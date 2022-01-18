EvgeniiAnd/iStock via Getty Images

There was a psychology test conducted back in 1972 called the “marshmallow test”, in which Stanford professor Walter Mischel offered children the choice between one marshmallow now, or two marshmallows after a period of time. The research purportedly went one to show that the children who opted to wait tended to have higher SAT scores and better body mass index in adulthood.

This study, however, was challenged by a later study that had 10x the sample size, showing only half the effect of the original study, and even Mischel himself challenged the predictive power of his own study in the year 2020.

This, of course, has parallels with investing as investors often have to choose between a higher yield now, or a lower current yield with the “promise” of a higher yield on cost down the line. Both strategies have their merits, but sometimes, it may make sense to take the “marshmallow” now. This brings me to BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), which may make sense for investors who prefer a higher yield today.

TCPC: 9% Yield, Get Your Marshmallow Now

BlackRock TCP Capital is an externally-managed BDC that was formed after the well-known asset manager BlackRock (BLK) acquired Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC. TCPC is managed by BlackRock, which has $155B in AUM across credit asset classes globally and 241 global credit investment professionals. As such, TCPC benefits from big brother BLK’s credit expertise, brand, and global scope.

TCPC currently has a portfolio fair value of $1.8 billion that’s diversified across 106 portfolio companies. The investment portfolio is prudently managed with 90% senior secured loans, 77% of which is first lien. TCPC also emphasizes investments in non-cyclical industries with strong covenants, thereby helping to give it less downside risk.

The investment portfolio is also well-diversified, with more than half of portfolio companies contributing to less than 1% of recurring income. As shown below, TCPC’s top industries are comprised of the growing or generally stable internet, financial/consumer/business services, and software sectors, which combine to make up 53% of the portfolio fair value.

TCPC Portfolio Mix Company Website

TCPC also has a good track record of capital returns. This is reflected by its 10.7% annualized return on invested assets since 2011. As shown below, investors since the IPO have seen nearly a 100% return in the context of a steady NAV (net asset value) and cumulative dividends paid out.

TCPC NAV and Dividends Company Website

Notably, TCPC is currently out-earning its dividend by generating $0.32 in NII/share in the third quarter, more than covering its $0.30 quarter dividend rate. Non-accruals remain low, representing just 1.0% of the portfolio fair value.

NAV/share did decrease by $0.12 on a quarter-over-quarter basis, to $14.09. I’m not too concerned however, as this was driven by a $6.2M, or $0.11 per share, loss associated with prepayment charges on the early redemption of the 2022 notes.

This may be considered a prudent move, as interest rates are expected to go up this year, and TCPC took advantage of rates while they were still low back in August by issuing $150M worth of 2.85% Notes due in 2026. Notably, the aforementioned $175M notes that TCPC redeemed during Q3 carried a higher interest rate of 4.125%, thereby enabling interest savings on the spread.

Looking forward, TCPC is positioned to benefit from a rising rate environment, as 94% of its debt investments are floating rate, and 90% of them carry interest rate floors, thereby providing downside protection. TCPC also maintains a well-funded balance sheet with a net regulatory leverage ratio of 1.01x, sitting well below the 2.0x regulatory limit. The CEO and CFO expressed optimism around the current market trends, as I highlight from the recent conference call:

Direct lending and broader private capital markets have clearly emerged from the global pandemic as a reliable and well-positioned source of financing for a broad spectrum of businesses. As has typically been the case at times, other avenues of financing have been less accessible, but appears now to be an even more systemic shift as a wider array of companies are looking to private credit as a primary source of capital. We continue to work with a broad range of businesses as they seek to finance growth, make acquisitions or simply refinance existing debt. We also believe that our investors benefit from these efforts as our direct lending investments continue to deliver a reliable and resilient source of income. Incumbency clearly has become a differentiator. And from a risk management perspective, these are companies we already know and we understand it very well and therefore we're comfortable making these follow-on investments. As we analyze new investment opportunities, we continue to emphasize seniority in the capital structure, portfolio diversity, and transactions where we can act as lead or co-lead.

Risks to TCPC include macroeconomic pressures, which could disproportionately impact BDC portfolio companies due to their smaller size (versus publicly-traded ones). In addition, increased competition for deals could result in yield compression.

Also, the external management structure may result in conflicts of interest. Having said that, I do find the base fee structure to be reasonable at 1.5% of gross assets (less cash). In addition, the base fee is structured in a manner that results in diminishing incremental fees when leverage ratio breaches the 1.0x threshold, as seen below.

TCPC Fee Structure Company Website

I see value in TCPC at the current price of $13.65 with a price-to-book ratio of 0.97x. Given TCPC’s track record of performance, I would target a valuation in the 1.0 – 1.1x range. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $15.18, implying a potential one-year 20% total return including dividends.

TCPC Price-to-Book Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

BlackRock TCP Capital is a well-run BDC that’s externally advised by a well-respected global asset manager. Its NAV/share has solidly rebounded since the start of the pandemic, and the dividend is covered by NII. Looking forward, TCPC should benefit from favorable demand and from its incumbency with existing portfolio companies. I see value in TCPC at the current price for high income.