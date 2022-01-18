hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), which describes itself as "one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States" in the company's media releases. According to its corporate fact sheet, ACI is ranked among the top two grocery companies in over two-thirds of Metropolitan Statistical Areas or MSAs, and it boasts a retail network of more than 2,200 stores.

Albertsons' forward P/E multiple has compressed from the mid-teens level in early-December to a more reasonable low-teens figure now. The company's investment in initiatives to boost productivity might be a drag on its FY 2022 profitability, but could help to expand its profit margins in the medium term. Considering these factors, I view ACI as a Hold.

Note that Albertsons defines fiscal 2021 as the financial period between the beginning of March 2021 and the end of February 2022 as per its results announcements, and I will be using this definition for this article.

ACI Stock Price Correction

Albertsons' share price has corrected by -18% from its 52-week high of $37.85 recorded on the December 7, 2021 trading day to $30.94 at the close of January 14, 2022.

Also, ACI's most recent quarterly top line and bottom line beat the market consensus' forecasts by +4% and +38%, respectively as per the company's Q3 FY 2021 financial results press release issued on January 11, 2022 before trading hours. But Albertsons' shares still declined by -10% from $31.90 as of January 10, 2022 to $28.79 as of January 11, 2022 post results announcement.

In my opinion, there are a number of reasons that might explain ACI's recent stock price weakness.

Firstly, Albertsons' premium valuations relative to its closest peer, The Kroger Co. (KR), could have resulted in the pullback in ACI's shares in the past one and a half months.

The trailing twelve months' revenue for Kroger and Albertsons were $135.6 billion and $70.3 billion, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ. This implies that KR is almost twice as large as ACI in terms of revenue base, and Kroger should command a valuation premium over Albertsons by virtue of being relatively bigger with respect to scale.

On December 7, 2021 which is the day ACI reached a new 52-week high, Albertsons' consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple was 14.4 times which was +9% higher than Kroger's forward P/E multiple of 13.2 times. In contrast, ACI was valued by the market at 11.3 times forward P/E as of January 14, 2022, which represented a discount to KR's forward P/E of 14.5 times on the same day. The historical valuation data for both companies were sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

In other words, Albertsons' valuation premium over Kroger in early-December 2021 was probably viewed by the market as unsustainable, and this eventually led to ACI's share price underperformance in the recent one and a half months.

Secondly, selling pressure from Albertsons' convertible preferred stock holders might be another issue which became a drag on the company's shares.

ACI revealed in its recent Q3 FY 2021 financial results press release that "15% of the convertible preferred stock outstanding" as of end-3Q FY 2021 were converted to "Class A common stock" between December 5, 2021 and January 10, 2022.

It is natural to assume that most if not all of ACI's convertible preferred stock holders will be inclined to sell their common stock post-conversion. With the vast majority of convertible preferred stock yet to be converted, this creates an overhang for Albertsons' shares.

Thirdly, there might be concerns about weaker revenue growth and lower profit margins for Albertsons in FY 2022, which I detail in the next section.

Albertsons' Financial Outlook For Fiscal 2022

Based on sell-side consensus estimates obtained from S&P Capital IQ, the market expects Albertsons' top line growth to slow from +2.1% in FY 2021 to +1.3% in FY 2022, while ACI is forecasted to see its normalized net profit margin contract from 2.3% to 2.1% over the same period. As I highlighted at the start of the article, ACI's FY 2021 and FY 2022 refer to the respective financial years ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2023 as per the company's definitions.

The market's expectations of more moderate revenue expansion and weaker profitability for fiscal 2022 are reasonable in my opinion.

With regards to future top line expansion, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, and vaccines-related revenue are in the spotlight.

Forbes highlighted earlier in a September 10, 2021 article that SNAP "recipients have been getting a 15% boost since December 2020, but that increase is set to expire Sept. 30 (2021)." At the company's recent Q3 FY 2021 results call, Albertsons acknowledged that "we also don't know is what the reaction will be in the case of a reduction in SNAP." But ACI did note that the company's data suggest that SNAP customers did not spend more because of the increase in SNAP funding earlier, which means that there might not be a major reduction in grocery spending due to SNAP reduction going forward.

Separately, ACI also mentioned at its Q3 FY 2021 earnings briefing that "incremental COVID-19 vaccine revenue" was one of the factors that was positive for "sales growth" in the recent quarter. Albertsons does not disclose vaccine revenue separately, but it admitted at the recent quarterly investor call that "it's hard to know what will happen with boosters going into 2022." A slower-than-expected take-up rate of vaccine boosters this year could possibly lead to a slowdown in ACI's overall revenue growth for FY 2022.

In terms of profitability, Albertsons could see "short-term pain" in FY 2022, before it realizes the "intermediate-term benefit" relating to an increase in productivity-related investments.

ACI revealed at the recent third-quarter earnings call that it will "be investing in additional productivity initiatives", and it has already "started a full court press on the next generation of productivity initiatives that we'll be working on in 2020, starting in 2022."

Also, inflationary pressures are also likely to be a drag on Albertsons' FY 2022 margins. Albertsons noted at the recent results call that it only passes on cost increases to customers in specific product categories, which I assume are products for which consumers are less price sensitive. A sell-side analyst from Wells Fargo (WFC) also stressed that ACI could be hit by "accelerating retail wage inflation" due to its "unionized" status, according to a January 12, 2022 Seeking Alpha news article.

Closing Thoughts

I decide to rate Albertsons' shares as a Hold. While there are good reasons why ACI's shares have corrected recently, I think that current valuations have priced in most of the negatives and headwinds for the stock. A low-teens forward P/E multiple for a leading grocer boasting stable albeit unexciting low single-digit top line growth seems fair, which justifies my Hold rating.