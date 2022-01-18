Dimple Bhati/iStock via Getty Images

I’m hunting for bargains these days, dear readers, and a screen I ran recently put PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on my radar. Although the stock is up just under double digits over the past year, shares are still ~79% cheaper than they were five years ago. This massive underperformance has me intrigued, so I thought I’d take a closer look. As is frequently the case, I’ll decide whether or not to buy by looking at the financial history here and comparing it to the stock to try to find a mispricing. Additionally, there may be an options trade here.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” section of the article, dear readers. At this point, I totally ruin the drama and the excitement of this article by giving the main plot points away. In some sense, PG&E is compelling, but I think the risk is too great. This seems to be a literal fire-starter, and investigators have just uncovered that the firm is responsible for the 2nd biggest wildfire in California’s history. That brings the total number of wildfires caused by them to ~20. Bankruptcy helps a few things, but it doesn't affect actual fires. The stock price doesn’t reflect this risk in my estimation. Also, I normally recommend selling puts on stocks that I think are relatively expensive. I was tempted by the January 2023 puts with a strike of $10 because they’re bid at $.65. In the final analysis, though, I can’t recommend doing this, because the risk of capital loss is significant. I think investors should simply avoid this name, as there are far better options elsewhere. We all have limited capital. I can’t recommend employing any of it in this stock.

Financial Update

I’d characterize the longer term financial history here as “troubled.” Revenue has been relatively static since 2016, growing at a CAGR of ~.9%. In addition, net income has been perennially negative since 2018.

Looking at the short term, the first nine months of 2021 were “less bad” than the same periods in both 2019 and 2020. Given that 2020 was such a unique time, I’ll compare the most recent nine months to 2019. Both revenue and net income were much improved relative to the same period in 2019, up 24% and $3.45 billion, respectively.

While the relative improvement in 2021 would normally be encouraging news, I think there’s significant risk here. Specifically, the company has significant exposure to wildfire liabilities. This ongoing problem has just come into stark relief yet again because investigators have just concluded that the company caused the second biggest wildfire in California’s history. The company estimates it’ll face ~$1.15 billion in related liability costs from this fire. Unfortunately, this is part of a long, sad history at the firm, and bankruptcy won’t solve it. Specifically, the company has been found responsible for more than 20 wildfires in the State which have caused the death of ~100 people.

I should also point out that at the moment, long-term debt, regulatory liabilities, and pension and other related benefits total about $54.5 billion. The company has ~$420 million on its balance sheet. I’m concerned that the problems that drove the company into bankruptcy persist, and so it’s just a matter of time. I’d be willing to buy these shares if they were trading at a very significant discount.

The Stock

I think there’s a significant risk of future bankruptcy here, so before buying, the shares will need to trade at a very significant discount relative to both the overall market and their own history. I think companies like this one with “hair” all over them can be good investments, but only if they’re exceedingly cheaply priced.

With that out of the way, I’ll remind my regular reader-victims that I determine whether a stock is cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In this case, I’ll insist that the stock trade at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. On that basis, it doesn't’ appear to me that PG&E is particularly cheap, per the following:

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market seems to be “assuming” about the future of a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In this great book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula in order to work out what is currently assumed about long term growth, holding other variables like price and book value and earnings forecasts constant. Applying this approach to PG&E at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~6% here. This is wildly optimistic in my view, and given all of the above, I can’t recommend buying at current prices.

Options A Viable Alternative?

My regular reader-victims know that I’m a fan of selling puts on stocks that I think are currently expensive, because short puts produce what I deem to be win-win trades. If the shares remain above the strike price and the options expire worthless, that’s good. If the shares drop, you buy at a great price, which is also good.

I was strongly considering selling the January 2023 PG&E puts with a strike of $10, because these are bid at $.65, for a nice 6.5% yield. After reviewing the financials here, and digesting the impact of the wildfire liability, I can’t pull the trigger on this trade. Investing is an inherently relativistic game. If you tie up capital in stock X, you can’t also buy stock Y. There are much better companies on which to sell put options, and those puts will produce a much better risk adjusted return in my view. I can neither buy shares in, nor sell puts on this company while the perennial wildfire problem lingers. If they bury their power lines, for instance, I may reconsider, but for the moment I’ll avoid the enterprise.

Conclusion

I would remind investors that it’s not just about returns, but risk also. Arguably we need to be even more cognizant of risk, or else we run the risk of losing capital. I think people who buy this stock at the current price may be underestimating the impact of wildfire related claims, regulatory liabilities, and the like. Wildfire claims are about to explode higher in my view, which will crater earnings in my estimation. The lesson I learn from this exercise is that a drop in share price is a necessary but not sufficient reason to buy. This may at some point be a good investment. It’s not a good investment at current prices.