Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is the largest domestic retail REIT, with a focus on class A malls and premium outlets, as well as other high end retail properties. SPG also acquired Taubman in 2020, which also owned a significant portfolio of malls and shopping centers in the United States. SPG may be approaching a near-term bottom, as it suffers from market forces while simultaneously issuing debt. This could provide a great opportunity to acquire a quality asset at a discount.

SPG declined about 5% last week and is down around 10% from its post COVID-19 high, reached in early November of 2021. Earlier this month, the company also reported an offering for $1.2 billion in senior notes. Such occurrences generally weigh on equity valuations in the short term. I think that just occurred.

SPG trend Finviz chart with curves by Zvi Bar

SPG and most of its peers performed exceptionally well in 2021, but SPG has performed poorly recently, as the market broadly declined along with interest rate increases. REITs, like many other income producing assets, are sensitive to interest rate changes. Also, retail supply and demand are both uncertain.

Retail demand is often uncertain and capricious, but that has been amplified these last few years. The industry is terminally discussing the weather and its influence upon customer demand in the present versus what would have been. Now, there is also the question of whether customers will go out due to new COVID-19 mutations.

Supply limitations are another new phenomena affecting retail distribution, which appeared so seamless just a few years back. Now, businesses are struggling to obtain their products through bottlenecked ports. Costs of distribution are rising, as are delivery times.

Another capacity limitation that is becoming painfully apparent is that of labor. Retail employees are harder to find, which makes it harder to run a retail establishment. Some of this lack of supply is apparently due to necessary wage adjustments. Another contributing factor is that individuals are reluctant to work where they may get sick, and also that those exposed to COVID-19 are restricted from coming to work for a period of time.

A growing number of SPG's tenants now have variable leases, where there is a fixed base rate plus, generally, a percentage of the location's business. Tenants often like this arrangement, because it lowers their current costs and possible future obligations. SPG may benefit in the case of better than expected sales, or if strong brands can implement inflation hedging price increases. Of course, commercial real estate leases generally have a level of inflation expectation in the form of escalating rents over multi-year terms.

Also, demographic changes brought about by COVID-19 related changes of residence are blessing some locations, while accelerating the demise of others. Here, SPG seems to have a relative advantage due to their focus on the higher end. Their properties may be more attractive to new brands selecting a few key physical locations.

SPG also entered a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, a global leader in brand development and owner of many brands. Through this venture SPG now has an ownership interest in Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Forever 21, Lucky Brand, and Nautica.

SPG has the potential to benefit from the potential future success of any of these brands, including their potential future sale. Authentic Brands is a highly competent curator of brands with whom to partner. Authentic Brands appears likely to have the better half of the venture, with greater capacity to benefit from brand IP. Still, SPG's position in these brands creates a differentiated possibility to capitalize off a fashion trend, as well as the possible sale of a brand after a turn-around.

Risk

REITs and income producing assets are sensitive to rate increases in the short term. Late last year, SPG increased its dividend by 10 percent and now yields about 4.2 percent. The dividend is well covered, and the company appears capable of increasing it again this year.

The primary risk to SPG is the growth of online commerce and the death of many traditional brick and mortar retailers. To some extent, the declines are being mitigated by a growing number of brands with online origins now adding physical locations. SPG's variable leases may also slow the bleed.

Conclusion

SPG is a high quality REIT with a strong dividend and an interest in multiple known clothing brands. SPG's attempt to transform itself into a hybrid REIT and retailer, including through the increased use of variable leases, appears to be well received by the market. The recent stock price decline due to market momentum combined with SPG's note offering is likely to provide a better than average long term buying opportunity.