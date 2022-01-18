jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a complicated era in which technology reigns supreme, it is inevitable that we would see the rise of companies dedicated to providing the products and services necessary to keep said technology operating. One company dedicated to this mission is W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW). In recent years, this industrial provider has exhibited consistent, if modest, revenue growth. Profits have been volatile, but cash flows have trended generally higher. All of that continues into the 2021 fiscal year, but that does not mean that the company makes for an attractive opportunity to buy into at this time. Even factoring in management expectations for the 2021 fiscal year, shares today are probably priced at levels that investors should consider as being fully valued or potentially even slightly overvalued.

A global provider of MRO products and services

Today, W.W. Grainger operates as a global provider of business-to-business maintenance, repair, and operating (a.k.a. MRO) products and services. In short, the company sells more than 27 million products to its more than 5 million customers worldwide. These products include maintenance, repair, and operating components associated with material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and so much more.

The company promotes itself as being focused on two key business models that it claims help it to scale and generate the most value for its customers and its shareholders as possible. The first of these business models is known as High Touch and it includes providing customized services and curated products to address complex customer needs. This is done both through the company's digital platform as well as through sales and service representatives. Customers can order online, or through an inventory management system the business has. They also have other options, such as taking orders through one of its physical branches. Regardless of how the products are ordered, they are then fulfilled directly to the consumer. The other business model is known as Endless Assortment. This is a primarily digital experience dedicated to providing less complex customers with a simple, streamlined, and online experience where they order from its website and have the products delivered either through one of its distribution centers or through third-party partners.

As of the end of its latest completed fiscal year for which data was provided, the company boasted 407 branches that served around 5 million customers across the globe. 287 of these branches are located in the US, with a further 49 in Canada and 71 in other international locations. It also owns 29 distribution centers that are dedicated to fulfilling these needs. And collectively, in the markets in which it operates, it claims to have a roughly 6% market share that includes a 7% market share in the US for its High Touch business. Focusing on the US market for a moment, it is worth noting that about 75% of sales overall are originated through its digital channels. This compares to 6% that are made through its branches and 19% that are made over the phone. 88% of sales made in the US for its High Touch operations art delivered directly to the consumer, with 12% being branch pickup orders. For a company that is so focused on the industrial space and delivering products at are certainly not always the easiest to ship, it is both refreshing and interesting to see how digitally-focused the enterprise is.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the enterprise. Revenue has expanded in each of the past five years, climbing from $10.14 billion in 2016 to $11.8 billion in 2020. For the 2021 fiscal year, things are looking even better. Revenue in the first nine months of the year came in at $9.66 billion. That compares to the $8.86 billion generated one year earlier. Total guidance for the fiscal year calls for revenue of between $12.7 billion and $13 billion, with organic growth coming in at between 10% and 12.5%.

When it comes to its bottom line, things have been a bit more mixed. Profits have not always been consistent. After falling from $606 million in 2016 to $586 million in 2017, net income then expanded to eventually hit $849 million in 2019. But then, in 2020, profits dropped to $695 million. More stable has been operating cash flow, eventually climbing from $1.02 billion in 2016 to $1.12 billion in 2020. Another metric to consider is EBITDA. This metric has also been volatile just like net income has been, but the general trend has been positive. In 2019, it hit a peak of $1.65 billion. But then, in 2020, it scaled back slightly to $1.54 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the 2021 fiscal year, things are generally looking upbeat when it comes to profits. Net income in the first nine months of the year came in at $760 million. That compares favorably to the $527 million generated in the first nine months of 2020. Operating cash flow did drop modestly, falling from $787 million to $724 million. But EBITDA managed to grow from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the full 2021 fiscal year, management anticipates earnings per share of between $19 and $20.50. This would translate to a net income of about $1.02 billion. If we annualize the company's other profitability metrics, operating cash flow should be around $1.12 billion, while EBITDA should be around $1.83 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, we can attempt to price the business. Relying on the 2021 estimates, we find that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 25.7. This compares to the 32.7 multiple we get if we rely on the 2020 figures. If we use the price to operating cash flow approach, we end up with a reading of 23.3, essentially matching with the company would have been priced with if we used the 2020 figures. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, we end up with a multiple of 15.4, down from the 18.3 we would get if we used the 2020 figures. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five high-rated peers picked out by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.3 to a high of 14. Our target was the most expensive of the group. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, we end up with a range of 4.3 to 232.9. Four of the five companies were cheaper than W.W. Grainger. And using the EV to EBITDA approach would give us a range of 2.6 to 8.3. On this basis, W.W. Grainger is once again the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA W.W. Grainger 25.7 23.3 15.4 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 3.3 7.5 2.6 Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) 14.0 17.1 8.3 Hudson Technologies (HDSN) 8.6 232.9 6.6 Marubeni Corporation (OTCPK:MARUY) 6.0 4.3 5.5 Barloworld Limited (OTCPK:BRRAY) 9.6 4.6 6.5

Takeaway

At this point in time, I do believe that W.W. Grainger is a healthy company capable of generating consistent revenue growth and cash flow growth for the foreseeable future. I ultimately suspect the company will generate attractive shareholder value during this time. But that does not mean that it makes for a great opportunity to buy into. Not only are shares pricey relative to the competition, but they are also pricey on an absolute basis. In the best case, shares would be fairly valued. But I think a case could also be made that they are tilting in the direction of being overpriced at this time relative to the growth that the company is achieving. This is especially true if we assume that future growth would look more like it did in the past and less like what we saw so far for 2021.