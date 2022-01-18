Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of a number of healthcare ETFs like the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY, and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or unavailable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -32.71 9.78 0.0273 0.1644 0.0234 15.85 67.93 0.0348 0.2916 0.0349 14.26 62.64 -0.0578 0.0425 HC Providers -5.39 -1.12 0.0550 1.1594 0.0654 17.43 21.61 0.0532 1.5003 0.0634 15.96 24.41 -0.0237 0.0246 Pharma/Biotech 1.68 31.44 0.0356 0.2036 0.0473 32.41 80.14 0.0384 0.2625 0.0351 19.87 80.34 -0.0866 -0.1731 Life Science Tools -37.51 4.49 0.0214 0.1378 0.0235 15.74 59.58 0.0307 0.3032 0.0325 15.49 55.49 -0.0923 0.1968

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Value and quality in healthcare Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution since last month

Since last month, value scores have deteriorated in healthcare providers, pharma/biotechnology, and improved in life science tools.

Variations in value and quality Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in healthcare Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

The most attractive healthcare subsector from a fundamental point of view is pharmaceuticals/biotechnology: the value score close to zero means it is on an 11-year average in aggregate valuation metrics. Moreover, the quality score is excellent. Momentum is very bad though: the median return in the last 12 months for this group of companies is -17%. Healthcare providers are close to their baseline in both valuation and quality. The next paragraph will focus on an ETF in this industry. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are overvalued by more than 30% in my metrics and quality scores are slightly above the baseline.

Focus on IHF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has been following the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index since 05/01/2006. It has a total expense ratio of 0.42%, which is significantly higher than other passive index ETFs in healthcare like XLV (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 73 stocks and is very concentrated in a few names. The next table shows the top 10 holdings with their weights, basic valuation ratios, and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 75.5%.

Ticker Name Weight (%) EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield (%) UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc 22.47 -7.38 29.07 24.88 1.24 CVS CVS Health Corp 15.48 -5.56 18.57 13.02 2.07 ANTM Anthem, Inc. 9.68 15.19 20.29 17.43 1.00 CI Cigna Corp 5.23 66.60 10.19 11.86 1.65 CNC Centene Corp 4.90 -65.67 65.17 15.73 0 HCA HCA Healthcare, Inc. 4.80 98.72 13.09 14.46 0.75 HUM Humana Inc. 4.00 -33.64 18.92 19.07 0.71 LH Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 3.89 227.72 9.80 10.03 0 DGX Quest Diagnostics Inc 2.57 106.18 8.55 10.24 1.74 MOH Molina Healthcare, Inc. 2.46 -24.45 28.40 21.39 0

IHF has beaten the broader sector ETF XLV by 50 bps in annualized return since inception. However, it shows a much higher risk in drawdown and volatility. The risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio) is significantly inferior.

Total return Annualized return Max Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility IHF 515.53% 12.27% -58.82% 0.68 19.06% XLV 473.33% 11.77% -39.17% 0.83 14.01%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, IHF is designed for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure to healthcare providers. It may also be used as a component of tactical allocation strategies. Three quarters of the portfolio value is concentrated in the top 10 holdings and over 47% in the top 3 names. Exposure to risks related to UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health is especially high. IHF has slightly outperformed XLV since inception, but management fees and risk metrics are significantly higher than for the broad healthcare sector ETF.

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0356 (or price/earnings below 28.09) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric.

INVA Innoviva, Inc. REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. COLL Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. HOLX Hologic, Inc. DVA DaVita Inc. THC Tenet Healthcare Corp ORGO Organogenesis Holdings Inc. SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp QDEL Quidel Corp QURE uniQure N.V.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns in the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.