I think HP has already used up the majority of its rally rope. Though I see no harm per se in holding onto the stock, I don't see HP continuing to outperform the major indices.

There are three reasons I have a less-than-optimistic stance on HP at the moment:

Valuation. Though still cheap, HP is no longer trading at the bargain-basement values of last year that allowed it to rally so far

In my view, the safest move here is to lock in gains.

Valuation: still cheap, but no longer leaves room for another mega-rally

Let's start with valuation first. Though by all accounts HP remains cheap relative to the broader market, it's no longer sitting at such a steep discount. My thesis is that improved sentiment for HP Inc. over the past ~2 quarters was due in part to fundamentals, but due in larger part to HP playing "catch up" valuation wise to a very expensive market, after years of underperformance.

For the current fiscal year FY22, Wall Street analysts are expecting HP to generate $4.17 in pro forma EPS. This puts HP's valuation at 9.2x forward P/E. Yes, this is still cheap! But recall that HP plays in a bit of a cyclical industry, with the company's revenue and earnings being quite susceptible to macro shocks. It has never enjoyed a "normal" valuation like many other stocks have. I preferred HP Inc. when it was still trading at a ~7x forward P/E back when it was trading closer to the $20 range. While I think there could still be room for upside to HP, I don't think investors will ever view this stock on par with a "standard" S&P 500 company, especially with the question marks hanging over HP Inc.'s biggest profit generator: its printing business.

As such, I think some level of discount for HP versus the broader market is warranted, and though HP may flex to a ~10x or ~11x P/E ratio at some point in the future, its capacity to rally another ~40-50% as it has over the past year is constrained by its valuation.

PC results are strong now, but will there be a catch-up period as replacement cycles slow?

It's no secret that demand for computers has been at an all-time high since the pandemic began: in fact, this is a large driver behind the global shortage of semiconductors. HP, too, continues to exhibit strength in its PC division, which is the largest of its two lines of business and responsible for roughly two-thirds of its revenue.

HP Inc. PC division results HP Q4 earnings presentation

In HP's most recent quarter, PC revenue grew at a 13% y/y pace to $11.8 billion, as shown in the chart above. But a couple of trends are important to note underneath this.

First, it's largely commercial revenue from a customer-segment perspective that is driving the growth. Commercial revenue is up 25% y/y, but that is largely due to an easy comp versus the pandemic period last year, when IT departments' immediate focus was only to enable remote work and hardware purchases were few. As we pass further into the post-pandemic normalization phase, this optical tailwind should fade.

Second, even though revenue is up 13% y/y, PC units are down -9% y/y. This is largely due to product mix: HP is selling higher-priced units, both for commercial and consumer sales. To a large degree, HP has been successful in passing on higher raw component costs (such as chips) to its customers. Per CEO Enrique Lores' prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

And our disciplined execution and pricing strategy allowed us to effectively manage costs and components headwinds. A big part of our success is the improved mix we are driving given our leadership in the commercial PC market. As more offices reopen, we lead our shift toward Windows based commercial products where we saw their strongest demand and highest profitability. We continue to see a significantly elevated order backlog. As I shared last month, we expect component shortages, particularly in ICs to persist into at least the first half of '22."

What I fear, however, is that this strength may not last. Businesses are upgrading their hardware to prepare for return-to-office. Consumers have done the same, many during the pandemic to optimize their at-home work setups (also, many employers did choose to fund employees' hardware purchases during the pandemic). But upgrade cycles in this business are long. What I suspect (that only time will tell) is that the strong revenue growth that HP has seen in its PC division over the past few quarters represents only a pull-in of demand, and that once replacement cycles slow, we'll have a stretch of softer results that will dampen sentiment for HP.

Printing may not be a forever business

Aside from the potential of a PC slowdown, the segment I'm even more concerned about is printing. There's a simple question at stake here: does printing even have a steady future?

HP Inc. printing division results HP Q4 earnings presentation

Think about how offices used to consume paper in the past. Employees might have gathered in a large conference room for a big, inter-departmental meeting. A packet of materials will have been printed and laid out at each person's seat, covering the agenda for the day.

Now - how does the remote work trend change this setup? Some companies have gone fully virtual, while others (the majority) are implementing hybrid setups. Many meetings now and going forward will have both digital and physical attendees. In place of paper packets and agendas, meeting participants (the digital ones, and perhaps the in-person attendees as well) will look at the materials as PDFs on their screens.

Are we confident in the future of paper and printing? Think about our home usage as well. We used to print out things like maps for our vacation road trips, or recipes for meals. Now, we view all this content on our apps and devices. And with environmental concerns over paper waste growing louder and more widely accepted, paper usage is going to face some serious headwinds.

Today, as shown in the chart above, HP's printing revenue is approximately flat. Now, the optimistic side of this coin is that HP is still catching up to enterprise hardware orders, gated by supply. Per Lores' remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Like others in the industry, we continue to operate in a supply constrained environment driven by COVID-related disruptions and broader logistics issues. Against this backdrop, demand for our prints hardware and supplies remained strong. The fact is, we had more hardware orders that we could fulfill in the quarter. And we said last month, we expect this to impact print growth in fiscal year '22."

This backlog will benefit revenue in FY22 as it carries over, and a bull could also argue that the fact that businesses are ordering new printer hardware means that commercial print demand is still strong. Still, however, when I envision the workplace of 5-10 years from now, I'm not confident enough to say that HP can defend its all-important printing business, let alone grow it.

Key takeaways

HP has had a great run, rising ~50% over the past year and defending its value even as the majority of its tech peers have crumbled. I don't view this stock, however, as a "sleep at night" investment that I can hold onto peacefully for the next five years, especially with near-certain disruption in the company's printing business. I'd advise to lock in gains here.