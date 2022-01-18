1:03- Kevin Pavlov’s background and journey into the EV space

4:02 - Overview of ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO)

5:32 - What is ElectraMeccanica’s target market?

6:22 - Details and specs of ElectraMeccanica’s cars

20:57 - Use of ElectraMeccanica as delivery vehicles

23:07 - Location and logistics of manufacturing

27:20 - Analysis of 2021 Q3 earnings

30:03 - ElectraMeccanica’s sources of funds given their capital intensive business model

32:39 - ElectraMeccanica’s competitors

39:32 - ElectraMeccanica’s challenges and future goals (40:28)

TRANSCRIPT

Jesse Redmond: Welcome to Seeking Alpha, I'm your host, Jesse Redmond. Today, I'm joined by Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica (SOLO). Kevin, thanks for joining us.

Kevin Pavlov: Hi, Jesse, thanks for having me.

Jesse Redmond: So I'm really excited to chat about the cars, but why don't we kick it off learning a little bit about you? How did you find yourself as CEO of the company and how did you get into the whole electrical electric vehicle world?

Kevin Pavlov: I've been in electric vehicles most of my career. I had a startup at one point and Magna International bought the startup we actually started out in with the Ford Focus. Prior to that, I was, I did a smart, electric smart. But then we've been proliferating ever since after Magna and a bunch of years there, I ended up over at Karma for a little while and helped them with some of their pieces. And unfortunately, they've taken another direction.

And honestly, I was asked to come over to ElectraMeccanica and we had a super unique product and I really sunk my teeth into it. I looked at it and I saw where it could go. I was the chief operating officer for a while. And you know, the next thing was how do we scale this thing up? So they handed me a baton and said, Hey, let's let's bring all your ideas to fruition. Let's make this happen. So there I am.

Jesse Redmond: What year did you start in the EV world?

Kevin Pavlov: So I was an electrical engineer as I began, and then I got a master's in control systems and mechanical engineering, and then I went to the business side of things and started to grow up. But I was weak, particularly at Magna.

We actually created a parts plant we had and we made inverters, motors, batteries, battery systems right down to the chemistry side of things. So at a very large contingent that that was actually sold, the battery whole side of it was sold to Panasonic, which was a really good piece.

But all the rest of the component side of it remained at at Magnésio been been playing around with this for a long time. A lot of home projects. I'm a car guy from from way back. A lot of plants.A lot of a lot of international experience. So I've been watching around the world how how things are evolving and there's been a large shift. I mean, I was back way back on the EV1 if I can dig myself a little bit.So you know that and all the great folks that did all of those, I was able to interact with them. So I think I've got a pretty rich background and hopefully I'm using all of it to his best extent to really move this company and all the new ideas forward.

Jesse Redmond: And what year did you become CEO of ElectraMeccanica?

Kevin Pavlov: Actually, two months ago it was September. Yeah, yeah. So I just recently took over, and prior to that I was COO, so I got to get all the product updates and everything lined up for for a global footprint. And then all of a sudden they said, OK, we'll take a global so.

Jesse Redmond: And what was the catalyst for the CEO change?

Kevin Pavlov: It was really the scale. We, you know, I've got a great set of connections around the world, and the whole idea was as we saw the market response to the vehicle is very positive. The niche is a blue ocean strategy. We've we put ourselves right between micromobility and cars and literally in that niche, we were able to solve a ton of problems. And really, there's nobody else in this niche. I mean, we're less than $20,000 EV. And it has all the features and safety of the car.

We're classified as an auto cycle or motorcycle, and it's just a real open area. And at that, we said, All right, let's let's get this to fit correctly. And when we were going after solving the urban mobility challenges and then we saw last mile delivery of fleets, you know, for food delivery, small parcel things like that, it's: everything that everyone does alone, right? I mean, delivery folks usually are by themselves in a car. The urban mobility side was parking convenience, efficiency fun, and we put all those in the vehicle. And so now we're getting quite a response for for all those applications.

Jesse Redmond: And for people not familiar with the company. How would you describe ElectraMeccanica and just kind of give us a big picture overview of the business?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah, so we are now an OEM. Our cars went on sale to the public in October. I would say we're a specialty vehicle manufacturer. We built this vehicle for a purpose and that was to really solve these challenges. We design and we manufacture. We have a footprint in Asia. We have a partner that does contract manufacturing, long chain manufacturing. And then we've proliferated and started to add capacity in the U.S. by placing a plant in Mesa, Arizona, 235,000 square feet.

So now we're we're serving the U.S. market, the Americas markets and then looking toward Europe is the next step. The car has got such a nice fit in all of those market spaces.

Jesse Redmond: Yeah, I remember back in my hedge fund days, I spent a lot of time in France doing due diligence on a few managers. And in Paris in particular, you saw a ton of the smart car, which but even then come from Paris, I can't remember.

But because of the parking situation there and how narrow the streets are. I remember that being a prime market for those little smaller and imagined electric stuff, but fit in great and some of those cities as well.

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah, it was interesting I sold a company to actually electric bike company to a company called Matra Motorsport Sport in Paris, in France, actually. And that was one of the things that the electric bikes sold a ton of problems, except for the weather.

So, you know, it's a great transport device, super-efficient. But this vehicle we're talking about today solves the weather problem. So, you know, it's fully enclosed, heated cooled backup cameras, safety features. So it's it's a step, another step up. And I think it's big for us and European markets.

Jesse Redmond: And how big is the opportunity set here? And I would imagine it's a pretty big total addressable market for something like this. Can you talk a little bit about how big the opportunity set might be in the space?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah. So the TAM, we were really looking at it. first of all, I want to tell you that there's no market data for niche. I mean, I can buy IHS data and other things. But you know, we're looking at 1,000,000 vehicles just in the U.S. alone. And and that constitutes the 20,000 dollar and less vehicles. And that's a portion of the 20,000 and less vehicles were the only EV in that space. And now, with all of the excitement around EVs, we're kind of filling that that space with an answer. So yeah, we started out conservatively, you know, as our as our total addressable. And then we're saying, Hey, our direct addressable is our stamm in our songs. You know, we've narrowed them down and we're going to take this a step at a time and literally continue to introduce not only this product, but a couple of derivatives of this product that are even more specialized for the fleets and other things. So we've been showing those at the at the most recent L.A. auto show SEMA Act.

Jesse Redmond: And what are the unique things about the about the vehicle we see behind you right now is the fact that it's a single seater and it reading and reading your research, you've come up with a bunch of different use cases for a single single seat vehicle.

So is there any challenges in doing that TAM type data that the electrical vehicle market is massive? I would imagine the efficient a lot people are seeking efficiency. But are there any challenges in estimating how many people might be interested in a single person vehicle?

Kevin Pavlov: It is, so let me explain it a little different. Instead of looking at market data, let's look at use data in the U.S. alone. So there's 120 million people that drive to work and back alone. There are the same amount of people that go to the gym by themselves.

They go play tennis by themselves, they go to the pharmacy for short runs or for groceries. So that's 120 million. There's about 20 million people that car pool in the United States. So we said, Geez, those those folks, you know, they've got an answer there.

They're able to go with their friends. But with 120 million people who do things in the car where they have a four passenger vehicle or more. And it's oversize. We said, Hey, let's make it a single passenger and let's make it an EV.

And the EV is is the baseline. Remember, we are one quarter of the size of the compartment. We heat faster. We cool down faster. We do both of those more efficiently. The battery is about a quarter of the size of a regular car.

So when we talk about, you know, 100 miles on a charge, it's one quarter of the size. So it actually charges a couple of times faster than a regular TV. So snack charging and things like that are really advantageous.

And that's a lot of the pieces the fleets have been talking about because while we have 100 miles of range, they go out and make a delivery come back. They either parked on an inductive pad or plug it in and they pick up five or ten miles.

So it's easy for them to get 150 200 miles out of the car in a day just by using this interval charging between loading the vehicle and getting things prepped. So. So it's when you talk about market potential.

I'm looking at something like that. The million vehicles a year, which are which is the category we're in. And even if we said, Hey, let's take 20% of that, that's still 200,000 vehicles a year just in the U.S. and I mean, if we want to say it's our selected addressable market, that's 200,000 vehicles in a in this space for individual drivers. And I'm not saying get rid of your big car. I'm saying, drive this one back and forth to work and you can still load the family up in the big car and go to the beach. But this is affordable and it's super efficient. So it's it's not just the green side of it, I'll call. That's the baseline, but the car is really fun to drive and everybody that gets up in it and out of it, I tell everybody, take a test drive.

When you get out of it, you'll remember how the car makes you feel, not what we say about it, right? We'll tell you things. But I'll say right now, if you haven't driven one, Jesse, I want to get you in line so that you can experience it because it's it's it's so comforting sitting in the center of the car. You're you're it's just really comfortable and it's great a long time. I mean, I don't know how to describe it. It's it's if you want it quiet or you want to jam your music or you want to whatever you want to do. Ride is kind of fun. You can ride with both windows down and put the right hand out or put the left hand out and play with the air. And it's just it's one of those things that you, that you, you learn something new every day.

The car is kind of unique. You park it in a parking spot, so we got a door on each side, right? So it's really rough when you say, Hey, use the driver's door, got your head for a sec, right? What if someone parks real close on the left side? You get out the right side.

Jesse Redmond: That's cool.

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah. So there's some real things that pop up that are real. I call it surprise and delight. And the more you use it, the more we're learning from our customers, how they're using the vehicle. So it's it's been really good, really good market response.

Jesse Redmond: What are the specs on the vehicle in terms of things like drive time and top speed?

Kevin Pavlov: Sure. So we, you know, we made it for highway driving, so 80 miles an hour plus speech speed limit at just over 80. It's 100 miles of range. It accelerates and decelerates, so you have no problems or freeway.

But we really made it for the urban side of things, and it's it's it's very responsive. It handles phenomenally well, very stable vehicle. We got safety features in it, front rear crumple zones. We got triple beam side impacts in the doors, got a roll bar in the vehicle.

So, you know, we wanted to make sure that while people thought or they were classifying it in this auto cycle category, that they get in it and it's a real car. So we had to make sure that it passed all of the real car tests and it made sure that that that those everything that everyone expected about it as they use it, it's there. And when you get in the car, you really can't tell the difference. You get in it. It's a car, the same steering wheel, same turn signal indicators, all the same controls. It's just there's nobody else in the car with you.

Jesse Redmond: So did you say it has an airbag or no airbag?

Kevin Pavlov: There's no airbag in it right now. OK, but all the rest of the things the XM radio that the creature comforts, heated seat backup camera, power mirrors, you know, power windows, locks and I mean, everything you'd expect. It's it's it's utility wise, it's all there.

Jesse Redmond: And is there a reason that it doesn't have an airbag?

Kevin Pavlov: The airbag was a bit of a challenge. We wanted to launch the car and I I just mentioned a little bit about it's about one quarter of the air space in the car. And when do you deploy an airbag? It consumes a lot of airspace, so it makes a big pressure pulse. When you have a very large vehicle, it's it's easy, right? All the air against blown out of the fence. But ours is a little more challenging and we're we have to go through the development of trying to get something that provides the same protection in the amount of space that we have. So we upped the outside protection, right? So the rest of it that that you would need the impacts in the roll bars and you know, we pass all the roof crush and things like that.

But we did all that and we said, Hey, look, we're going to have taken next steps are our later versions where we're engineering that in.

Jesse Redmond: And we've used the term auto cycle, which was a new one to me before I came across your business. Is this technically now? I also looked on a state by state basis, and I saw some states are classifying this as a car or electric vehicle. Some states are classifying us as a motorcycle. I see a couple of different. I see a couple of different implications to this. one is how this affects tax credits. And two is you have to wear a helmet sometimes when driving this vehicle.

So I guess there's a few questions to unpack there in terms of what is an auto cycle. How are the states classifying it and what are the ramifications of that?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah, so that's that's that's a great we have there are three classifications that it could fall under. And this is an insurance type classification, but because it's a three wheeled vehicle almost everywhere, it's considered a motorcycle and in that there are only two states that that require they require a helmet. And that's only if you're not 18 years of age and you don't have a full collision, right? So you don't need a special driver's license or anything like that. It's it. Fundamentally, we outline that when you go to buy the car, we tell you, you know what's going on. But several of the states have been passing the other legislation that that really treats it as a car. We're also talking about getting the provision. We get the electric motorcycle grants. You know, they fit in that and there's been a most recent bill that was passed that that ups that number even further.

And when that actually gets finally signed off, then then then we'll see some real benefits. We'd love it to be on parity with a car because it acts like a car and it is a car and its electric vehicle like a car. So although it's a motorcycle and you can drive in the lane, it's it's it just fits that different paradigm. So I think people are still sorting it out. But there's no real special pieces. You know, 48 of the states, there's no issue in driving the vehicle and it's just a matter of us selling it and putting a footprint more and more in the U.S. as we as we march from, we march north and we're marching west or east toward the East Coast, you know, so we're at five states now and we're for deliveries and we're working our way up.

Jesse Redmond: And are there states where you do in fact need a motorcycle license to drive this?

Kevin Pavlov: It's there is one state that would would like a motorcycle license. They're they're putting that in, but they're actually changing some of the legislations right now. We don't we don't deliver there currently. So I mean, Florida happens to be one of them.

That and their legislation is changing, and there's another one that doesn't provide even the credits for any electric vehicle. And they've got their own reasons for that. So this is really the two that are right at our fingertips.

But we're solving those problems where we have government affairs group folks that are working on that in those individual states as well as as at the federal level. So.

Jesse Redmond: So in a state like California, would a buyer of this car get the same credit they would for a Chevy Bolt or Volt, for example.

Kevin Pavlov: Right now? Yes, I believe that they do. This is changing. Also, I think it's just been upped to $3,500. So so we get the same as that and there's another 500 dollar credit that's on top of that. So there's quite a bit of discounting.

The new legislation, just for the record, has a 7500 dollar and then for electric vehicles with batteries that are certain sized, it's almost $12,000. So those we're working on that hasn't been passed, that hasn't signed into anything. But there's there's legislation that's going back and forth.So we're watching that unfold. We're staying very close to it. We're always asking for parity because we're close to a car, as you can get. And so we'll see how it unfolds, but we'll keep those announcements to the to the public and our and all of our customers as those as those come about.

Jesse Redmond: And I don't see many or maybe I don't see any currently successful three wheeled vehicles. I do see the ones that look more like a motorcycle. I can't remember the name Can-Am or Bombardier. What are the jetski manufacturers?

Makes a cool, three wheeled thing that looks more like a motorcycle type model. Why do you think that we haven't seen successful vehicles like this before, and why do you think you're going to change that?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah, so so there are three wheeled vehicles out. There are a lot of them are low speed vehicles, 45 miles an hour and less. Some of the ones that go faster. There's a lot of gasoline powered versions of those, but they're more on the recreational side of things, right?

So when you have a completely open top or your, you know, the side panels of your vehicle are bars and you know, you have a screen or something like that that doesn't really block out the weather, right? And they don't really have air conditioning or heating or anything.

You know, why ours is different is we have a fully enclosed cabin that is it's it's just like a regular car. If it starts raining, you jump in your power windows, go up, you're you're in there. If you're cold or hot, you turn a heating and cooling on.

You can drive it in any weather and you can roll down the windows, a nice big windows in it. And as you can really experience the open feeling as well, it's got plenty of storage in the back that's also protected. You know, we lift the hatch up. I mean, we've got plenty of we hold four or five large grocery bags. It'll hold a gym bag. It holds tennis rackets and all that other piece of equipment that you do alone. So it's as utilitarian as it is. I'll call it weatherproof that allows you to really drive. Even if the inclement weather comes in, so I think that's what's going to differentiate it, and I'm sure that the others will will, you know, as the popularity goes up, you know, we'll have more and more competition in the space.

But the 80 miles an hour, you know where we're driving full speed, you know, 100 miles of range, the efficiency side of it all that needs to get addressed in order to really compete in this space. You you have to be a car that people use on a regular basis.

And if they're wearing gym clothes or jogging suit and in it's cold out, you have to be able to get in and close the door and put the heater on. If it's so hot out, you want to jump in and have that area cooled, and that's another piece that really differentiates us in a single passenger.

We have 11 quarter of the air in the car and one seat to heat and cool, so it cools so much faster and heats up so much faster in that space that you know the inconvenience of waiting for your car or preheating.

It is almost gone. You know, you get in and, you know, flip the heater on and literally in seconds, you know, you feel in a hot air and in a minute you're it warms up the whole compartment pretty, pretty quickly.

So those are those little surprises and delights that I think people will really enjoy in the car.

Jesse Redmond: And I used to run a cannabis delivery business a few years ago, and when I was in that space, people were always looking for efficient vehicles to use and some of them use Priuses. We had a few Honda Civics that we used.

There's just something simple, low cost and efficient. Can you talk a little bit about the delivery basket and where a vehicle like this could fit?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah. We've been getting a phenomenal response. We've delivered to several fleets already. one of them is Skechers. You know, Skechers shoes. They're using it as part of their security system on all their campuses. They're Ruby's Diner on the West Coast.

So Ruby's is delivering food with it, cyber yogurts as is delivering their product with it. Another company called faction. So we're in conversations with probably eight or nine other deliveries fleet type deliveries, food type deliveries. It's it's one of those elements that really fits their style and what we've been doing.

We created a cargo version of our vehicles. The back of the vehicle is actually quite a bit larger. Our latest version has about eleven cubic feet in the back. We hold comfortably twelve to 14 large pizzas and 8882 liter bottles of coke.

So, you know, without saying anything, it's it's fitting in that space really nicely. And that's what a lot of the fleets are looking for. They're looking for. Does this vehicle have the capacity to deliver my large orders as well as my smallest orders?

So small parcel delivery fits in a really nice we've got a nice square area with a large hatch so that they can put large boxes in or small boxes and stack them up. We've got two artificial floor is a little area underneath that's cooler than the area on top.

You can remove that with your hand. It's really simple to do so. They're finding a configurable back. You know, the storage area of the delivery area has got some configured configurable ness to it and and they're finding that quite valuable.

And with a single driver in the efficiency and the fact that they're able to do these snap charges between deliveries, I think they're finding the utility more and more.

Jesse Redmond: And where are the vehicles made? Can you can you catch us up on that in terms of the different plans that you have stuff going on in China, the stuff going on in Arizona?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah. So we currently are importing the vehicles from our Chinese. Zhongshan Industrial is our partner that makes them. We have about 20 people over there that that reside at the plant there and employees that we make sure the quality and all the deliveries are there.

And then we bring them in through the port in Long Beach port and to two different locations. one of them is in L.A. and the other one is in Mesa. So each of those have their own PDI centers, which is a production inspection and delivery centers where we prep the cars and we deliver them directly.

But in Mesa, we've also started in May to put a 238,000 square foot plant there. The plants on the walls are all up the roofs on it, even if you check Google Maps. That's that's a little out of date.We're going to be sending out some more updates on that. But we should be taking our certificate of occupancy in the second quarter of 22 and we'll be producing a vehicle out of that plant by the end of 22.

So that'll be our U.S. domestic product version. So we'll have doubled our capacity, we'll have our Asian capacity and then we'll have our U.S. capacity. And that capacity in the U.S. about 20,000 vehicles is where we begin. We have the ability to expand in that capacity in the U.S., so we have extra floor.

Interestingly enough, we also integrated our engineering there so that we'll have on site both engineering and manufacturing, engineering and manufacturing so that in real time we're able to. Continue to update this, so we've got a great strategic approach.

We've got an advance vehicle center up in Vancouver, so we've got about 60 people up there that are are constantly working on new technologies that that roll into this. So we've got a pretty good footprint. I just mentioned earlier that I'm here in Michigan.

We've got another partner up here, but a 60,000 square foot place that we are developing the manufacturing line, as well as the manufacturing process for the solo U.S.. So we're doing it in parallel, and that's how we're going to get a vehicle to roll out of the plant in Mesa right after we get the CEO.

We will pick up all of the work that's been done here and we move it down to the Mesa. We revalidated it and then then we keep on going. So it's been a bit of a parallel process, a little hectic, but it allows us to serve the market sooner instead of doing things serially, because that takes significantly longer.

Jesse Redmond: And I read the exciting recent news about the two seaters at Tofino.

Kevin Pavlov: There is our eRoadster. Yeah, yeah. And right behind it is the Trevino's, so. Okay. Yeah. So we have a low volume and we showed it at the L.A. auto show. It's a so it's a it's a nice two seater.It's a retro chassis that we've electrified and we didn't just pull, you know, the the components out and put something in there. And we really designed in the core of our electric system and that we've maintained all of the retro controls, the look, the feel.

But we've got the modern elements underneath and behind it, and we plan on producing that vehicle in 23. So I know we've been getting some reservations on that and it's a very exciting car's got plenty of power so you can get it as the speedster, the Roadster.

There's two different versions of it, but it's it's going to be a great introduction and Trevino will be built on a similar platform.

Jesse Redmond: And what's the price tag on those vehicles?

Kevin Pavlov: So the E! Roadster, we're looking north of probably 110,000 vehicle. It's but it's a it's a long range vehicle. We've got almost 50 kilowatt hours of battery in it. Super efficient, though we're talking over 250 miles, just a joy to drive.

It's got all the same pieces on it and we really put a lot of technological touches in it, but still quite affordable when you're looking at special vehicle like that. Mm-Hmm.

Jesse Redmond: Let's jump into some of the potential challenges as this is, you know, it's a big opportunity set here, but it's also kind of a I would call it a tough market, but it's a unique market with some challenges. And a recent third quarter earnings came out a little bit light on revenue and on EPS, and the stock's been hit pretty hard, down about 35%. A lot of small caps are beginning to hit, so I'm not trying to really pick on it for that much.

But can you help us understand the Q3 numbers a little bit and if something's changed or the revenue was just pushed back a little bit or why you came in late on the earnings and the revenue?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah, so part of that, and again, in that Q3, we hadn't really hit production, so we didn't start production until October fourth. So it's that's just when we started delivering out there. So we've been ramping up and we're consistently month over month.

We've been publishing our our delivered vehicles numbers. We'll have a total for the end of the year coming out. But I think a lot of it was is people were expecting to see, you know, prior to that, that car being launched.

And it wasn't until Q the end of Q3 that we actually launched the vehicle into the market so well while earnings were down. And you know, the Russell and you know that the Nasdaq had been getting getting a lot of pressure on a lot of these pieces.

Now that we've got vehicles out there, we're a real OEM. We're delivering, we have service centers, we have a footprint. I think the market will get a chance to see that these cars are going into customers hands. They'll get to see the response, they'll get to see the fleets that are buying them.

And then they hadn't seen that before. And that's it's kind of unfair to invest in a company and you're expecting something it didn't happen when you thought it would. I understand that completely. But now it's happening and it's going to take a little bit of time for everybody to look at it and say, Yeah, they're doing what they say they're doing. And that's that's been the drive inform all of our investors, inform all of our customers, let them know on a regular basis under, I'll call it a normal automotive schedule. How we report out and let the numbers start to proliferate as they were would be expected.

So like I said, our biggest challenge is supply chain and logistics. Right now, those slow us up a little bit. We've been taking extra measures to to buy chips around the globe, send them to our Tier two tier threes.

They integrate the chips in order to get the cars over. And then the logistics thing is, as we put three ports in China right now where we're using three different ports in China in order to get them back.

But the delays on the U.S. side are inevitable, right? I mean, you we have there are 70 boats parked outside of Long Beach big boats. We have a lot of vehicles sitting underwater right now. So you know, we're I know COVID in a bunch of other restrictions are hurting that.

And hopefully that'll clear up and and then we can start really ramping up and getting more throughput. So and then we come online in the U.S., we probably won't experience those problems.

Jesse Redmond: So right, and I know this is a fairly capital intensive business cabin building cars. Can you help us understand where you are in terms of your cash position and how you see this being funded moving forward? If investors might expect some dilution, some equity issuance or if you think you're going to be doing something on the debt side that might create some interest expenses. I just see people chatting online about how will this company be funded in the future? And maybe you could help us understand that a little bit better.

Kevin Pavlov: Sure. So we're we're quite comfortably end of our third quarter. Our last report, we had 227 million in the bank, so we have an asset light model. Remember, we didn't put in a paint painting center and things like that. We've established the market support to help keep our costs down. So we're at what would be referred to as light assembly, so we don't have to bunch put a bunch of capital in. It's more about the expansion and we're trying to control those costs.

The other thing is is we've been vertically integrating quite a bit. So that helps us on a small vehicle. When you when you produce small vehicles, you want to stay as vertical as you can because then you can really can control the bottom cost.

So we've been doing that too. We do that through some partnerships, as well as as pulling everything in what we can in-house for, for low cost investments back to our financial position. Like I said, so we got to 27 and at the end of the third quarter, I don't think we have no debt.

So the first run was not out to do a debt roll, but to really start to look at some more of the institutional side of pieces that that are going out and obviously serve our regular investors. But we're laying out the expansion plan, the scaling plan, and we're making that more and more known.

And you can you can see it starting to proliferate, right? The servicing of U.S., Mexico, Canada and then moving toward the European market so that use of funds are going to go toward that. So it's it's not we're trying to not bankroll a whole bunch of things up and sit on cash.

We're actually trying to get the market educated about the product. And the more educated they get, the more we'll sell, the more capacity we'll add and the larger our footprint will get. So the use of funds are really setting up the stage to get us the global footprint or at least the three continent footprint that we want

to start with. And and I think that's where the investors should be looking right and they should hold me to my word, right where we're going. We're going to keep producing and you'll just see the evolution as time goes on.

Jesse Redmond: And in terms of competition, I know there's a startup called that Arrow 3:11, perhaps, which offers what could be called a similar vehicle. But for two passengers, I believe it's a back to back seating model.

I know Chevy Spark also came out, and I believe that has that four seats on that one or two I can't recall, and I think that one starts around 14K, according to the advertising that I saw Kilby understand that the competitive landscape here and what are the barriers to entry?

Kevin Pavlov: Sure, sure, there's. Well, let me let me do the Spark is a four seater and they haven't been selling a lot of electric sparks. They've been selling gas engines in their three cylinders in it. OK. So again, it's a it's a gas engine solution, and I don't begrudge it.

It's it's it's a good car, right? I mean, we're we're connected with GM, so it's not a problem. But the other companies like Arrow, I think Arrow had a 311, which was one of their three wheeled vehicles. It was a low speed vehicle, actually when I was at Karma.

We were we were working with them. They, I think, are moving toward the low speed for wheel vehicles. I think there's another company and it's our Akimoto and they have a three wheeled vehicle. Got it. Open wheels in the front of it.

There is an enclosed in the cab, but I'm not sure it. It's not quite the same category as where we are right now. But again, as time goes on and as the market embraces this more and more, I'm sure some of those folks will modify their designs and head toward this space because this space is really good for the utility side of things. And I, you know, if there's no competition, there's no market, right? So I'm fully expecting it's true. I just want to position us to have that first mover advantage and continue to surprise and delight and set the stage for this, this category.

People will come out, they'll they'll they'll come out of the, they'll modify what they're doing. I think it'll take them twelve to 24 months to catch up to where we are. Hopefully, we'll have that that leap.

Jesse Redmond: And in terms of timing, the solo was designed, I believe, almost five years ago in 2017. Have you been doing any updates to the design and technology along the way? Or is this are you essentially producing a vehicle that was designed five years ago?

Kevin Pavlov: No, no. So I'll let me walk you through that. The original vehicle, we actually sold a bunch of them out in the market space and we had like a contained fleet, learned a bunch on on what we call Jan one.

And in that there was another design a Gen two and Gen two. We made about 6064 vehicles, I think precisely. And those 64 vehicles were then again placed out there. We made design changes from Jan one. The Gen two and those 64 vehicles became the focus group that allowed us to say, OK, what?

What else would we put in this? And then we made more design changes to our gen three, and we made the track with wider on the chassis, more stability, better acceleration, the handling parts of it were in there.

A bunch of the other features, you know, our first generations didn't have the all the the power seat or heated seat or or heating and cooling systems as power assisted steering, things like that. So we've got all that electric power steering and added all these other features that make the driving experience really align with current car driving experience. So that's what I was trying to say. When you get in the vehicle, I mean, it looks and feels and drives just like a car you probably drive today. And and that's where all of those changes that we went in for Gen three are all in there right now.

And now we're actually working on the next generation. This is the the piece I was talking about for solo use or the vehicle that will come out of the U.S. plant at the end of 22. We've taken even more of the suggestions from from all of our, you know, I wouldn't say we had a target demographic because we get everybody from young folks who love it. It's fun and they're using it for their single transportation to to middle to to people who just want to be efficient, to do an older generation that says, Hey, I just like this, I get a long time right.

So there's there's a is of that. So we've taken suggestions from all of the demographics added in, and I think you'll see some of the concept vehicles. We showed it at the L.A. auto show. We've got a convertible, which is a derivative of the main platform.

We've got a tuner vehicle, which is a sporty winged vehicle. It's got a lot of stuff in it, but the next one that comes out will incorporate a bunch of those pieces. We will be at a couple of different shows where we're going to be participating in the Canadian E Fest, which is the Formula E race up in Vancouver, will have twelve vehicles running up there as a pre as the pre race. So people will get to see that. We want to show that it's flexibility in the handling and everything else that we've been able to put in this model.

And we're also heading to Europe. There's a feature called Goodwood. If your guys aren't familiar with it, it's a it's a great European showcase for older vehicles and then the new vehicles, right? So it's the old and the new.

So we'll run the hill at Goodwood and and be on Electric Avenue to introduce the vehicle to Europe. So that's that'll be happening in 22. Lot of good news coming out. We'll make sure we send out press releases so everybody can know where we're going, where we're heading and if they want to come see it. I highly recommend scheduling a test drive. We've got 20 kiosks you can schedule a test drive, we have them all over the place, like I said, drive of yourself, you'll remember how you feel when you get out of it. It's really fun to drive. So I didn't want to do too much sales pitch there, but know that's good changes.

So if someone's listening to this and they're interested in checking one out or test driving one, I'd recommend just going to our website is an easy place to find out where they're available.

It is ElectraMeccanica. It shows where all of our kiosks are there at most malls. We're in five states right now, so we've got really, really popular center of location malls. You can we'll have a car at each one of them, so you get to get in open the door.

It's not just walk around the outside. We have people at the at the kiosk to tell, tell you about the car, tell you about how it works, tell you about what it can do. And then online, you can also see where the test drives are happening near you, and you can schedule yourself into one or put your name in and a kiosk and they'll they'll put you in there so that you can. You can drive it.

Jesse Redmond: Great. And with the business, Kevin, what do you worry about? What keeps you up at night? What concerns do you have about ElectraMeccanica?

Kevin Pavlov: You know, so there's there's two pieces growth, this is difficult. We have a we have the trifecta of challenge. We have a new product. We have new people and we have new processes. And you can ask anybody that's trying to do something.

Those are a series of challenges and it keeps me up at night, not from the fact that we can't do it. It's just making sure that we dot all the i's and cross all the t's and and have our people prepared.

I mean, it's one of our biggest things, you know, do our people understand the business? Do they understand their role in the business? Do they understand what success looks like in their section in the business and how it how it fits together?

We just introduced SAP as our as our main SAP cloud. As for Hannah, our ERP and our MSPs are all now blended together. So now we have a, you know, Asia which connects into our MRP as well as our U.S. side, which we do all of our PDI work and then our plant will go into it.

So again, this is those the things that keep me up are paying attention to the details to make sure we execute properly. I mean, my background is from Magnus Magnus, known for execution. Now, there's no doubt about it. I brought that with me.

Jesse Redmond: So can you leave us or leave us with two goals that you have for the next year or two goals you have for 2022?

Kevin Pavlov: Yeah, I think the first goal I have for 2022 is to successfully open and launch out of the plant in Mesa. That is a very big task and it I think it'd be very fruitful for for everybody in the U.S. as we're making our delivery model.

Like I said, we eliminate some of the logistics problems. It's a domestic product. That second goal also would be a really as we get this out, our derivatives for our fleet customers. So we have our base platform, but our fleet customers are looking for these additional spaces and we've got these designs.

So having a successful not just our base vehicle, which they use for delivery, but we've got a cargo vehicle. So the successful launch of the cargo such that its utilization and its its robustness and reliability meets the requirements.

Those are the two things that I think would be just absolute knock it out of the park success if we nailed them. That's that's my thought.

Jesse Redmond: Well, this has been fantastic. I appreciate you joining us on Seeking Alpha, and I wish you the best of luck moving forward.

Kevin Pavlov: Fantastic. Thanks a lot, Jesse Redmond.