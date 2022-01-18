SeanWang/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Hold investment rating for Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) [3690:HK]. In my prior November 5, 2021 article, I focused my attention the potential impact of "government policies and regulations" on the company.

In this latest article, I discuss about Meituan's existing and new partnerships with Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] and Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) (OTCPK:KSHTY) [1024:HK], respectively. Meituan's existing partnership with Tencent might be potentially affected by a potential reduction in Tencent's stake in Meituan, which is a possibility if recent corporate moves are any indication. On the other hand, Meituan's new partnership with Kuaishou should allow the former to tap on the latter's user base, but it is uncertain how Chinese regulators will view the recent collaboration between the two companies.

Regulatory pressures and uncertainties over future government policies and direction are priced into Meituan's current valuations to a certain extent, looking at the stock's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple de-rating in the past year. This makes Meituan a Hold in my opinion.

Potential Stake Sale By Tencent

Chinese internet giant Tencent is a very important partner for Meituan.

In the company's 2018 IPO prospectus, Meituan referred to Tencent as one of its "strategic partners" and IPO "cornerstone investors." Specifically, Meituan noted that "access to our Meituan Waimai, Dianping and Mobike apps is embedded into Tencent’s Weixin and QQ mobile apps", and highlighted that this partnership allows Meituan to tap on "Tencent’s vast user base" and its "payment channels." In Meituan's latest 1H 2021 interim report, it was highlighted that Tencent's president Martin Lau is a non-executive director of the company. Data sourced from S&P Capital IQ indicates that Tencent has a 19.3% equity stake in Meituan.

There are now concerns about the future of Tencent's stake in Meituan, and the partnership between the two companies, in view of Tencent's recent moves.

On December 23, 2021 Tencent announced that it "has resolved to declare a special interim dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of 457,326,671 Class A ordinary shares of JD.com (JD)," which represented "14.7% of the total number of issued shares of" JD. Subsequently, Tencent disclosed on January 4, 2022 that it "entered into a transaction to divest an aggregate of 14,492,751 Class A shares of Sea Limited (SE), reducing Tencent’s equity interest in Sea from 21.3% to 18.7%."

In my previous article for Tencent written on July 28, 2021, I emphasized that Tencent has to "satisfy regulators that its market dominance does not come at the expense of fair competition and consumers' interests." It is reasonable to view Tencent's recent corporate actions as moves to unwind some of its earlier investments, and send a strong message that it has no intentions of building an internet empire. As such, there is a risk that Tencent could also reduce its stake in Meituan as well.

Notably, Meituan's stock price declined by -15% from HK$230.40 as of December 22, 2021 to a new three-month trough of HK$195.10 as of January 5, 2022, prior to recovering to close at HK$216.60 as of January 17, 2022.

In the short term, there could be selling pressure for Meituan's shares, if Tencent chooses to pare its equity stake in the company sometime in the near future.

In the medium to long term, it is uncertain if Meituan's current partnership with Tencent will be affected in any way going forward. Meituan revealed in the company's fiscal 2020 annual report that it has a "Marketing and Promotion Services Framework Agreement" with Tencent that "expires on December 31, 2023."

New Partnership With Leading Short Video Platform Operator

It is noteworthy that Meituan is seeking new partnerships, in light of Tencent's recent actions to reduce its financial interest in its partners.

On December 28, 2021, South China Morning Post reported that Meituan "will open a mini app on the short video platform operated by Kuaishou Technology", that enables Kuaishou's "users to directly access products, services and coupons provided by Meituan merchants." Interestingly, Tencent is also a key shareholder for Kuaishou (same as for Meituan) with a 20.9% equity interest as per S&P Capital IQ data.

From a financial perspective, it makes sense for Meituan to collaborate with Kuaishou to bring in more customers for the company's merchants. Kuaishou is one of the two major short video platform operators in China, the other one being Douyin (better known as TikTok in international markets). In the third quarter of 2021, Kuaishou boasted 572.9 million monthly active users.

From a regulatory perspective, it is not clear if this new partnership will have the blessings of regulators and policy makers.

A December 30, 2021 commentary published by Nikkei Asia noted that while the recent Meituan-Kuaishou collaboration seems to be in line with authorities in China pushing for "major internet companies, including Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent, to stop blocking and restricting external website links." But at the same time, Nikkei Asia also highlighted that "Meituan has not engaged in similar cooperation with Douyin (Kuaishou's key rival) yet."

In other words, there is no certainty that the regulatory authorities in China will view the partnership between Meituan and Kuaishou in a positive light.

Concluding Thoughts

I noted in my earlier November 5, 2021 article on Meituan that the company is likely to be categorized as "super platforms" by anti-monopoly regulatory authorities which "will be the major focus of regulators given their greater dominance and influence on the market." Also, as I discussed earlier in this article, it could get more challenging for major internet or technology companies in China such as Meituan or Tencent to grow inorganically via M&A or partnerships under the current regulatory environment in this country. This warrants a valuation discount for Meituan.

On the flip side, regulatory headwinds are already largely reflected in Meituan's valuations. The market currently values Meituan at 4.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue based on S&P Capital IQ. In comparison, Meituan traded at a historical peak consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 13.1 times in mid-February 2021.

Considering both regulatory challenges and its valuation de-rating, I still think that a Hold investment rating is for Meituan is fair.