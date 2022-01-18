pjohnson1/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I hold shares in Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) since I started my dividend growth portfolio in 2015. This stock has been one of my fundamental investments as the company has a proven track record of dividend increases and is a well-known brand that keeps attracting new consumers.

The company is also not very volatile with a beta of 0.7. Investors like me enjoyed steady dividend growth together with a 2.5% yield. The slow growth also rewarded investors with some capital appreciation, and in a world with no interest rate, Coca-Cola was a great solid investment. In this article, I will take a look at Coca-Cola in the current market.

In this article, I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. The methodology is described in the graph below. I intend to look at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will take into account that past fundamentals may not be useful as the company went through significant changes.

Analysis flow Khen Elazar According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy, plant-based beverages, tea and coffee, and energy drinks. Coca-Cola logo Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Revenues have been declining over the last five years by 7%. However, the situation is better than it seems. The company has been going through a business model transformation that separated the bottling business from the core and leveraged bottling partners. It focuses less on revenues and more on profitability. In 2017, the company has announced its new business strategy. The company is shifting focus from selling what they want to sell to selling what the consumer wants to buy. That's a big change in paradigm for a company that was used to educating the market. The analysts' consensus as shown on Seeking Alpha expects revenue growth of 6%-7% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

As part of the strategy, the company's EPS has grown even though revenues are down, and there were no significant buybacks. EPS growth was achieved by adopting a lean and efficient business model. The company's operating income has increased from 23% just a decade ago to over 31% this year, allowing the company to show a significant increase in income despite lower revenues. Going forward, the analysts' consensus as shown on Seeking Alpha expects EPS to grow at a similar rate to revenues, 6%-7% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a real bright spot. The company is a dividend king, increasing its annual dividend for over 50 years. The next dividend increase expected next month will be the 60th year in a row. However, investors should expect a very modest increase as the payout ratio is 73% using non-GAAP earnings. The company is offering a decent entry yield of 2.74%, that while being safe and a priority for the company, doesn't have much room to grow.

Data by YCharts

Some companies return money to shareholders using share buybacks. Many of the dividend growth companies are executing a buyback plan in addition to dividends. Coca-Cola is not doing that. Its last significant buyback was almost a decade ago, and it makes sense as the company is working on a business transformation while paying 73% of its earnings as dividends. Investors should find comfort in the fact that they are not diluted.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

There is no other way to say it, but Coca-Cola is expensive right now. The company is trading for 30 times its earnings, and the stock price has reached a new all-time high. With limited revenues and EPS growth, it is hard to justify the current valuation of the company with its P/E crossing 30, making it more expensive than companies like Alphabet and Facebook which enjoy much faster growth.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from FAST Graphs emphasizes how challenging the valuation is. The company is trading above its average valuation at the moment, and the current P/E ratio is at a point close to the highs of the 2000 tech bubble when NASDAQ imploded, and the S&P 500 also plunged significantly. At the same time, the growth rate is similar to the average growth rate we have seen in the last decade.

FAST Graphs

To conclude, Coca-Cola is a transforming company. The company has changed both its business model and its strategy over the last decade. It has started to see the results of its new strategy over the last three years, and despite the COVID challenges it is expected to achieve its all-time high EPS in 2021. However, this package comes at a price that seems too high, and it will be hard to justify it.

Opportunities

The new strategy is the company's major growth opportunity. The company is adapting to the changes in the tastes of consumers. It is doing so in three ways: changes to its products, acquisitions of strategic assets, and partnerships with giants in adjacent industries to offer products in high demand. In its portfolio, Coca-Cola has reduced the level of sugar in many of its projects and adapted their taste.

In 2017, the company will reduce sugar in more than 500 of its drinks around the globe - adding to the 30 percent of more than 3,900 beverages that already fall into the low or no-sugar category.

(Company's new release from March 2017)

In terms of acquisitions, the company has just closed on the acquisition of Bodyarmor. This is part of the company's strategy to answer the trend of health and wellness, which is not very well presented within Coca-Cola's legacy portfolio. Bodyarmor will allow Coca-Cola to sell products that appeal to athletes and sports enthusiasts who usually avoid drinking Coke.

"BODYARMOR has been a great addition to the system lineup over the last three years, and the company has driven continuous innovation in hydration and health-and-wellness products"

(Alfredo Rivera, president of the North America operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company)

Another form of adapting to the new tastes of consumers is partnerships. The company is partnering with a leading brand to develop and distribute new drinks that will appeal to clients that weren't addressed in the past. In its new partnership with Constellation Brands (STZ), a leading alcohol manufacturer, Constellation will manufacture, market, and distribute Coca-Cola's FRESCA Mixed, which is a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails using real spirits. Again, we see Coca-Cola addressing a new market segment that looks for alcoholic drinks.

"The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands have a shared passion for building some of the world's most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences. Our new relationship with Constellation Brands is ideal due to their consumer-focused approach to brand building, expansive distribution network, and distilled distribution expertise,"

(Dan White, Chief of new revenue streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit)

Risks

The company's new strategy has caused it to change its portfolio and drinks while partnering and acquiring other companies to expand its portfolio. While the strategy seems like a success so far, it doesn't come without risks. Following consumers' tastes might weaken the brand as the company is changing rapidly its recipe, and consumers might change their tastes faster than we may expect.

Even if the Coke brand is solid, it doesn't apply to the new products. Coca-Cola may also find itself competing at more competitive arenas such as alcohol and wellness, where it doesn't have its well-known pricing power. These are competitive challenges in adjacent markets, that can be harder than the company and its investors anticipate.

The single most prominent risk is the margin of safety. The company is still transforming, yet investors are pricing it for perfect execution. The current P/E of 30 is extremely high and should make new investors extremely uncomfortable as the growth rate doesn't justify it. Every miss in the quarterly report may harm the company's valuation, and investors may have to deal with significant capital losses.

Investors should remember 1997. In 1997 shares of Coca-Cola traded for a P.E of 33. Just 10% higher than what we see right now. At the time, the shares were trading for almost $44 (split-adjusted). Since then the share price has dropped, and it took investors almost 20 years before the share price has reached again the highs of 1997. The lesson here is that great companies are not necessarily great investments if the price is not right.

Data by YCharts

Conclusions

Coca-Cola is one of the strongest brands on this planet. Its shares enjoy solid fundamentals, and what seems to be a good strategic plan to push the company forward. However, the company's current valuation makes me uncomfortable, and the lack of margin of safety while executing such an ambitious plan is worrisome. Even if the plan succeeds investors shouldn't expect a growth rate that can justify the current valuation.

Companies always tell stories to investors. We as investors don't buy past glory, but future stories. While most stories can be executed, we have to examine them using critical thinking and make sure we have some margin of safety, if the company fails to execute or doesn't execute as well.

At the end of the 1990s, the story was the rise of BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Brands were selling a story of a post-cold-war expansion. This story materialized, but it was not enough to justify some valuations. Investors who consider Coca-Cola today should think whether the current growth story is enough to justify the current valuation. In my opinion, it is not.