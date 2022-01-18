Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 18, 2022 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Perez de Solay - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Christian Cortes - Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Keith Muller - Business Leader, Australian Asset

Neil Kaplan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Jack Gabb - Bank of America

Saul Kavonic - Credit Suisse here

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Hayden Bairstow - Macquarie Group

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Bria Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

00:02 Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Quarterly Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the Chief Executive Officer, Martin Perez de Solay. Please go ahead, sir.

Martin Perez de Solay

00:24 Thank you very much, Laura, and welcome everybody, and thank you for joining us for the Allkem Limited December 2021 quarterly results. I am pleased to provide an update on our operations and development assets around the globe.

00:39 Joining me on the call is Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Cortes, who will provide a market update; and CFO, Neil Kaplan.

00:48 It has been a remarkable December quarter for the lithium industry, and Allkem, in particular. And it is pleasing to see strong market conditions persisting into the New Year. So, it is not surprising that we are seeing a very strong cash flow from our operating lithium assets at Olaroz and Mt Cattlin.

01:05 Total December quarter group revenue was $107 million and group gross operating margin was over $70 million. These figures will only increase as our second half lithium carbonate prices are expected to grow by around 80% on the first half to approximately $20,000 per ton and spodumene prices increased to approximately $2,500 per ton in the March quarter. We have also now obtained environmental approvals and signed a royalty agreement for the Sal de Vida. So our next development project is now underway.

01:43 Looking at our operations, I would like to start with sustainability, where activity during the quarter remained focused on health and well-being of our workforce and local communities. Safety remains our number one priority and the performance improved through the quarter as we continue to undertake a number of health and safety initiatives.

02:05 Post merger, we have also embarked on the rollout of a single standardized health, safety and environment reporting platform to unify all operations and projects into the Intelex system. With the escalation of global COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant work teams in Canada, Argentina and Australia have all continued to level off by a security protocol relative to the jurisdictions. We are cooperating with local authorities, undertaking the relevant testing and have seen positive momentum in vaccination programs for our work forces.

02:41 While the company continues to actively selectively plan for and manage COVID-19 impacts across all its operations, it is likely that steep increases in Omicron-related cases globally will continue to impact the group's operations and the development activity in the near-term. We will monitor and manage this closely.

03:02 Engagements and briefings continue with local communities and our share value team in Argentina continue to undertake various development initiatives. Successful community consultation meetings are also conducted in Catamarca during the quarter as part of the Sal de Vida environmental approval process.

03:19 Moving on to our operations. Mt Cattlin exceeds its full year production target and achieved just over 230,000 dry metric tons of product in the year. 52,225 dry metric tons of spodumene concentrate was produced in the December quarter at 5.7% lithium oxide grade. This was predominantly due to a 10% increase at head grade and a slight increase to throughput. This also enabled us to achieve a very competitive operating cost of $324 per ton for the quarter.

03:56 38,071 tons of dry metric tons of spodumene concentrate was shipped at an average grade of 5.7% lithium oxide, generating revenue of $60.7 million at an average sales price of $1,595 per dry metric ton CIS. As previously advised, an additional shipment of 23,000 tons of calendar year 2021 production will be made in January 2022 at a similar pricing.

04:28 In order to align with Allkem’s 30 June financial year-end, forecast volume production for the 12-month period ending 30 June 2022 is anticipated to be approximately 200,000 tones to 210,000 tons as detailed in the quarterly report.

04:48 The next stage of pre stripping activities at the two Northwest pit are underway. And during financial year 2022, the operation will transition from mining the current two Northeast pit to the two Northwest pit. Head grade is expected to return to the life of mine average and pre stripping costs for the two Northwest pit will be expensed, resulting in higher cash costs -- higher unit cash costs.

05:15 In addition to the 23,000 tons generation that I just mentioned, contracting arrangement for additional 45,000 tons of spodumene concentrate in Q1 calendar year 2022 are well advanced with indicated pricing of $2,500 per ton for a 6% lithium oxide grade. We also intend to commence a resource extension drilling program in March with the aim of extending the life of the Mt Cattlin operations.

05:45 At Olaroz, as we continue to delivers product quality to our customers, we are realizing the best prices we have seen for over three years. 3,644 tons of lithium carbonate was produced during the quarter, representing a 30% increase from the previous quarter. 51% percent of this production volume was battery grade, in line with previous guidance. Sales for the quarter was 3,293 tons of lithium carbonate, up 26% from the previous quarter. 65% of this volume was battery grade.

06:22 Total sales revenue of $41.1 million was up 68% from the prior quarter and up 149% from the previous corresponding period. The average price received was up 34% from the previous quarter to $12,491 per ton on a preamble basis, which is 4% higher than the previous guidance. Pricing for this June half is anticipated to be approximately $20,00 per ton FOB, which is 80% higher than the first half of the financial year. The lithium market clearly remains very robust and pricing momentum continues, which Christian will discuss further.

07:06 Cash costs of goods sold for the quarter were at $4,336 per ton, representing a 9% reduction from previous quarter. Gross cash margin for the quarter increased by 78% to $8,155 per ton, and it is expected to increase further with higher prices anticipated for the June half.

07:33 Moving on to our development assets. We are targeting the delivery of Olaroz Stage 2, Naraha, plus a commencement of the construction of Sal de Vida. By the end of December 2021, overall project construction at Olaroz reached 68% completion with 91% of plant construction activity completed and with the soda ash and carbonation plants being 37% and 43% complete, respectively.

08:01 Commissioning of ponds, brand distribution infrastructure at Lime Plant is occurring as individual project components are completed. The workforce is expected to reach big levels during the next six weeks, subject to any restrictions resulting from the current omicron wave being experienced in Argentina.

08:21 A recent review of Olaroz expansion project, capital expenditures, excluding VAT and working capital indicates an expected 10% to 15% increase to between $365 million to $380 million. This is mainly due to refinement of the project scope, including additional sustainability initiatives, Argentina inflation substantially exceeding the devaluation of the Argentine peso, global construction cost inflation, increase in international freight rates, and COVID-19-related costs. Over the preceding two years, the pandemic has necessitated significant changes to the operating protocols, which had slowed activities and increased costs.

09:07 The capital expenditure increase will be funded from guaranteed funds, that can be specifically used for overruns. The major areas of cost impact in the land plant, carbonation plans, soda ash facilities, of course related to drilling production wells and construction of additional capital – of additional income facilities are related to COVID-19 restrictions. Price production is currently anticipated in the second half of calendar year 2022, subject to any further COVID-19 related delays.

09:39 Construction of the Naraha lithium hydroxide plant in Japan is largely complete with pre commissioning works well underway. Commissioning activities continue to be influenced by availability of international equipment commissioning experts, given COVID-19 related border closures in Japan. However, commissioning is still expected in the first half of calendar year 2022.

10:06 At Sal de Vida, all production wells have been completed and general infrastructure and early works progress alongside piloting activities. Materials have arrived to site for the construction camp and delayed on areas have been completed. With final environmental permits now received for the first 10.7000 tons of production from provisional government, construction of pumps, underground distribution network will commence this month.

10:34 A royalty agreement with the Catamarca provincial government has also now been executed, which confirms a life of project to royalty rate at 3.5% of net sales revenue. Due to permitting and COVID-19-related delays, the Stage 1 construction schedule has been impacted and commissioning and first production is now expected by the second half of calendar year 2023.

10:59 We're also progressing studies into the expansion of Stage 1 production capacity to 15,000 tons per annum with the same execution timeframe. Learnings from the pilot program continue to be utilized to refine battery grade production capabilities of Stage 1.

11:17 At James Bay project, we reached a significant milestone with the release of the feasibility study and Maiden Ore Reserve. The study demonstrates lowest quartile development cost and unit operating costs. The operation is also projected to generate a pre-tax net present value of $1.4 billion using a long-term spodumene price of around $1,000 per ton. The study details a 321,000 tons per annum operation utilizing hydro power, conventional mining methods and a process flow sheet and 2 million tons per annum plant design similar to the one we have in Mt Cattlin.

12:02 Allkem expects construction activity at the James Bay project to commence on Q3 calendar year 2022 with commissioning to follow in the first half of calendar year 2024. Basic engineering has commenced alongside the procurement -- basic engineering has commenced alongside the procurement process and preparation of construction permits for early works is underway. In early January, the first drilled rig mobilized to site and the first hole has commenced as part of the sterilization and resource extension drilling program. Stakeholder engagement continues positively and completion and release of the feasibility study will allow environmental and first nation negotiations to be completed.

12:49 I will now pass over to Christian to discuss the market.

Christian Cortes

12:55 Thanks, Martin, and good morning. I will begin by discussing the market dynamics in the lithium battery Value chain and its impact on demand for lithium products over the quarter.

13:06 The strong demand for lithium chemical and spodumene concentrate experienced throughout the course of the year accelerated further during the December quarter and respond to record production volumes of lithium ion batteries in China.

13:22 Electric vehicle sales in 2021 were estimated at approximately 6.2 million units up 100% compared to the prior year. Approximately 2 million EVs were sold in the December quarter, which represents a 40% increase compared to December 2020 quarter. EV sales in China alone were estimated at 3.3 million units in 2021, representing a 150% increase compared to the prior year.

13:56 China also achieved a new EV sales record for the December quarter of approximately 1.3 million units, which equals to total sales in 2020. With EV sales anticipated to increase substantially in 2022, production volumes of lithium ion batteries ramped up in China to a near record level of approximately 85 gigawatt hour during the December quarter, up by approximately 40% quarter-on-quarter and more than doubled from last year's December quarter.

14:32 Demand for lithium carbonate in China continue to grow in response to a strong preference for LSP battery formats. Due to the limited availability of additional lithium carbonate and mineral feed stock, domestic spot lithium carbonate prices reached new records at the end of December, exceeding $40,000 a ton and reestablishing a premium of lithium hydroxide spot prices. Spodumene concentrate spot prices also registered records during the quarter, approximately doubled the prices of the September quarter. Contracted prices were gradually adjusted across all key geographies to reflect tightening market conditions across the supply chain.

15:19 Lithium chemicals and spodumene concentrate have historically been largely sold under annual and long-term contracts. Reported spot prices reflect marginal volumes, relevant prices in the high volume contract market. As such, spot prices may be considered leading indicators for the trend of future contract prices.

15:41 Allkem sales volumes of lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate throughout calendar year 2021 have been mostly to customers with supply contracts between 1 and 3 year tenure. Pricing for spodumene concentrate are negotiated on a per shipment basis with long term customers. Pricing for lithium carbonate contracts during 2021 were approximately 1/3 linked to average monthly spot prices, 1/3 with annual fixed price we created in late 2020 and 1/3 linked to contract indices which is adjusted on a quarterly basis. In 2022 annual contracts that previously had a fixed price will be linked to contract indices with an average of bi-monthly adjustments.

16:36 Moving on to supply. Estimated leasing chemical production in China during the December quarter increased by approximately 5% compared to the prior quarter, mainly from spodumene source as higher volumes of mineral feed stock were shipped from Australia.

16:54 The market dynamics resulting from an accelerated demand for lithium chemicals in China in contrast to limited incremental supply resulted in a supply deficit during the quarter, which in turn pushed spot prices of lithium chemicals and spodumene concentrate to new records. Competition for securing lithium resources intensified also during the quarter as new investors entered the sector, resulting in upstream acquisitions at record resource multiples.

17:27 It's anticipated that lithium ion battery producers and EV manufacturers will continue to play a more active role in sourcing lithium chemicals and spodumene concentrate in 2022. This could be either through direct investment or as we have seen recently through a long term purchase agreement.

17:49 I will now hand back to Martin.

Martin Perez de Solay

17:53 Thank you, Christian. And I will now hand back to the operator for questions.

18:31 Hello. Is the operator there? Hello, Laura? Hello?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

18:52 I'm here. Thank you. Please pardon me. It was -- Sorry. We’ve got Reg Spencer. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

19:01 Thank you. Good morning, Matt. So congrats on a great quarter. It’s probably a bit to run through, but I'll try to keep the questions limited. I might start with pricing if I can. Can you remind me how much of your product from Olaroz is exposed to spot pricing? And what portion of your 2022 contracts would be up -- sorry, what proportion of your overall supply contracts will be up for renewal over the course of this calendar year?

Martin Perez de Solay

19:32 Perfect. Thank you, Reg. As I said before, most of our production from Olaroz today is covered by contracts, contracts have different repricing mechanism, some of them reprice monthly, some others quarterly or 6 months. Maybe Christian, you can give him some more color on the average time for repricing on the contracts.

Christian Cortes

19:57 Sure, Martin. Hi, Reg. So the percentage of volumes in the 2021 period were linked to spot indices was about 30% to 33%. Those contracts really don't have much of a change for 2022.

20:21 With regards to the rest of the volumes, we did have some fixed prices agreed last year that are mostly being delivered and completed. There will be a little bit of carryover on some smaller volumes on this specific quarter due to the fact that Japanese fiscal year finishes in March. But as we move to 2022 the rest of the contracts, including anything that has a fixed price gets reset and we are effectively moving to variable pricing linked to indices.

Reg Spencer

21:04 Okay. That's very useful. Thanks, Christian. My next question relates to Sal de Vida. I guess that's not an insignificant delay to commissioning from the prior development plan. How much of that delay is -- can you actually put down to availability of people, skills and COVID impacts relative to other impact issues?

Martin Perez de Solay

21:34 Thank you, Reg. Most of the delay is the delay in securing the environmental permits. That delayed the initiation of construction and to a large extent that it’s a consequence of COVID having closed government offices for most of the time during last year. So the inability to move forward with the local government and the inability to complete the public hearings that have happened in Catamarca back in December delayed the project significantly. That's actually number 1 reason for the delay.

Reg Spencer

22:11 Okay. Understood. And I know that you're now looking at some studies to potentially take Stage 1 up to 15,000 tons per annum capacity. Could we perhaps take this as a change to the overall development plan to the project that now see 2 stages of 15,000 tons per annum or can we expect something a little bit different than that?

Martin Perez de Solay

22:39 Well, we are planning on this first Stage -- bringing the first stage to 15,000 tons and on the back of it see whether we can -- the second stage can be larger than 15,000. The resources there, as we said before, it's a classic [indiscernible] , it's quite similar to what we see in Olaroz, where we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of total resources. So there are plenty of resources there, which I have to confirm them, confirm the process flow sheet and move on. And the intention is to move production as quickly as we can in two stages rather than three. And second stage may be larger than this first one. That’s what we are going to do. Obviously, subject to completing all necessary studies and reports and else.

Reg Spencer

23:28 Excellent. Thank you. Thanks, Martin. And then finally, based on your current development plans for your various growth projects. What is your planned CapEx spend for calendar 2022 and 2023 if you are able to [indiscernible].

Martin Perez de Solay

23:47 The plan for the first set of projects that we have launch with Sal de Vida and the completion of Olaro, Naraha and the construction of James Bay considering the current cash position of the company, the cash generation. We just generated $70 million of operating profit in this quarter and considering the ability to project finance these projects at the asset level, the development plan for the company in funded. We don't foresee any problem in there. And we're looking forward to putting together the market strategy for us to turn the market, what we think of further projects going beyond these initial launches and how the company CapEx and cash flow generation would look like over time.

Reg Spencer

24:37 Okay. That was something that -- I guess we’re expecting previously. So to the capital or the growth project, execution is in some ways going to be dictated by your availability of funding as opposed to a set delivery timeline to the projects individually? Is that accurate to say?

Martin Perez de Solay

25:00 No, the objective is the -- our ability to deliver the project sometime and the finding would be put in place to meet those requirements.

25:13 The way we see the market is moving production as quickly as we can is the name of the game, and that's what we have to do, making sure that we have the necessary teams and capability of executing the assets as we plan to develop them.

25:27 The current capital situation of the company is very strong, financial position is strong. As said before, cash flow, cash flow generating assets, ability to leverage the projects at the asset level will enable us to further develop the company beyond this projected -- this initial layer of projects that we kicked off with Olaroz 2, Naraha, Sal de Vida and James Bay.

Reg Spencer

25:55 Okay. Excellent. Thanks, Martin. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Operator

26:03 Thank you. We'll now take our next question from Jack Gabb. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jack Gabb

26:12 Thanks, Martin and Team. A couple of questions for me. I guess starting with Olaroz. The nameplate capacity, I guess, is 17,500 tons per annum. And I think you previously said you're aiming to ramp up production to sort of 15,000 tons to 16,000 tons annum run rate this year. I'm just curious, what's to hold up we are getting to that sort of 15,000 tons to 16,000 tons per annum run rate? And is it fair to still assume that nameplate capacity of 17,500 tons of carbonate is still feasible? Thanks.

Martin Perez de Solay

26:45 With regards to that, as we said before, until we got Stage 2 and production Stage 1 is producing technical grade and battery grade, as we said before, we would be able to produce 17,500 tons of technical grade product. However, producing battery grade requires -- puts a burden on the recovery of the plant. So until we have Stage 2 ramped up and we're able to make certain investments on Stage 1, to debottleneck it and bring it to 17,500 tons, the nameplate capacity was, we will continue to see similar production rates over the next year and probably part of the following.

27:29 As we undertake certain investments on Stage 1 of Olaroz after ramping up Stage 2, we will start seeing the debottlenecking of the production capacity in Olaroz Stage 1.

Jack Gabb

27:41 That's great. Thanks. And then just on your sales and pricing, I guess, firstly on sales. I think this is the fourth consecutive quarter that you've built carbonate inventory. Is that mostly down to the PPA deferrals? And I'm just curious why hasn't that inventory been released, just given the strength of the spot market?

Martin Perez de Solay

28:02 As I've said before, Christian can comment on this more, but almost all of our production in Olaroz is contracted. So we are targeting the production to the better possible recovery in the plant and also making sure that we have enough product to supply our customers whenever they need a products according to the shipment schedule. So during some quarters we produce some more battery grade and when we sell we make up a little bit of inventory to be able to meet the customer orders in the next quarter, particularly in quarters like this one in which we will see a bit more prime than battery grade because it's -- seasonally it's when the recovery of the plant due to the slower operations season is impacted. And at the same time, we always target maintenance stoppage during the month of February and August. So that's how we balance inventories back and forth. It's just to meet the demand and we're mostly contracted in all of our -- from all of our production from Olaroz today.

Jack Gabb

29:10 Okay. Thanks. And then last one, probably for Christian is just on pricing, I guess. For the $20,000 dollars a ton guidance for this half, I guess, can you give us a sense of just how much or what percentage of volume is that deferred PPES sales from December 2020 pricing? And then I guess more broadly, can you give us a sense of the split between pricing, I guess, from a high point to a low point. So what's the spread of pricing that you sell or you're expecting to sell this half that gets you to that blended average of 20,000 tons? Thanks.

Martin Perez de Solay

29:53 Christian, please go ahead.

Christian Cortes

29:55 Hi, Jack. Sure Martin. In response to your first question, the percentage of volume associated with last year's business that we are delivering this quarter. We are really talking about small percentage. It's roughly between 15% to 20%. So the majority of loans associated with 2021 had been dealt with in the resources that we just reported and we are now effectively adjusting pricing to reflect 2022.

30:31 And your second question, can you please repeat that?

Jack Gabb

30:37 Yeah. No problem. I'm just curious, when you come to your blended average of 20,000 tons for this half, I’m just curious, can you give us any sense of the spread between -- spread of pricing that you're getting between your various contracts? We're talking a range of sort of 15,000 to 25,000 or is it tighter than that? Just curious.

Christian Cortes

30:59 Yes. It's a good question. And the spread is quite significant. It really depends on what product and what geography are we selling into. I did talk a little bit about moving away from fixed prices and effectively putting contracts through the 2022 period on variable pricing linked to indices. As you very well know, Jack, prices for spot in China are at the top tenth of the spectrum or the range, whereas prices on carbonate delivered in Asia contracts are significantly lower than that, it’s probably about 50% lower than that.

31:47 So, it is a significant spread. In CIF terms, I would probably say, it's somewhere between $15,000 to $35,000 giving the average that we had in the contracts.

Jack Gabb

32:06 Okay. That's very helpful Christian. Thanks very much, Martin as well. I’ll pass it on.

Martin Perez de Solay

32:11 Thank you.

Operator

32:16 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We’ll now move on to our next question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Q – Saul Kavonic

32:38 Thanks, gents. Saul Kavonic from Credit Suisse here. I have two quick questions for me. First one is just on the Mt Cattlin production outlook. If my quick math is correct, for the 200,000 to 210,000 ktpa FY 2022 guidance, we've already had about 120,000 in the December half. I mean, does this mean we're looking at a drop especially to about 80,000 to 90,000 in the June half, which is a pretty big drop. Can you just give us how we should think about recovery in production rates post to June half?

Martin Perez de Solay

33:13 Thank you for question. Keith. I think you are better positioned to answer that one, please. Keith Muller, the Manager of Mt Cattlin.

Keith Muller

33:24 Thank you, Martin. Yes, your quick math is all correct. We are forecasting to produce 90,000 tons in this half. Mainly related to head grade. The head grade we've seen in the December quarter was 1.23. We're reverting to average head grade of 1 to 1.1 in this half. Hence we're seeing the reduction in production.

Q – Saul Kavonic

33:52 Thanks. So I guess the follow-up is, should we be looking at then 90,000 for the half on a forward looking basis or should we see grades improving to bring us back to above 100,000 post FY ‘22?

Keith Muller

34:07 Long term forecast is for the head grade to remain at life of mine average, which is between 1.1% and 1.2%. So 90,000 to 95,000 is probably where we will lead the mark at a 5.7% product grade.

Q – Saul Kavonic

34:22 Thank you very much. My second question regarding capital management, pretty well worn. But again, just given where prices are and cash flow that's coming in. Could you give us kind of color on the thinking about return to shareholders dividends or buybacks are the main and when you might considering implementing a policy on that front?

Martin Perez de Solay

34:48 The key priority now is building the projects that will enlarge our sales base -- our revenue, I’m sorry. And that will generate additional return for shareholders. As we see those returns coming we will put forward a dividend policy. However, for the time being most of the cash generated by the assets is being used to develop the assets further and increase production?

Q – Saul Kavonic

35:20 Thank you very much. That's all for me.

Operator

35:26 Thank you. We’ll now take our next question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Q – Kate McCutcheon

35:39 Hi, Martin. It It's Kate McCutcheon at Citi. Costs are all around, so there's obviously some currency inflation, freight, COVID costs. Did you expect the cost to come back down? I'm trying to understand how to think about cost from here and what transient and what's not?

Martin Perez de Solay

35:57 Yes. But a couple of things to take into consideration on the cost to Olaroz. They improved from the previous quarter based on a larger production. Argentina inflation is higher than the devaluation rate, so the costs are impacted by higher devaluation impact and also some of the reagents which have international dollar based pricing are being impacted by the global inflation.

36:24 So all those three factors will influence on the cost going forward for Olaroz. I will tell you, the most important one is going to be capacity. The amount of total throughput from the plant because as we bring in Olaroz Stage 2 on stream, we will be able to further reduce fixed costs and that will impact on the pricing -- on the costing.

36:49 On Argentine inflation, we'll see it moving up and down and some quarters will have higher inflation and devaluation as we had in this one. Some others when there is a devaluation, cost will be benefited. So that will move back and forth. They should be constraining Olaroz Stage 1. We forecasted in the range of $4,000 for this year. If the devaluation catches up with inflation, we should be able to put them there in the year and cost should come down as we bring in Stage 2 into production.

Q – Kate McCutcheon

37:22 Yes. Understood. And just on the CapEx increase that you put through, can you just remind me how much you’ve spent so far and what the profile of that the remaining spend will look like?

Martin Perez de Solay

37:35 I'm sure Neil would be able to give you a proper answer in that regard. Neil, please.

Neil Kaplan

37:43 Not a problem. Hi. In terms of what's been spent so far. So we’ve spent in terms of CapEx through the end of December about $266 million. There obviously will be some advanced payments that are included in that number. That obviously excludes VAT, working capital and there are some finance costs related to that facility related, specifically to Stage 2.

38:12 Was the second part of the question is terms of the increase?

Q – Kate McCutcheon

38:17 So the CapEx is less spend, what would that profile kind of look like? Will it be kind of flat over the next period?

Neil Kaplan

38:27 No, well, the CapEx now, from now in the next 6 months there would be a heavy spend because we're sitting at -- actually spent on 31 December, $266 million of pure CapEx. And that number is going to end up about $100 million more. So that spend is going to occur between now and mid-year.

Q – Kate McCutcheon

38:52 Perfect. Thank you. [Multiple Speakers] And then just a final -- Yes. Got it. Thank you. And then just a final question on James Bay. Next catalyst, when do you think we might get an FID or what's next to that one?

Martin Perez de Solay

39:07 We're working on the FID as well, so progressing on the environmental approval with the Quebec government and the benefit agreement with the CREE nations. So all that is working. We are targeting to rediscuss this with all environmental approvals and else at our board meeting of December -- of April. I'm sorry.

Q – Kate McCutcheon

39:33 Yeah. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

39:43 Thank you. We’ll move on to out next question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

39:56 Hi. Rahul Anand, Morgan Stanley. Hi, Martin, Neil and team. Look, first one is on that royalty change. It seems to be bit of a good outcome there. I mean my thoughts were around 4.5% to 5.5%. I guess what the question here is, is there any other change to the agreement in terms of any revenue credits that you get re the Puna revenue credit and whether there's any change to VAT when it comes to CapEx? That's the first one, perhaps for Neil.

Martin Perez de Solay

40:32 Well, I kind of kick off with that one. I was involved in the discussion with the province. There are no further changes to the agreement. When we mentioned that’s a definitive agreement for the life of projects for Catamarca . And puna refund and VAT recovers as federal agreements, not agreement with the province. So they run a separate -- to a separate line. And Neil, you can complement on that, please.

Neil Kaplan

41:02 Yes. The primary refund and that should be in terms of what we've been receiving, we would expect it to be very similar to what we've been receiving at Olaroz. But we still got to get into the detail of that, Rahul. I would be looking at it on the same basis that Olaroz has looked at.

Rahul Anand

41:23 Perfect. Okay. That's helpful. And then Martin one for you perhaps in terms of brine concentration levels. How -- are they currently at price? I mean, are you able to produce at that 50% level despite perhaps the delay in integrating Stage 2 to February? And if you can, I mean, perhaps talk around some numbers as to how it's tracked year on year perhaps?

Martin Perez de Solay

41:51 It is as we expected for this time of the year, this is a lowest operation, and we're just coming out with a very intense range in the last week of December. So it is within our forecast. It enables us to produce as much as we want. As said before, production this quarter will be shifted a bit more to primary than we produce in the previous quarter for two reasons.

42:19 One is because, as I said, brine concentration is lower in this time of the year. Number two, because we have a maintenance stoppage plan at Olaroz for February, and we will take advantage of the stoppage to put together some tie-ins for the equipment of Stage 2, that should be somehow linked to Stage 1. So that maintenance stoppage added to the lower brine -- lower operation will create a larger primary product outcome in this quarter. And that's why previous question was why we've been producing a bit more battery grade over the last period, we're keeping that for continuing delivering on the contract we have.

Rahul Anand

43:11 Okay. Sure. Perhaps one on Kaplan and perhaps Keith. Keith, can we talk about recoveries, perhaps 57% at 1.23% grade, you've talked about grades reverting to the reserve grade. I mean, obviously previous targets were 60% recovery at 6% grade, we are far from it at the moment. How should we think about recoveries going forward at 1%.

Keith Muller

43:39 Sure, Rahul. Thanks for the question. So, we're anticipating recoveries going forward at that sort of head grade to sit around 55% to 59%. The reason we've seen lower recoveries in this last quarter compared to previous quarters. In this quarter about 41% of the material that we processed was from historic contaminated ore stockpiles. So we've made a lot of priorities with our optical sorter and ore sorter units, but they still produce a little bit of vessel that goes into our feed as a result recoveries are slightly lower. That is going to run out in the near future, which means all the orders we're going to be processing from the second half of this calendar year will come straight out of the pit, which would be much cleaner is, and that's why we'll see a slight impact in increase in recoveries.

Rahul Anand

44:31 Perfect. Okay. Last question for me. CapEx increased, you mentioned that guarantee that exists within the line. I think that number used to sit at about $135 million. So you're definitely below that number at the moment. How does the whole VAT situation work out? I mean, you obviously get delayed refund. I mean, I just wanted to touch on sort of how much flexibility you still have in the bed? And whether that's enough for you to complete commissioning?

Martin Perez de Solay

45:03 Too detail for me. I will pass it on to Neil please.

Neil Kaplan

45:10 Rahul, in terms of funding [indiscernible] guarantee funds, which are sufficient to fund the increase in the CapEx, VAT, as well there have been certain submissions that have gone into recover some of the earlier VAT that was paid, which we are hoping to recover rather sooner than later. But generally with VAT, you got to wait till the operation comes online.

45:43 So there is a VATspend, obviously. There are certain items that have VAT on them, others that don’t, obviously, salaries and wages that sort of thing doesn't. And then you've got different rates for different things. So we normally work on a 15% or 16% average on the CapEx amount, whilst most VAT -- VAT-able items are at 21%. So, yes, we do have sufficient cash in terms of the guarantees that are in place, which were specifically put there for overruns, VAT and working capital.

Rahul Anand

46:21 Okay, perfect. Thank you, everyone. I’ll pass it on.

Operator

46:29 Thank you. We will now take our next question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

46:43 Happy New Year, Martin. It's Glyn Lawcock at Barrenjoey. Martin, a few questions just on pricing and the market, if I could first. Just you've mentioned today that you're going to be selling against indices. I mean, the indices are quite numerous now and the spread between them is quite large. Can you help me understand a little bit about what indices you will be selling against? Is it equal weighting across them, etcetera?

47:10 And then the second question is just on the market. It would appear on face value that battery production is increasing faster than EV production and sales. Just wondering if you've got any insight into your customers, like battery inventory levels? Is there any risk in the supply chain? I mean, we're all watching prices go up almost straight up. Wondering what's going to stop it. Just wondering if you had any insights into the supply chain, whether that's batteries, lithium in the supply chain, etcetera? Thanks.

Martin Perez de Solay

47:43 Thank you for the question. Christian, if you could please go into the detail of the indexes and your comments on the battery complement after that.

Christian Cortes

47:55 Certainly, Martin. Hi, Glyn. So the question regarding indices. We basically use about 4 different pricing reporting agencies. And you end up selecting an index based on the conversation with your customer. And the relevance to the territory as well as we often -- always if it's a battery grade product where we're dealing with the customer that is paying from other parties as well. So part of that conversation is getting them understanding as to what level of -- sorry, what type of reference are they taking. So to provide you few examples, if we're dealing with Chinese customers, the large preference for Chinese customers is to look at Shanghai mining metals and Asian metals. If we are looking at customers outside China, in Japan and South Korea, we tend to select between benchmark minerals and fast markets. So those 4 are really the bulk of them. I would say, if I had to put out a weighting to them, probably the Chinese would be 1/3 and the Asian customers outside China would be 1/3 and 1/3 [indiscernible].

49:34 And with regards to your question on our views on what's occurring in the value chain. Look, I think it’s been a phenomenal acceleration that we've witnessed in the past quarter, particularly. The expectation on numerous sources that come across with regards to the demand and expected sales for electric vehicles in 2022 is around 9 million units. So that's sizable step up from the 6.2 million to 6.5 million units that are read on 2021 and the activity associated with battery production in China, which makes about 80% of the market and the December quarter was phenomenal. It was 40% above previous quarter and more than doubled than the same quarter last year. So in terms of the activity and the demand, I think we’ll see a very strong market in 2022. And the variable around pricing, in particular, with the spot, that is a sensible one. I would prefer not to comment too much on that, because you have buying behaviors that are specific to seasonality in China.

51:04 I just think at the moment, it's a very, very tight supply market and as result of this we are seeing a very, very rapid increasing pricing, but hopefully that gives you a view of what we're looking at when we're speaking to customers and going through different sets of data.

Glyn Lawcock

51:26 Christian, does that mean you don't get a sense that there's a buildup of batteries in the system, because that's obviously one area where we could end up with pushback on pricing if battery inventory exceeds automobile production?

Christian Cortes

51:44 Based on the battery tracker installations that I had a look at, I believe that the production is to meet the growth and demand. And as I said, the 2021 year was a tiny story. We know that outside China some of the OEMs have been impacted by different supply chain related matters and the production outside China is expected to increase in 2022, which will take some of this incremental production of batteries. So I don't think that at this stage we are heading into that -- into that issue. It's something to keep an eye, no doubt.

Martin Perez de Solay

52:31 And on the same line Christian mentioned. Sorry Glyn.

Glyn Lawcock

52:39 Sorry, Matt, can you please go.

Martin Perez de Solay

52:42 Well, along the same line, Christian mentioned, we keep on seeing the OEMs announcing more and more electric vehicle production, so we are not aware of battery stock being buildup.

Glyn Lawcock

52:56 Okay, that's great. Martin, if I could just ask one further question, please. Obviously, next month the boarder to Western Australia is going to open and obviously, COVID will get in. On the East Coast of Australia, you've probably been aware that the number of industries has lost up to 40% of their workforce as they contract COVID and obviously can't work. What's your expectation? I mean, your guidance you're giving us. I mean, do you allow for 10%, 20 % loss of your workforce when COVID gets into WA and just how are you thinking about that? Thanks.

Martin Perez de Solay

53:34 Well, we are doing the same planning we did in Argentina when COVID impacted us and we lost a significant part of our workforce. The objective has been to prioritize operating activities, particularly in this market. That’s what the priority is, and that's what we have done in Argentina and we expect to manage it in the same way in Western Australia when the borders are open.

54:00 There is enough workforce in the area and most of the people working at Mt Cattlin are from that particular area. So we don't expect significant difficulties in terms of operation from moving people around, should borders close again. We have been operating on a close border situation. And as COVID comes in what we have proven in Argentina, there are proper vaccination program along with a good security protocol enabled us to keep the production up and running, and we're aiming to repeat the case in Western Australia.

54:39 Keith, unfortunately haven't been able to trouble there in the last period, but you can comment on this, you are in [indiscernible] ?

Keith Muller

54:50 Sure. Certainly, Glyn, just quickly. As we have around five minutes left, but one thing that is in our advantages is, at the moment the pre stripping activities in Northwest is to supply ore later in the year. We do have the option, if we are impacted by COVID and we can't rule anything else that we focus on the current pit horizons where there is ore accessible immediately. So the impact we won't feel in the near future. It is an impact we'll feel in 2023 likely or towards the end of the calendar year 2022, which was the time to make up any deficit if we were to be impacted by mining volumes.

Q - Glyn Lawcock



55:28 That's great. Thanks very much, Martin.

Operator

55:35 Thank you. We will move on to our next question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Hayden Bairstow

55:48 Hi, Good morning, guys. It’s Hayden Bairstow from Macquarie. Just a couple of quick ones. Just interested on -- given the outlook for spodumene, what work you're starting to do at Mt Cattlin to potentially look at either repeat expansion or even moving underground? And also with the hydroxide plants that are almost ready to go, just given the variance in pricing between carbonate and hydroxide. So just keen to understand what optionality you have to just sell the carbon rather than push everything through the hydroxide plant in Asia? Thanks.

Martin Perez de Solay

56:18 Well, thank you. On those two questions, in Cattlin, I said before, we are conducting this exploration program to confirm some targets that we have to expand the life of the mine. We're targeting, as you mentioned, deeper horizons and some objectives to sides of the current operating pit with regards to the plant in Naraha. The plant will start in the first half of this calendar year and production of the lithium hydroxide from Naraha plant will go into the battery grade market in Japan and part of that production is contractual agreed. And we'll see how the plant ramps up in order to maximize the revenue from carbonate and hydroxide at the same time.

Hayden Bairstow

57:14 All right. Thanks.

Operator

57:19 Thank you. We'll take our next question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Al Harvey

57:32 Good day, Martin. It's Al Harvey from JPMorgan. Just following up on Hayden’s question about Mt Cattlin. Just -- I know you said you are going to look at more exploration drilling, but what does -- just running higher prices to your pit shelves do? Does that bring in any additional material? And what other opportunities do you have out at Mt Cattlin? I think you've mentioned previously, there might be some scope for tailings treatment. And I mean, if you bought those in house how long do you think it could extend mine flow.

Martin Perez de Solay

58:05 Thank you. Keith is a much more expert on hydro than I’m. So I'll ask Keith to please answer this question.

Keith Muller

58:14 Certainly. Perhaps a little bit early to comment on what we think the extension of life of mine would be. But I can tell you a bit about the scale of the drilling and what we're looking to do and our objectives to drill. So we have a 33,000 meter camping that we are targeting to start in March this year. Out of that 33,000 meters, 30,000 will be employed for current and immediate expansion of the operation, which is adjacent to the current open pit. And that 30,000 meters we're looking to convert up to 4 million tons from resource to reserve, which also commenced a underground scoping study and that's just to enable us to do a trade-off between expanding the current shelve, we're going underground for that section. And then there's also 3,000 meters we are putting into an exploration lease immediately start with an operation to make decision whether we want to drill further to the south or there is further targets that we have on our exploration lease to the North. So we haven't decided what we're going to do with the exploration leases here. This is just for an immediate expansion.

Al Harvey

59:21 That's great. And maybe just could you touch on the sensitivity as potential for cut backs, if you do -- if you did run a higher price like you are at James Bay, for example?

Keith Muller

59:35 Certainly, at the current price, we can immediately start with an expansion and that would be feasible, but what we want to do is, do the trade-over analysis to see whether underground operation would not yield [indiscernible] and so open cut would work now. We want to investigate if underground can do better.

Al Harvey

59:56 Yeah, great. Just one more from me. I just want clarify the timings for the major study updates. I think we're expecting it this quarter, but if we have any view on exact timing and exactly what’s in scope that would be helpful?

Martin Perez de Solay

60:19 Is that referring the exploration on Mt Cattlin or any other you're referring to?

Al Harvey

60:23 Sorry, the major study update across Sal de Vida and Olaroz, and perhaps some expansions at Naraha may be down the track?

Martin Perez de Solay

60:34 We are working on an investor presentation for this quarter that would cover our views, not only on these projects that are already in construction, but put out an outlook of growth for the company. And we are targeting to complete this presentation during this quarter.

Al Harvey

60:54 Right. And maybe just if I can sneak one more in, would that include any information on the potential hydroxide downstream auction at James Bay?

Martin Perez de Solay

61:09 Very preliminary, we still have to conduct a lot of engineering analysis and study on that, but we’ll have an idea. As we said before, our intention is to convert that spodumene into lithium hydroxide to supply the U.S. market. We will have to fine tune the engineering timing for construction and else. So we will give a broad idea of what we're are thinking in that regard.

Operator

61:38 We'll now take our last question. At the tone please state your name and company before posing your question. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Bria Murphy

61:50 Hi. This is Bria Murphy with BMO Capital Markets on for Joel Jackson. And thanks for taking my question. Just one for me. I just wanted to clarify my understanding of the contract pricing mechanisms in 2022. So am I correct in saying that 1/3 will be linked to stock pricing, 1/3 to quarterly adjustments and then 1/3 that was previously fixed will be linked to bi-monthly index. And just what -- I guess what drove that change in the pricing mechanism of the fixed piece? Are you seeing industry peers and customers looking for more adjustable pricing rather than fixed pricing?

Martin Perez de Solay

62:30 Thank you. Christian, you have answered that before. Can you please clarify on it?

Christian Cortes

62:39 Certainly, Martine. Hi, Bria. Let me try to come back to your questions. You -- sorry, Bria, can you repeat them again?

Bria Murphy

62:52 Sure. Just on the contract pricing mechanism. So, I think you said a 1/3 is going to be linked with spot and then is the 1/3 linked to quarterly adjustments and then another 1/3, that will be linked to bi-monthly pricing adjustments?

Christian Cortes

63:13 Well, when we say spot, it’s is effectively indices i.e. pricing agencies that follow the development of the market and put an assessment out. And secondly, we are moving the entire portfolio of contracts into that arrangement and the key difference then becomes where he is selling the product, and what is the most relevant index to that specific segment. So, I gave an indicative percentage based on volumes, and it is effectively around a 1/3 linked to the activities in China. And the rest of them, which is really 2/3 are then linked to contract Asia prices reported by a couple of pricing agencies.

Bria Murphy

64:07 Okay. Thank you. That's helpful.

Christian Cortes

64:11 No problem.

Martin Perez de Solay

64:35 Thank you very much. I said, we are focused on delivering sustainable operations and development of our growth pipeline which provides us with unique product flexibility and scale to meet current and future demand. We retain a robust financial position with strongly positive cash flow operations and a number of project finance opportunities. In addition, pricing outcome for our products are going to materially improve over the next quarter and half year. We also look forward to delivering our strategic review of the development projects later in the quarter. I hope to deliver this in person and provide further detail around how we are planning to deliver our growth assets. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations team. Thank you very much for joining us and we'll see you in the next update.

