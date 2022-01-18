BestForBest/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) stock continues to be battered along with its growth peers in the recent growth stocks correction. As a result, it's about 34% below its all-time highs (ATH) reached in November after its fantastic FQ3 report card. Despite that, its stock momentum has remained robust and tested critical support levels. In addition, the company's strong operating leverage has also continued to drive investors' confidence in the programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) leader. We believe that the company's lead as the Open Internet DSP leader is still in the early innings of its massive market opportunity.

The company is exposed to a gamut of secular drivers underpinning its growth. It's leading in the global connected TV (CTV) space, trusted by a worldwide ecosystem of partners. It's also riding on the sports streaming trend, partnering with sports streaming-focused fuboTV (FUBO). Moreover, it's also riding the retail media ad-buying wave with Walmart (WMT). Walmart worked with TTD to develop its DSP for its advertisers, leveraging Trade Desk's cutting-edge technology and data platform. We believe that these partnerships and collaborations will continue to drive more partners to TTD's ecosystem, as they leverage on first-party data to compete against the walled gardens.

Nevertheless, we also highlight a critical caveat in Unified ID 2.0, as we discuss why investors should capitalize on the current buy opportunity.

Retail Media and Sports Streaming are the Key Drivers in 2022

The US digital advertising space will likely continue its consistent growth over the next few years. eMarketer estimates that the market will grow at a CAGR of 10.5%. However, it indicated decelerating growth following 2021's pulled-forward 38% YoY increase. But, there are still opportunities within specific verticals that are building out their market potential. We highlight two key markets where we think Trade Desk will continue to be a leading player. Notably, the company is a valuable partner with fuboTV in the sports streaming space. FUBO was also the first CTV platform to join Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0 identifier project back in February '21. We also highlighted in an article discussing fuboTV's incredible traction in the sports streaming space even as Pay-TV continued to lose viewership in CQ3.

fuboTV's unique positioning as a sports-focused streaming aggregator will likely continue gaining subscribers, which crossed almost 1M in FQ3. Moreover, Trade Desk also highlighted in a report that "Cable TV no longer has a lock on live sports." Notably, TTD added (edited):

More Americans are seeking new ways to watch their favorite teams. According to the new figures, only 36 percent identify cable or satellite TV as their primary method of watching sports, which means a good portion of Americans (22 percent) are primarily watching via ad-supported streaming and social media. (The Trade Desk)

Trade Desk's focus on CTV is significant. CEO Jeff Green emphasized that CTV is becoming its most critical growth driver. Green emphasized (edited):

The move to CTV over that time has been the fastest secular shift we've seen at The Trade Desk ever. Before the pandemic, CTV was getting premium CPMs because of the scarcity of AVOD inventory. Now AVOD inventory is growing rapidly and premiums require improvements in efficacy. And our CTV growth is not just here in the US. Like last quarter, CTV spending grew more rapidly in EMEA than any region in the world. (The Trade Desk's FQ3'21 earnings call)

Moving on to retail media, Trade Desk's partnership with Walmart could be accretive to its next year's (FY22) guidance. Oppenheimer indicated in November that it expects Trade Desk's "Walmart DSP integration could provide upside to full-year 2022 estimates." However, bearish investors have noted that the King of this space is none other than Amazon (AMZN). There's little doubt that Amazon will continue to be a significant player in the retail media advertising space. eMarketer also expects highly robust growth in Amazon's digital advertising business. It estimates Amazon's share of the US digital advertising market to grow rapidly from just 10.3% in 2020 to 14.6% by 2023. Therefore, investors should expect Amazon to continue playing a critical role as retail media ad buying takes center stage over the next few years in the digital ad space. However, Needham also highlighted that Trade Desk doesn't believe that Amazon is an immediate threat in its discussion with the company. Needham articulated "that Amazon is not a competitor to the company because of its 'major conflicts of interest' and [a] much smaller degree of data transparency."

Notably, Apple's (AAPL) AppTrackingTransparency (ATT) framework has also shaken up the digital advertising world tremendously. With Apple pushing deeper into more robust privacy controls, many advertisers' direct response ads targeting and attribution capabilities have been significantly impacted. Therefore, brands feel an ever greater need to get closer to their customers by going direct-to-consumer (DTC). Walmart's move to collaborate with brands on unlocking their first-party data is a critical first step towards driving the growth of the retail media space moving into DTC. Trade Desk also highlighted that a "growing list of companies is offering retail media to advertisers." In addition, eMarketer estimates that US retail media ad spend could quadruple, reaching $52B by CY23. Even though it is likely to represent less than 20% of the total US digital advertising ad pie by then, it's growing much faster than the market. Therefore, TTD is well-primed to leverage the secular drivers underpinning this space.

But, A Caveat That Investors Must Note

First, Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) has delayed the cookie deprecation to 2023. It indicated that "Chrome will phase out support for third-party cookies over three months finishing in late 2023," starting from mid-2023. At the moment, publishers and marketers seemed to have shelf the eventuality as they focus on the more pressing need: navigating Apple's IDFA changes. However, we believe that they will need to manage the matter with greater urgency moving forward as the deadline looms nearer.

Notably, Trade Desk has instituted the Unified ID (UID) 2.0 project to help the digital advertising industry overcome Google's cookie deprecation. However, the momentum on the identifier may have hit some snag recently with publishers. Moreover, Green also highlighted that "it's important for both advertisers and publishers to adopt UID for it to be successful."

However, Digiday reported that some publishers had given the identifier a rather lukewarm response. It emphasized:

In that same period of time, rival solutions and strategies have eaten away at the enormous head start that UID 2.0 built up. Sources have told Digiday its ascendancy to becoming the de facto ad targeting tool for the open internet is far from fait-accompli with rival tech standards. (Digiday)

The crux of the issue lies with Prebid, who "was put in charge of UID 2.0 partly to convince the industry at large that it would be steered by an impartial set of hands." Digiday added that it's not yet clear that publishers are experimenting enthusiastically with UID 2.0 at the moment. Some publishers have also demonstrated reluctance to share their first-party data with the open web. News Corp (NWSA) accentuated (edited):

It’s a question of what we want the new internet to look like. Do we want the advertising experience to be more contextually relevant than it was prior to that? I think it’s also a question of whether publishers want to take their most valuable asset and do you want to share it to help the open internet? (Digiday)

Nevertheless, we believe that the momentum over UID 2.0 will continue to resume as we near the cookie deprecation less than 18 months from now. Therefore, there's still time for TTD and its partners to encourage adoption and demonstrate that UID will benefit publishers and advertisers immensely. However, any adverse impact from UID's adoption could significantly impact the stock, given that it's trading at a premium valuation of 25x NTM revenue and 64x NTM EBITDA. As such, we strongly encourage investors to continue monitoring the developments over UID closely.

So, is TTD Stock a Buy Now?

The Trade Desk stock price target Vs. price performance Seeking Alpha

We highlighted in our previous article that our implied fair value estimate was about $82. That means that TTD stock is still within our fair value zone (+/- 10%). Moreover, we also observed that the current price has the most significant valuation gap with the consensus price target since its last major correction in May '21. Therefore, we believe that investors who didn't manage to get on board TTD stock previously can consider adding now.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on TTD stock.