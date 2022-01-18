Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

I have generally avoided bank stocks in the past due to their complex structures, high regulatory and compliance hurdles, scandals, industry's cyclicality, and other risk management and governance shortcomings that banks constantly face. However, as a long-term value investor, I cannot overlook Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), which is undergoing a transformational change right now, aiming for shareholder value creation and trades at a discount to Book value, leading to my strong buy rating.

The undergoing disruptive transformation through business structure reengineering is likely to add short-term volatility to the stock, but the positive impact of the strategic shift will likely start to reflect in the financial statements by the end of Q2 2022.

Recent Quarter wasn't surprising but Neutral

The Bank, in its latest quarter Q4, reported decent EPS of $1.46, over consensus estimates of $1.39, with revenues reaching $17 billion. However, despite the relatively flat revenues, operating expenses have jumped by 15% compared to Q3. Even though Q4's results weren't surprising, the restructuring efforts are evident and are expected to produce results in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the efficiency ratio for banks, which explains the relationship between the Bank's operating expenses to total revenues, got worse in Q4. Specifically, the ratio was up, reaching 79.5% compared to 66.9% in Q3. Nevertheless, this is justifiable considering the current restructuring efforts and Asia divestitures. Not surprisingly, the consumer-banking business (GCB) segment is the primary driver of ongoing high costs with a ratio of 90%, compared to the 70% of the Institutional Clients Group (ICG), in the last Quarter. Nevertheless, by the time the Bank successfully completes its restructuring and transformation plans, I expect the ratio to normalize, returning to sustainable levels around 60%.

Disruptive Transformation

Upon taking the reins from Michael Corbat last year, Citigroup's CEO, Jane Fraser, led the banking giant into a paradigm shift. The Bank's leader has since implemented a wide array of methodological changes that redefine the company's business culture. Following the pandemic-induced fatigue, changes started with HR initiatives aimed at improving the working conditions for its employees, making the business a honey jar for attracting and retaining top talent. The company's top official has remarked that these changes are being introduced not only out of empathy but as a way "to crush the competition." The practices have since transformed into a global shift.

Exiting the Consumer Business is wise

In the wake of regulatory failures of 2020, the company announced a major overhaul in its global strategy. Subsequently, Citigroup has agreed to dispose of its GCB in Asia, focusing on its wealth management and corporate business. The company's plan includes exiting retail operations in 13 markets, expected to release roughly $7 billion in tangible common equity to the company's balance sheet and approximately 5,000 staff members to United Overseas Bank Ltd. (OTCPK:UOVEY). The deal is expected to close between mid-2022 and early 2024.

It's a point of emphasis that the company is not exiting these jurisdictions altogether but rather only exiting the retail and consumer businesses. The company will continue its investment banking, corporate lending, markets & securities services, and other corporate services. The regulatory actions against Citi were slabbed for internal control deficiencies in data, risk management, and governance, which are now being swiftly addressed through this business overhaul to simplify the business operations.

Citi has precisely targeted these specific business units as they lag in performance to its other operations. The expense to revenue ratio of these 13 markets for 2020 lagged about 20% behind Citigroup's global consumer banking business, exposing the operational inefficiencies imbued in them. Citi's results in the MRQ also revealed its weakness in the consumer banking segment, as a 6% decline in consumer banking revenue weighed down a 4% increase in the institutional banking segment, dragging the overall performance to a mere 1% increase.

Thus, selling these units makes strategic sense from an investor's point of view as the liquidated value of the business units will be worth more to the overall business than its going concern value.

The new identity is key to brand repositioning

The Bank is creating a new identity for itself by getting rid of its less profitable units and focusing on core business operations involving wealth management and corporate banking referred to as ICG, without regard to its "way of doing business." In addition, Citi announced in 2021 that it is planning to prioritize its wealth management business, focusing on four wealth centers across Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, and London. The formation of Citi Global Wealth (CGW) to align Citi's Private Banking and Wealth Management Business goes hand-in-hand with this rehaul.

Citi has remarked that it will also make it easier for the investors to understand the performance of its businesses by reporting its liquidating businesses separately under a "Legacy Franchises" business segment from 'no later than the second quarter of 2022.' The company has made all the right strategic moves and is now gearing up to execute these plans for delivering results. Jane Fraser has said that the company will share its execution specifics on March 2nd, Investor's Day.

Share Buybacks will be back despite the recent drop

There has been a substantial drop in share repurchasing activity since 2020. Considering the stock's undervaluation, the company should also deploy capital for buybacks that enhance shareholder value in the long term.

From January 1st 2022, the standardized approach for measuring counterparty credit risk (SACR) regulatory rule went into effect, requiring large banks like Citi to change how they calculate their derivatives contracts related risk, increasing their risk-weighted risk assets (RWA). With a higher RWA requirement, the Bank must maintain a higher capital on its balance sheet, meaning a higher constraint on how much the Bank can reinvest in the business or distribute to its shareholders through dividends or share buybacks.

During the fourth-quarter earnings call, Citi's CFO remarked that the company has adopted the SACR and maintained its capital ratio target; therefore, it would resume its share buybacks at about the same level as Q3 2021, i.e. approximately $3 billion during the current Quarter.

The CEO reinforced this during the same call by saying,

Right now, particularly given where the stock is trading, buybacks are a very, very important and probably top of the stack for us… we're very clear in terms of the importance of giving our shareholders back our excess capital.

After a halt of share repurchases in the fourth Quarter of 2021, the current quarter share buybacks will positively impact its stock and add to its shareholder return portfolio.

Dividend yield remains attractive

Citigroup recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 payable to stockholders in February 2022. This gives the company a dividend payout ratio of almost 24%. With the upcoming interest rate hikes and expected performance increase, the payout ratio is likely to fall even further, giving the company substantial wiggle room to either use the excess earnings for company growth or increase its dividends. Even in the case of a decline in the company's EPS, the payout ratio is still low enough to be easily sustainable.

Further, Citi's dividend yield of 3.05% has the edge over its competitors as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Bank of America Corporation (BAC), which offer a dividend yield of 2.53%, 1.38, and 1.75%, respectively. Since 2012 the company has substantially grown its dividends with a CAGR of 48% from $0.04 to $2.04 annually, which might not guarantee future performance, but the proven track record does offer substantial reassurance.

Analyzing the five-year trend, the company has had an 18% YoY dividend growth which, coupled with a growing EPS and a low payout ratio, add a strong possibility of dividend growth in the coming quarters, making the stock more attractive for income investors.

Valuation is cheap with a sufficient Margin of Safety

Citi is currently being traded at a share price of almost $67 per share and a market cap of nearly $133 billion while sporting an Enterprise Value of about $174 billion. The stock appears to be undervalued by all its relativistic valuation measures compared to the largest banks in the United States. Citi has a better P/E, P/S, and P/B ratio than all its competitors, meaning that the shares hold potential upside if the company delivers on its promises.

Ratio: C JPM BAC WFC Average Price to Earnings 6.61 9.99 14.39 13.22 11.05 Price to Sales 1.86 3.97 4.78 3.16 3.44 Price to Book 0.81 1.82 1.57 1.37 1.39

If the company executes its plans and delivers a strong performance through the year, reaching averaged price ratios is likely to land the share price in a range of $73.04-123.84. Consequently, the stock holds an upside potential of about 47% at the midpoint share price of $98.5 and about 9% at the lower end. The company has consensus analysts' target share price of $64-120, a little pessimistic compared to my estimates.

I prefer using price ratios for Citi rather than DCF or other metrics because right now, the company shouldn't be valued on standard metrics but rather its potential of gaining over the restructuring strategy. As we start seeing the impacts of the company's changed priorities, the market is likely to factor in more optimistic figures into the share price.

Key takeaways for investors:

The CEO plays to Bank's core strengths : Jane has initiated a dynamic strategic shift in Citigroup's core philosophy of stakeholder value. As a result, the new Citigroup is digging deep into its strengths and weakness to shed off the clunky parts and solidify the core elements.

: Jane has initiated a dynamic strategic shift in Citigroup's core philosophy of stakeholder value. As a result, the new Citigroup is digging deep into its strengths and weakness to shed off the clunky parts and solidify the core elements. Turnarounds don't happen overnight : As explained in an earlier article for Intel that also appointed a new CEO last year with turnaround plans, investors must stop expecting overnight miracles and stay patient. Unfortunately, C does not fit the portfolio of the impatient investor.

: As explained in an earlier article for Intel that also appointed a new CEO last year with turnaround plans, investors must stop expecting overnight miracles and stay patient. Unfortunately, C does not fit the portfolio of the impatient investor. Shareholder Value is promising: The stock offers an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity with a sufficient margin of safety, a fair dividend yield, and long-term shareholder value creation through buybacks.

All eyes are set on the Investor's Day presentation when the company reveals its plans for executing this strategy and shows its forte for change management. Citigroup investors are likely to significantly benefit from this change of pace with the undervalued stock as the upside from these changes remains to be priced into the share price.

To conclude, the company is still undergoing the exit rituals in some jurisdictions, and there is a lot of work to be done; the upside might not start materializing until later this year, but it appears to be gearing up for the long run, and the stock is fit in the portfolio of long-term investors.