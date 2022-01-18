Denbury: High Exposure To Future Oil Prices
Summary
- Denbury is projected to generate $340 million in positive cash flow at current $80 WTI strip for 2022.
- It offers exposure to oil prices, with its production being around 97% oil.
- Denbury is currently hedged on around 47% of its 2022 oil production, but is currently unhedged beyond 2022.
- If oil prices average $80 in 2024, it could generate close to $750 million in positive cash flow then.
- Denbury's current price roughly reflects the value of its upstream business, while its Carbon Solutions business could provide upside potential.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Denbury's (NYSE:DEN) production is mostly (~97%) oil, so it has a lot of exposure to oil prices. Denbury is roughly 47% hedged on oil production in 2022, but it should still be able to generate $340 million in positive cash flow at $80 WTI oil in 2022.
Denbury is currently unhedged beyond 2022 though, and it could see additional production from its CCA EOR Phase 1 project starting in 2H 2023. This could allow it to generate close to $750 million in positive cash flow in an $80 WTI oil scenario in 2024.
Denbury's share price has decreased by nearly 15% since I looked at it in November 2021, while its projected 2022 cash flow has improved slightly. This makes its stock look more attractive now, with its Carbon Solutions unit providing upside potential.
High Oil Cut
Denbury's production has a very high oil percentage, so it will benefit considerably if oil prices end up soaring higher. Denbury's production was 96.9% oil in Q3 2021, while it realized $1.75 less than NYMEX WTI prices for its oil during that quarter. This would result in Denbury realizing around $76.60 per BOE before hedges for its production at $80 WTI oil and around $96 per BOE before hedges for its production at $100 WTI oil.
Denbury has relatively high lease operating expenses per BOE and its lease operating expenses are also likely to increase a bit if oil prices keep going up. However, Denbury's unhedged margins (before G&A) should still end up around $45 per BOE at $80 WTI oil and $60+ per BOE at $100 WTI oil.
Potential 2022 Outlook
Assuming that Denbury aims for around 50,000 BOEPD in production in 2022, it may be able to generate $1.448 billion in revenues before hedges at current strip of roughly $80 WTI oil. Denbury's hedges have negative $187 million in value at $80 WTI oil.
Denbury has hedges covering approximately 47% of its 2022 oil production (if it averages 50,000 BOEPD). This includes around 55% of its 1H 2022 oil production and around 39% of its 2H 2022 oil production. At last report, it did not have hedges beyond 2022.
|Units
|
Price Per Unit
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|Oil (Barrels)
|17,684,250
|
$78.25
|
$1,384
|Natural Gas [MCF]
|3,394,500
|
$4.00
|
$14
|Net Other
|
$50
|Hedge Value
|-$187
|
Total
|
$1,261
Source: Author's work
Denbury's lease operating expenses have some correlation with commodity prices, so I am now modeling its 2022 lease operating expenses at $26 per BOE given the $80 WTI strip.
This results in a projection of $921 million in cash expenditures for 2022 with a $260 million capital expenditure budget.
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expense
|
$475
|
Transportation and Marketing Expenses
|
$25
|
Production Tax
|
$108
|
Cash G&A
|
$53
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$260
|
Total
|
$921
Source: Author's work
This would result in Denbury generating $340 million in positive cash flow in 2022.
Denbury could also potentially generate close to $750 million in positive cash flow per year (before the effect of hedges) in an $80 WTI oil scenario once its CCA EOR Phase 1 production ramps up.
Valuation At Long-Term $70 WTI Oil
I'd now value Denbury's upstream business at $73.50 at long-term (beyond 2022) $70 WTI oil. This also assumes estimated 2024 production levels of around 60,000 BOEPD, including the ramp up of its CCA EOR Phase 1 production.
Denbury's stock is around $77 per share currently, so there seems to be a decent amount of upside for its stock in a long-term $70 WTI oil environment assuming that its Carbon Solutions unit can contribute a reasonable amount of future value.
I was neutral on Denbury a couple months ago at $89 per share, but at its current price there is now some upside in a long-term $70 WTI oil scenario. Denbury is now valued at just above the estimated value of its upstream business alone, while its Carbon Solutions unit would provide the potential upside.
Conclusion
Denbury may now be able to generate around $340 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $80 WTI oil. It is unhedged beyond 2022 currently, so it may be able to generate substantially more cash flow in future years if oil prices stay high. For example, in 2024, it could potentially generate near $750 million in positive cash flow in an $80 WTI oil scenario due to increased production (from its CCA EOR Phase 1) combined with no hedging losses.
Denbury's share price is a bit above the estimated value of its upstream business at long-term $70 WTI oil. Denbury's Carbon Solutions unit could provide additional value, although it is uncertain how big that business can get at the moment.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.