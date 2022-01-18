17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call January 17, 2022 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Raymond Huang - IR Director

Andy Chang Liu - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Michael Chao Du - Director and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Barry Blank - J. H. Darbie Company

Good evening and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for 17EdTech's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the management prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Raymond Huang

0:39 Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. On the call with me today are Mr. Andy Chang Liu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Michael Chao Du, Director and Chief Financial Officer. Andy will walk you through our latest business performance and strategies, followed by Michael, who will discuss our financial performance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session after their prepared remarks.

2:23 It is now my pleasure to introduce our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andy. Please go ahead.

Andy Chang Liu

2:31 Thank you, Raymond. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our earning call today. I would like to start with some updates of the company. The company has ceased offering tutoring services related to economic subjects to students from kindergarten through the last year of senior high school in mainland China by the end of 2021. To comply with the opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education also known as the double reduction policy and applicable rules, regulations and measures. At the same time, we have quickly formed new business strategies and response to the new regulatory environment.

3:20 Leveraging our extensive knowledge and expertise accumulated through serving China’s Education authorities, schools, teachers, and students over the past decade. We have adapted our business and organizations to focus on two key business areas. First, for our in-school business, we launched our new teaching and learning SaaS offerings as an upgrade to our previous in-school products and services. The new offerings are aimed at facilitating the digital transformation and upgrade of Chinese schools with a focus on improving the efficiency and the effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-school teaching.

4:12 Second, for our after-school business, we have started to offer a personalized self-directed learning product to Chinese families as a substitute for original after-school tutoring services that we offered historically. The product utilizes our technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency. This is not tutoring services and its consistent with some of the key concept and philosophies of our wonderful 10 case studies selected by the Ministry of Education’s General Office for the implementation of the opinion.

04:53 Now, let me explain in detail the logic and the progress for our business transformation and how the two businesses did the new area of China's Education markets and user needs both in in-school and after-school segments. On the in-school side, we are seeing three main themes driving the development of the industries. First, China's Education informatization kicked-up in 2012 while the government published the blueprint of the three excessive and two platforms. Under the initiative, the government took lead to improve internet infrastructure and build multimedia classroom for schools. By 2018, school network infrastructures for online, or digital teaching were mostly in place. In the same year, the government released a world plan version 2.0 for education digitalization, which aims to achieve three full coverages, two improvements and one platform.

05:57 Since then the focus of the Education informatization market has shifted from Education infrastructure to digital tools for teaching and school management as well as digital teaching resources to build an Internet class education platform that is aim as improving teaching results and efficiency. According to SMS based on numbers from National Bureau of Statistics of China, the active budget for Education digitalization reached RMB 340 billion in 2020. Under the backlog of Education digitalization version 2.0, we believe the gross trajectory will continue in the next few years at China's GDP expense.

06:42 Second, Education informatization investments generally for into two categories. One teaching and learning related and the other not. The first category improves hardware and software, which are directly using in teaching and learning processes, including teaching and learning management system. A typical example is our homework management system that allows schools and teachers to evaluate and check students mastering of different knowledge points through homework and assigned personalized homework accordingly with the support of school’s hardware and software. One of the two categories, investments in teaching and learning related Education informatization are steadily picking up and increasing share in the annual budget. In earlier years, the purchase of non-teaching and learning hardware was the biggest component.

07:36 Third, in recent years, we have also observed that teaching and learning related digital products shifted away from smart classrooms and exam marking towards homework, focused teaching and learning products. This was as a result of a few key changes in the education philosophy and gut lines from the Ministry of Education.

First, the discouragement restriction on using exempt and promotions of homework as the main tool to evaluate student academic performance. Second, the need for advanced information based system to achieve the personalized and tired homework promoted under the double reduction policy. Third, China’s latest curriculum standards published in 2021, which is refreshed every 10 years puts more emphasize on students comprehensive academics competency and a more proactive participation by students during class in the form of in-school – in-class exercises.

08:40 All of these would not have been possible with the historical menu approach and accretive a surge in demand of school dedicated and the comprehensive teaching and learning management system centered around homework and exercises that integrates both hardware and software.

08:57 Progress would thus become ideal scenario for evaluate student for learning progress and according to connect all other teaching and learning scenarios and teaching management. Our teaching and learning products focused on homework assignments and congenerous data that enabled comparison between classes and schools for selected time period. This is a very powerful tool for school principles to manage the teaching progress at school and for education features to check on the teaching measurements on the district level. It also reduces the burden of both teachers and students as it is designed to keep improved efficiency of homework assignments related to teaching and learning scenarios.

09:39 This has opened up enormous business opportunities for us. For the technology, data insights content and bright power, we have gained through the past 10 years invested in homework development, we have been chosen by a number of regional education authorities to become a partner of choice of homework, focused teaching and learning management system. There is one difference this time. In the past 10 years, we have provided more basic services on our free of charge business, now of new teaching and learning starts over a paid product, which integrates both software and hardware, in what package and also features data driven recommendations and other value added functions and features to the immediate of schools and education operators.

10:26 Purchases are mostly made by the District Education Authority on behalf of group of schools. Our product offering are based on tailored combination of a number of generalized modules covering classrooms, question bank, home assignments, self-directed learning and multi-enrolled reporting to suit the needs of different parameters.

10:48 We are also seeing increasing acceptance of the subscriptions modelled by government instead of the more prominent onetime software construction product, which was more performance in non-teaching and learning related investment. To date, we have successfully answered in-depth co-operations with a number of regional education authorities across multiple district in China including Shanghai, Minhang District and Beijing Xicheng District, which are among the 10 case studies selected by the Ministry of Education’s General Office for the implementation of the opinion. Projects of different scales are already being implemented using our teaching and learning SaaS products across more than 50 cities.

11:35 Turning to our new business model, for the after-school business. As we all know, Chinese families puts strongemphasize on students’ education. Before double reduction policy, such emphasis and needs were mostly satisfied by after-school tutoring services, which created a huge market some estimates to be as large at RMB 1 trillion . The New Regulations how to massively changed the supply in the nature of products in the education industry.

12:07 Marginal demand in the market previously promoted by massive promotion campaigns were indeed discouraged by company range, but we believe from core user groups remain intact and deeply underserved with the highly effective tutoring services. The good news is that such user needs tend to be more resilient. Due to the double reduction policy, school vacations and weekends, which used to be the major better views for the after-school tutoring services will for the first time inducted become family timing a vacuum of tutoring services. During this two months break and all subsequent holiday and weekend period Chinese parents will be in urgent need for high quality self directed, learning content to keep their children occupied.

12:59 To address these needs, we started offering a personalized self-directed learning products to Chinese family. This product is based on our premium content and insights into students learning progress and difficulties. It is designed with the core aim to be compliant with new regulatory environment. Being a nutshell, it is a self-directed learning [Indiscernible] product that supplements the in-school study of primary and middle school students. Each month our users will receive a material package consisting of a customized exercises based on their personal academic profile.

13:38 Diversified learning schools, expanded learning videos, family education magazine. The monthly package provides the basic materials and elements for parents to guide their students learning progress. The core component of our self-directed learning products is a personalized and targeted exercise set formulated every month based on last month learning progress and weakness, which uplifts our in-school business over the last decade.

We have accumulated huge educational content and the school and district level data insights across China, which give us a deep understanding about our users and the content of the local events, so that we can develop personalized exercises to make their needs. In addition, we have designed a set of effective system to motivate student to develop through self-directed learning habit. In the meanwhile, we also allocate a personal learning partner to each up to our users and provide them with learning customization and guiding services.

14:44 Personal learning partners customize, let learning materials and plans for our users on monthly basis and the follow-up with the implementation of the learning plan. Our self-directed learning product is charged for each subject and subscription fee for one subject is in the range of RMB 2500 to RMB 3000 per year. We expect that it will take some time for the market to get familiar with this new product format, but we are happy to see more than 30,000 paid subscriptions in the product things we have launched this product around a month ago. We believe that we have a strong competitive advantage with our new business models. This advantage comes around the millions of paid users could trust us from the localized teaching content, massive data, grand recommendation and reputation, we have viewed up over the past 10 years providing free in-school homework services.

15:50 It is with the decade long accumulation that on in-school side. We quickly launched the new teaching and learning SaaS offering to provide personalized teaching assistance and the personalized self-directed learning products in the after-school business. This is our transformation strategies, which is based on what we believe can best the leverage our decade long experience and expertise in the in-school business. As the industry is undergoing tremendous transformation that component does comply with New Regulations and meet the changing user needs will emerge strong.

16:31 Now, I will turn the call over to Michael, our CFO to walk you through our latest financial performance. Thank you.

Michael Chao Du

16:39 Thanks, Andy, and thank you, everyone for joining the call. I will now walk you through our financial and operating results, but before I begin, there's one number, I would like to correct in the remarks from Andy, is that new pay subscription to our new after-school self-learning products over the last month is more than 300,000 new users instead of 30,000 users. So, now I continue with our financial performance.

So please note that all the financial data I talk about will be presented in RMB terms. However, I would like to note that the publication and enforcement of opinion and applicable rules have significantly impacted our business, those in terms of slowing down our revenue growth as well as in lodging our losses. But subsequently, we have adopted significant chance to this model as shared by Andy earlier and the online after-school tutoring services, which generated the vast majority of our revenue was ceased by the end of December 2021.

17:45 Therefore, I would like to remind everyone that the quarterly results we presented here should be taken with great care if you’d like to use it as a reference to our potential future performance, and the quarterly results are subject to significant impacts from one off events due to the series of regulation introducing the third quarter 2021 and corresponding adjustments to our business model, our organization, and our workforce.

18:14 Andy has shared that we have one clear new business strategy for future growth and have made prompt adjustment our organization to accommodate this strategy. The vast majority of adjustment that’s needed to our operations and workforce and the associated one-off expenses have taken place in the third quarter of 2021. We will be operating with clear aim of quickly turning profitable in the near term. As of September 30, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents were RMB 1.4 billion or equivalent to 221 million US dollars. We believe we have sufficient capital to support the transformation of our business and to grow our new businesses.

19:06 For the results of the third quarter of 2021, we achieved continuous top line growth despite the regulatory impact. Net revenue increased by 62% year-over-year to RMB 497 million in the third quarter of 2021 and increased by 103% year-over-year to RMB 1,642 million in the first nine months of 2021.

19:31 Net revenues from online K-12 tutoring services increased by 66% year-over-year to RMB 478 million in the third quarter of 2021 and increased by 113% year-over-year to around RMB 1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

19:50 The gross billing of online K-12 tutoring services, which is a non-GAAP measure decreased by 35% year-over-year to RMB 302 million in the third quarter of 2021 an increased by 56% year-over-year to RMB 1.675 billion in the first nine months of 2021. The slowdown was primarily due to the impact of double reduction policies during the summer vacation during the third quarter.

20:21 Paid course enrollments decreased by 42% year-over-year to RMB 226,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and increased by 67% year-over-year to RMB 1952,000 in the first nine months of 2021. The decreasing a gross billing and paid course enrollments in the third quarter was primarily as a result of the adverse impact of a double reduction policy introducing July on new student acquisition.

20:52 Average MAUs of in-school applications for students decreased by 30% year-over-year to RMB 11.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a decreased by 90% to RMB 15.7 million in the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year decrease in MAU was attribute to the publication and enforcement of the regulations.

21:15 In addition to revenue growth, our operational efficiency continued to improve in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss, which excludes share based compensation expenses was RMB 457 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 521 million in the third quarter of 2020 and it was RMB 1.26 billion in the first nine months 2021 compared with RMB 849 million in the first nine months of 2020.

21:53 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss as a percentage of net revenue was negative 91.9% in the third quarter 2021. Narrowed from active 169.6% in the third quarter of 2020, was negative 77% percent for the first nine months of 2021 compared with negative 105.2% in the first nine months of 2020.

22:22 Next, I will go through our third quarter financials in greater detail. Net revenues were RMB 497 million, which represented a year-over-year increase of 62% from RMB 307 million in the third quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the net revenues from all online K-12 tutoring services. Net revenues from online K-12 tutoring services were RMB 478 million of 66% year-over-year from RMB 288 million in the third quarter of 2020 and accounted for 96.1% of our total net revenues. The increase was primarily driven by an increasing paid cost enrollments in the second quarter of 2021 as the corresponding revenues were recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

23:17 Paid course enrollments were RMB 226,000 representing a decrease of 42% year-over-year from approximately RMB 393,000 in third quarter of 2020. Cost revenue was RMB 251 million, which included severance costs for instructors and tutor workforce due to the impact of the New Regulations and representing an increase of 77% year-over-year from RMB 142 million of their quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in compensation costs for instructors, tutors, as well as which was largely in line with the growth of net revenues from our online K-12 tutoring services as they provided services to more students.

24:10 Gross profit was RMB 245 million representing a year-over-year increase of 49% from RMB 165 million in third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by an increasing in the net revenues. Gross margin was 49.4% compared with 53.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was attribute to the severance costs for reduction in staffing, which was recognized in the third quarter of 2021, as a result of the impact of the New Regulations.

24:44 Moving over to the expenses side. Total operating expenses were RMB 744 million, including RMB 33 million of share based compensation expenses. This represents year-over-year increase of 0.8% from RMB 738 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue was 150% significantly decreased from the 240% in the third quarter of 2020.

25:15 Sales and marketing expenses were RMB 389 million including RMB 7 million of share based compensation expenses. This represents a year-over-year decrease of 22% from RMB 496 million in the third quarter on 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in brand advertisement and a promotional course expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in salary and welfare for sales and marketing personnel, including the severance costs for reduction of such personnel in the third quarter of 2021 due to the impact of New Regulations.

25:57 R&D expenses were 201 – were R&D RMB 201 million representing a year-over-year increase of 31% from RMB 154 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the severance costs for reduction of research and development personnel in the third quarter 2021 due to the impact of regulations.

26:24 The R&D expenses also included a RMB 12 million of share based compensation expenses. Our G&A expenses were RMB 123 million, which includes RMB 14 million of share based compensation expenses. This represents a year-over-year increase of 38% from RMB 89 million in the third quarter of 2020. Again, the increase was primarily driven by a severance cost for reduction of general and administrative, personnel in the third quarter of 2021 due to the impact of the new regulations.

27:01 Because addition aligning report that, impairment for property and equipment right-of-use assets and rental deposits for third quarter of 2021 were RMB 30.8 million compared with new in the third quarter of 2020.

27:22 As a result of the changes in regulatory environment in online education industry combined with financial performance, we performed the impairment assessment on the long-term assets and recognized impairment losses in these items in the third quarter of 2021 as a result that we have the [Indiscernible] some of our tendency. Loss of operations were RMB 498 million compared with RMB 573 million in the third quarter of 2020. Loss from operations as a percentage of net revenues was negative 103% compared with negative 186.5% in the third quarter 2020. This significant improvement of narrowing of losses was due to the improvement in overall operational efficiencies despite their regulatory change.

28:14 Net loss was RMB 490 million narrowing from RMB 581 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was RMB 459 million compared was RMB 521 million in the third quarter of last year.

28:31 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss as a percentage of net revenues was negative 91.9%, narrowed from negative 169.6% in the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were RMB 1,422 million compared with RMB 2,835 million as of December 31st, 2020. We believe we have sufficient capital to support the transformation of our business and to grow our new business.

29:05 And finally, deferred revenue was RMB 543 million as of September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of 9.3% from RMB 598 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily attribute to the enforcement of double reduction policies affecting the new student acquisition.

29:29 With that, it conclude our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We have question from the line of [Indiscernible] Holding. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

31:13 What is our projected subscriptions year-to-date?

Andy Chang Liu

31:20 Excuse me, would you mind repeat your initial question? You mean what subscription year-to-date?

Unidentified Analyst

31:29 Yes, what are the projected subscriptions year-to-date with the new software that is implemented? You mentioned you had 300,000 new subscriptions due to the new software that was launched?

Andy Chang Liu

31:50 Yes, we have 300,000. Michael, please answer the question and I will explain it in detail.

Michael Chao Du

31:57 Yes. As we are doing a process of actually current additional new users. We don't actually at this stage. We weren’t at this stage provide accurate annual forecast for the total number of subscribers, but we do have the confidence that this 300,000 actually came only through one month period during the winter vacation session. We do see the additional sessions that starts during the summer vacation [Indiscernible] other chances acquiring new students. So we do have the confidence that this number will continue to increase; however it is difficult for us to provide an accurate estimate for the whole year, but especially this business during at the early stage, but we do see relatively high potential.

Unidentified Analyst

32:53 Excellent are those month-to-month or are those subscriptions with the year contract, the 300,000?

Michael Chao Du

33:01 That 300,000 is actually a combination of subscription of different lands, some of them -- the shortest are the quarter, but some half years and a small percentage of them annual ones.

Unidentified Analyst

33:17 Excellent. Thank you.

Michael Chao Du

33:19 Thanks.

Operator

We have a new question from the line Barry Blank of J. H. Darbie Company. Please go ahead.

Barry Blank

33:46 Thank you, Gentlemen. I have several questions. The first question is, when the price of the stock dropped perceptively low last time, you didn't reverse split effectively by changing the number of ADRs, stock is approaching that level again and I was wondering, are you planning to do that again because it was very detrimental to the price of the stock?

Michael Chao Du

34:12 We currently have no plan to do further reverse stock split.

Barry Blank

34:19 Okay. My next question is with the transferring of a lot of Chinese equities to Hong Kong. Do you believe that you will be able to keep the equity listed in the United States, so do you believe it will be transferred only to Hong Kong in the near future?

Michael Chao Du

34:41 We have been keeping on very close eye on the policy and also the regulatory environments in relating to SEC as well as selective environments. It's our current plan to continue to remain listed and be compliant was relevant rules and regulations from SEC. At this stage, we don't have any plan to migrate all listings from US to Hong Kong, we will have dual listing plan.

Barry Blank

35:12 My next question is do you plan doing any, I guess that called road shows, do you have any, any coming to the United States and talking to investors and meeting with them?

Michael Chao Du

35:27 We are trying our best, trying to miss investments through webcast or online or video conferences, physical traveling might be difficult given the COVID scenarios around the world, apologies for that.

Barry Blank

35:48 Okay. And my last question is, are you planning to have to sell any additional equity, or do you have cash that will hold you for the foreseeable future?

Michael Chao Du

35:59 Yeah as we've said earlier, it might be as of September 30, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents around RMB 1.4 billion or around $220 million and as we also said early on that, we have tried to – we have come through the vast majority of our adjustment to our business model, our organization, our workforce, including large chunk of one-off expenses in the third quarter, which is this quarter that this financial results and we do have a plan to significantly increase the health – financial health and profitability of our business aiming to quickly turning profitable operating even in the near future. So, with that amount of cash and more – high or more stringent control of our financial house. We do have confidence that the existing cash balance will be sufficient for the transformation our business and therefore, at this stage, we don't have any plan to raise additional equity.

