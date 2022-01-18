Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investing Thesis

Technology is determining which investments are to survive in the remaining 80% of this 21st century. It has already set the stage of transition from the war-recovery impacted 20th century.

Advances in information and communication technologies have impacted the investing marketplace such that transaction “commissions” are no longer acceptable when conducted by investor-pursued internet initiatives. Further progress may be ahead in the rules of investing conduct, but even without them the efficient pursuit of profit needs to recognize the changes now in market opportunity presentations.

A most significant change is in recognizing the role of holding-period time investment for each commitment of capital, and the advantage gained in RATE of reward by compounding repeated shorter holdings rather than accepting the loss of “reversion to the mean” forced by passive, buy & hold strategies.

This article focuses principally on probable security price changes, leaving industry behaviors and economics to those currently best informed, but drawing on their value judgments as finished product fashioned from adequate inputs and experiences to deal with the circumstances in the form of price change expectations.

Where we have real-life outcomes after prior forecasts we can make interim specific adjustments to general rules to achieve CAGR benefit instead of remaining trapped in declining price periods. Conventional passive 20th-century investing strategy had no accurate measures of downside price moves because of their confusion of uncertainty (volatility of price) with capital-damaging actual risk.

Our inclusion of Market-Maker behavior to avoid such risk greatly improves that definition of risk and allows productive active investing strategy, with its greatly enlarged capital gains-compounding capture.

Several general business management software apps offer investing choices in the way they have been performing in the marketplace of stocks. We here compare Aspen Technology (AZPN) and Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) with others of the type, and with Market-Maker forecasts of near-term price ranges for the equity market as measured by the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) in contrast to their forecasts for the best of over 3,000 stocks.

Business Descriptions

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company's clients include for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

First order of equity investment analysis should be what reward is expected in return for the market price change risks reasonably expected, and how prospective portfolio holding candidates compare among one another.

Figure 1

Investment Risk vs. Reward choice comparisons

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price draw-downs experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interests are in AZPN at location [2] and PCTY at [7]. A "market index" norm of reward~risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [1].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Investment choice factors comparisons

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with AZPN in top rank.

Along with the candidate-specific stocks these selection considerations are provided for the averages of over 3300 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today, 20 of the best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, and the forecast for S&P 500 Index ETF as an equity market proxy.

AZPN's bp/day prospect [R] of 47 when compounded over a 252 market-day year, adds up to the 197% gain in [K] if sustained for a year. A good part of the prospect comes from the MMs’ expectations that the current price is a bit below reasonable. That is indicated by the [D] market price below the [C] low forecast, producing the negative -16 Range Index [G].

All those ifs are what make it easier to keep score by simply adding up the realized bps and the days required to achieve them, then to divide one by the other to derive an average CAGR for your portfolio.

But it is necessary that the historical data involved in the calculations be drawn from a reliable sample [L], during the past 5 years [M] of daily price-range forecasts. The pink background of AZPN’s data, only 5 instances, indicates a high potential that they might all be occurring in only one brief time period, and thus not really representative of the other 98+% of the 5-year experience.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,352 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their higher Win Odds (89 of each 100) and shorter holding periods (34 days) boost their average CAGRs to 190%.

Here AZPN still could compare favorably at +197% but less credibly so at Win Odds of 100 of 100 for the first part of a measurement year. The comparable statistics for PCTY, based on a nearly five times as large sample, is far more credible. The [N] credibility ratio of realized payoff [ I ] compared to [E] estimated upside is much more reasonable at 1.07 for PCTY than for AZPN at 2.85. In addition, the [T] reward to risk ratio comparing data in [E] to [F] fails to be encouraging, as noted again by the pink background warning.

Hence we reject the notion of investing in AZPN in favor of PCTY.

Recent Trends in MM Price-Range Forecasts

Figure 3

MM price-range forecasts weekly, last 2 years

Current pull-backs from early-year high prices provide PCTY with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike "technical analysis charts" shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days’ prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by heavy dot of the issue's closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current price quote for PCTY relative to its upper and lower limits. The current -1 indicates that none of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 101% is to the upside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] shows how infrequently (like now) are current prices relative to MM forecasts. The green vertical bars call attention to where this has happened in the past two years of these weekly extracts from daily forecast regimen. The March 2020 period was during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and recovery.

Conclusion

Paylocity Holding Corporation as seen by the market-making community, appears to currently be the most attractive alternative business-software stock among many examined for near-term capital gain.