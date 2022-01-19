LYagovy/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is in the reservoir characterization business and has a division that supplies perforating technology in the U.S. land market. These businesses have suffered the last couple of years, and depressed the stock.

The company's stock has rallied from the low $20s with the rest of the OFS market to the high $20s, roughly a 20% gain. Actually outperforming many other OFS players, percentage-wise. In this article, we will take a look to see if the market is seeing a catalyst for this growth, or if this is a "sympathy" move that will soon lapse.

The thesis for Core Labs

Once upon a time when oil companies went into major exploration campaigns, Core Labs was extremely busy capturing cores for geochemical analysis, and analyzing reservoir fluids - oil, gas, water - to help determine a myriad of decisions about development of the reservoir. Their stock price, cresting $200 per share in 2014, was reflective of the demand for services of this type, that they were particularly suited to do. Without much competition, they could charge whatever the market would bear and sported a hefty dividend.

For reference, at about the same time CLB stock was hitting the $200 mark, Transocean (RIG) was knocking down a share price in the low $50s. RIG supplied the massive drilling fixtures used to conduct these exploratory campaigns.

If you come to the conclusion that the big offshore exploration campaigns of yore have been lacking the last 7-8 years, you would be right. The exploration budget was the first one to be cut when the oil price dropped below $100, and then $80, and then $60, and then...well you get it. Hence the share prices of CLB and RIG. Nor are these exploration budgets going to return, at least in the numbers logged in the early 2010s. Oil companies are more focused on drilling up their satellite inventories than hunting for elephants. You can see that in the rig count, improving modestly but way off past levels. There is certainly some exploration work going on, as the Exxon Mobil (XOM) success offshore Guyana note. But, this is the exception rather than the rule, and I just don't see it changing.

Two other quick points on the market opportunity for CLB. The first is they now have some real embedded competition. The big colors, Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BKR), have moved into this space in a big way and replicate the analytical services offered by Core. Schlumberger offers these services in all major sedimentary basins. As does HAL and BKR.

The onshore land business will never generate the type of revenues the offshore market did. Thousands of wells get drilled in these very well characterized and understood basins every year. I do not expect that anyone is spending big bucks on characterizing the Wolfcamp in the Permian, for instance. And if they do, they will likely call one of the big colors who may throw in these services to get other service work. There is a "zen" factor with these service companies and they build their service plan proposal around characterizing the client's rock and fluids. I am familiar with this strategy as I used to do it, in lock-step with other SLB divisions. It was pretty effective then, and I expect is now.

Finally, oriented perforating is nothing special. By that I mean all the big colors provide this service and are highly technically qualified to do so. I don't see a catalyst for CLB in the area of field services.

All of the above is to say that in my view the thesis for CLB is extremely weak. Even in an expanding market that I am expecting on the service side this year, I don't see a major catalyst for them. But, there might be some daylight out there.

A possible emerging catalyst

This is too unique to really appraise at this point, but reservoir characterization for carbon capture could change part of the dour scenario I laid out above. If you think about it, it is just as important to analyze a reservoir for its "injectivity" characteristics as it is to analyze it for "productivity." And, that could be a growing business. We all have heard and read about these CO2 injection projects that are springing up like crabgrass on your lawn in spring. Before anyone spends billions on one of these projects, there is every likelihood they will commission a study of the type CLB is conducting in Australia. Core's CEO, Larry Bruno, described this work in the Q-3 call:

During the third quarter of 2021, under the direction of the CarbonNet Project, Core Lab expanded the laboratory analytical program to include advanced rock and fluid testing on core samples from the Bass Straight, off the southeast coast of Australia. Core's initial analytical program to access this CO 2 sequestration opportunity, previously reported in the third quarter of 2020, characterized 300 feet of conventional core from the Gular-1 appraisal well.

Source

Now this is a nascent business and the big colors have all lined up on it as well, so there's no reason to get too excited about it now. But, it does represent an expanding rather than a shrinking or static market opportunity, and that could change the story for CLB.

We will just have to monitor to see if Core continues to pick up work of this type, as well as comments on this topic from the big colors, to properly assess the true opportunity.

Q-3 for CLB

Core missed on the top and bottom lines in Q-3, but grew revenue QoQ and earned $0.02 per share, down from $0.17 in the prior quarter. OCF rose 25% to $11.9 mm. After capex of $3.1 mm, FCF of $8.8 mm was recorded, a 33% rise sequentially. This funded a debt reduction of $5.4 mm and a dividend of $0.01 per share. Leverage fell to 2.1 with LT debt at $188 mm. CLB has $19.1 mm of cash on the books.

CLB retired one $75 mm maturity with cash and a draw on their credit line of $55 mm. Of concern is the other $75 mm maturity due in 2023. Paying debt with other debt is problematic. Other maturities occur in 2026 and 2028.

Guidance for Q-4 2021 is for revenue of $124 mm, an increase of 1.5% from Q-3. With margins increasing to 12%, an EPS estimate of $0.22 per share is forecast. The company issued some optimistic guidance for the general business climate in 2022.

The global crude-oil market continues to tighten, as demand for crude oil continues to approach pre-COVID levels, resulting in noticeable increases to crude-oil commodity prices. Current crude-oil commodity prices may also drive a higher level of investment, and urgency, in international offshore crude-oil development projects in 2022 and beyond.

Source

Your takeaway

There is certainly a reflation occurring in OFS companies. We've seen this in the recent reports on Halliburton and Schlumberger, and of course our subject company for this report, CLB. We've endorsed the increased expectations for the big colors, and mapped out a path higher for their stock prices. We just aren't in a position to do so for CLB.

The company is currently trading at ~28X EV/OCF presently. This is substantially higher than the two companies - HAL and SLB - we are suggesting may be better investment vehicles during this cycle. The analysts are a bit luke-warmish on CLB, rating it as a hold. The average of their estimates is $28 per share, about where it is now. One comes in at $17ish, which doesn't surprise me given their OCF multiple. The high is $35, which is a little surprising for the same reason.

Sentiment, not fundamentals, had driven the stock into the low $40s in mid-2021, and could do so again. For that reason we are neutral, rather than negative on CLB.