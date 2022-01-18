Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Thesis

When it comes to wholesale retail, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is the cream of the crop in my opinion. With an attractive pricing model that benefits consumers, Costco has built a very loyal customer base over time. I believe customer loyalty is represented by consistent revenue growth over time as well as a growing membership base supporting their recurring revenue stream. Costco's management team also has an excellent track record in my opinion. Management for Costco has successfully kept margins extremely consistent over time, returned capital to shareholders, and maintained some of the highest retail customer satisfaction scores. In the short term, I believe Costco's business model will continue to be positively affected by reopening tailwinds as well.

While Costco's valuation is elevated in my opinion, these thesis points may support a high multiple relative to competitors in the short and long term.

Background

Costco was founded in Seattle in 1983 and primarily operates membership warehouses in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and through a majority-owned subsidiary in Taiwan. As of August 29, 2021, Costco operates 815 warehouses around the globe. Costco warehouses and e-commerce websites are based on the concept that by offering their members low prices of limited national brands (and private-label products) they will be able to capture extremely high sales volume and fast inventory turnover. By focusing on the efficiency of volume purchasing and distribution, Costco believes it can stay profitable while holding significantly lower gross margins than most retailers. Costco's rapid turnover allows them to generally sell inventory before being required to pay for it, even after taking advantage of early payment discounts. This level of efficiency also helps warrant a premium multiple in my opinion. Costco is also able to increase margins through its membership program where customers currently pay $60 per year to access Costco stores.

Costco's core business is broken up into three segments and also reports a fourth segment for other business units.

Core Merchandise Categories

Foods and Sundries: Includes sundries, dry grocery, candy, cooler, freezer, deli, liquor, and tobacco.

Includes sundries, dry grocery, candy, cooler, freezer, deli, liquor, and tobacco. Non-Foods: Previously Hardlines and Softlines; including major appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio, sporting goods, tires, toys and seasonal, office supplies, automotive care, postage, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosk, and jewelry

Previously Hardlines and Softlines; including major appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, garden and patio, sporting goods, tires, toys and seasonal, office supplies, automotive care, postage, tickets, apparel, small appliances, furniture, domestics, housewares, special order kiosk, and jewelry Fresh Foods: Includes meat, produce, service deli, and bakery.

Warehouse Ancillary

Includes gasoline, pharmacy, optical, food court, hearing aids, and tire installation.

Other businesses include e-commerce, business centers, travel, and other.

Typically operate within or right next to warehouses.

Thesis Support

Costco currently trades at 38.8x next twelve month [NTM] earnings per share [EPS]. Roughly one month prior the stock traded at the steepest forward P/E in its public history (45x) surpassing the previous high of 39.6x set back in 1999. In order to sustain a high multiple or continue to produce returns with slight multiple contractions, I believe Costco will have to continue to grow consistently and maintain high returns on invested capital. I believe Costco has the chance to do this long-term through continuous customer loyalty & growth and high-level performance by management.

Management

I believe Costco's management team is one of the key reasons for sustained growth since 1995 (the year CEO W. Craig Jelinek became an executive officer). Following the appointment of Mr. Jelinek, Costco's stock has grown at a 20.44% compound annualized growth rate [CAGR] vs. the S&P 500 at 11.51%, adjusted for dividend reinvestment.

In my opinion, one of the key reasons for Costco's success is its inventory management. Not only does Costco have a higher inventory turnover relative to the competition average, but it also possesses a high enough turnover to sell inventory prior to being required to pay for it, even while taking full advantage of distributor early payment discounts. On average since 2015, Costco's inventory turnover is ~25% higher than the competition average, and average inventory days outstanding is ~27% lower:

Author using data from COST Investor Relations

Costco's inventory turnover has also grown 11.21% since 2015. I highlighted the LTM column because it shows management's ability to keep inventory turnover consistent during this supply chain debacle, in my opinion.

While inventory turnover has grown consistently over time, revenue growth has been strong and consistent while gross and net income margins have stayed steady and increased over time, respectively:

Author Using Data From Koyfin

Management has also successfully returned capital to shareholders over time through dividends. Since 2011, Costco has increased its dividend from $0.89 per share to $2.98 per share, a 12.85% CAGR. While Costco's current dividend yield is only 63 basis points, they issue a seemingly reliable special dividend. Costco has issued four special dividends in the past eight years entirely funded by their beefy balance sheet and stable free cash flow. The most recent special dividend of $10 per share paid in December 2020 boosted the yield at the time to 3.6%.

Customer Loyalty

During the latest quarterly conference call, when answering an inflation-related question Costco's CFO mentioned:

In our DNA, we hate raising prices. We want to be the last to raise it and the first to lower it.

While this attitude could potentially disrupt margins in a supply chain-induced inflationary environment, I believe it is one of the reasons customers are so loyal to Costco. One of the great things about Costco in my opinion is that they have this mindset but have still successfully grown net income margins while keeping gross margins relatively stable in the past six quarters:

Koyfin

Because Costco has such a focus on offering members low prices, it's typically hard to beat their product offerings in my opinion. This is one of many reasons Costco's business model is beloved by millions of customers and members. I believe this is shown through their membership count continuously growing YoY:

Author using data from COST 10-K

One of the reasons Costco is able to generate member growth is because its renewal rate is so high. In the fiscal year 2021, Costco has a membership renewal rate of 91% in the U.S. & Canada and 89% worldwide.

I believe Costco is able to maintain such astounding membership renewal and growth rates because of the benefits customers receive from Costco's low-cost/high quantity products. I believe these benefits are representative within Costco's high net promoter score [NPS] relative to top brands and other grocery brands:

Customer Guru

Net promoter score is a customer loyalty metric that measures a customer's willingness to return to the store and how likely they are to recommend to family, friends, and colleagues. Costco is not only the highest-rated grocery brand in terms of NPS, but it is also the highest-rated top brand according to Customer Guru. Costco also received the highest consumer trust score (86.5) and company recommendation score (87.4) as of March 12, 2021.

Financials

Model Highlights

Author Using COST Investor Relations

According to my forecasts, Costco will deliver just under $15 per share in FY 2025 and grow return on invested capital over the next 4 years to 42.12%.

Valuation

When looking at Costco's historical NTM P/E, it's clear that the metric has become well extended in the past few years and now exceeds levels set during the early 2000s:

Koyfin

Relative to the competitor average [Walmart (WMT), BJ's (BJ), Target (TGT), and Kroger (KR)], Costco has historically traded ~15x above competitors in historically, Costco's multiple relative to close competitors has grown to an average of almost +20x in the previous year:

Author using data from Koyfin

Given the average competition NTM P/E multiple of 18.2x and Costco's historical 15x premium, I have a target P/E of 33.2x.

Price Targets

Author

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin

EPS-based PTs are calculated by multiplying EPS of $14.77 by the P/E multiples of 40x, 33.2x, and 25x. % Return and CAGR columns use a present value share price of $503. CAGR is using an n=4 years.

Risks

Valuation is the biggest risk for Costco in my opinion. I believe the quality of Costco as a company has forced the stock up exponentially in recent years. While I still think a premium is warranted for management's execution and customer loyalty, I believe the fundamental support for future returns is now limited. With current valuation multiples well above all-time highs, the long-term risk to reward for Costco stock is minimal in my opinion.

A mitigant to this risk is that many valuations within the market are elevated relative to history. When compared to unprofitable software companies, Costco's valuation may seem more reasonable as the perceived quality of the business may warrant higher premiums in a frothy market. I also believe in a bull case scenario NTM P/E can expand further if ROIC continues to grow over time.

Summary

While Costco's valuation may look stretched relative to other retailers, I believe the premium is warranted as they are truly an incredible business in my opinion. Driven by what I believe is an excellent management team, Costco has been able to produce incredible financial results alongside the industry's highest customer satisfaction scores. I believe customer loyalty and a high-quality management team are two of the most important qualitative aspects a business can possess, and Costco has both. I do think holding a higher valuation than close competitors is fair, but relative to its historic valuation levels I believe buying opportunities are limited at this time.