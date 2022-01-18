zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NDMO) as an investment option. This is a diversified municipal bond fund with a variety of sector allocations and credit ratings. It has a primary objective of "seeks total return through income exempt from regular federal income taxes and capital appreciation". This is a fund I have avoided since initiating coverage but boosted my rating from bearish to neutral at the end of August. In hindsight, this outlook was reasonable, although it could have been slightly more negative as NDMO has continued to decline in value since that time:

As we start 2022, I wanted to take another look at NDMO to see if I should update my rating. After consideration, I continue to believe a modest/neutral approach is the right course of action. There are some positive attributes, such as a relatively high yield, a much narrower premium, and continued inflows into munis on a broad scale.

Yet, some downsides exist too. The fund's income has relied heavily on return of capital, which is a bad sign. Further, this particular fund is very exposed to interest rate risk, which is a problem as inflation has remained very robust. Finally, the current administration's agenda has stalled, and that has changed my forecast for tax increases this year. While this might be a positive development overall, increasing taxes often causes a surge in demand for munis. Absent that catalyst, we may be in for a less positive year than I previously anticipated.

Recap: Shares Offering Narrowed The Premium

To start the review, let us first consider NDMO's recent price action over the past year. This was a fund that was performing very well, moving steadily higher for the first half of the year. Then, come April, a sharp downtrend started, as shown below:

Clearly, the fund started seeing big losses, which resulted in not just an erosion of the underlying value, but also the premium previously enjoyed on the open market. In fact, NDMO had been sitting with a 6% premium back in early August, which moved down to a 3% premium at the end of the month. These were much loftier valuations than where it sits today - at just over 1% premium to NAV. So, this begs the question - what happened?

If readers remember, a primary reason for this performance was the announcement of a shares offering by Nuveen. In an effort to raise assets for the fund, the potential for over 13 million shares was announced. This certainly was a factor, but more importantly was the notice that the shares would be offered at NAV or lower:

Shares Offering Nuveen

This means, in a nutshell, investors who were buying (or owned) the fund at current market prices were getting a raw deal. Nuveen was offering new entries at a price much lower than the market value, and that sparked a sell-off in shares that has only finally begun to stabilize over the past couple of months.

Why does this matter now? I think it is important to recognize this point because investors can take some comfort that a major headwind for this fund is mainly removed. The poor performance over the past few quarters is due to a headwind that has now normalized. This compares to some other underlying deterioration - such as declining income or underlying defaults that are continuing to plague the fund. While there is a legitimate reason for caution when we look at short-term performance, I do believe the worst of this story is passed. This is used to support my continued "neutral" take on the fund, rather than a bearish outlook.

Income Story Is Mixed

My next point concerns income, which is another area that absolutely merits a neutral view. On the surface, the income story seems very strong. NDMO has a pretty high yield for a muni CEF - nearing 6%. Further, the fund has kept this income stream constant for a while. In fact, to start the year, NDMO announced a continuation of the current distribution, at $.0765/share:

Distribution Nuveen

With this view, why wouldn't one be bullish on this fund - at least from an income perspective?

The reason is about the underlying income production for the fund. Simply, it is not clear how much longer this current distribution rate can be sustained. On the positive side, the fund can afford a cut to the income level and still be quite attractive. A muni yield in the 4-5% range will certainly draw investor interest. Yet, there is no getting around the fact that distribution cuts almost always result in some price pressure, so I would expect that to be the case here as well (when it occurs).

To understand why I have this concern, let us look at the most recent 19a filing by Nuveen.

Return of Capital Nuveen

The takeaway here is that NDMO is relying too much on return of capital to pay its current distribution rate. While return of capital is not always a "bad" thing, and these monthly figures can swing substantially from month to month, this is too much of a reliance for me to feel comfortable in the sustainability of the yield. Until I see a meaningful and sustainable reversal of this trend, I am going to have concerns. The only way I would consider this fund is if either the return of capital declines significantly or a distribution cut occurs, in which case investors can buy in on any potential drop in price. Until one (or both) of those scenarios occurs, this is a "wait and see" investment for me.

Duration Is Too High

Another point to consider is how exposed NDMO is to changes in yields and interest rates. As my readers know, in the middle of last year, I began to substantially reduce my duration exposure as I was concerned about rising treasury yields. While my outlook was a bit too early, it has paid off in the last few months, as I found CEFs less expose to changes in rates and reduced my heavy reliance on Tech stocks as well. Because of this thesis, I was very reluctant to consider NDMO, the reason being this fund has a very high duration. In fact, the duration level over 13 years is as high as just about any muni fund I cover:

Duration Nuveen

To understand why this matters, readers should note that this duration metric indicates the fund will drop in value by 13% for every one percent move in interest rates higher. This is a substantial risk and, considering rates are indeed expected to rise this year, one that investors need to be very aware of.

At this point in time, it is difficult to see the logic in buying this fund now. Inflation has been in the headlines almost every day for the past few quarters and has completely proven wrong all the "experts" who declared it would be transitory for as long as anyone would listen. Rather than being transitory, inflation accelerated in the second half of the year. In fact, the highest readings for 2021 came in December, as shown below:

Inflation Metrics Lord Abbett

What readers should take away from this is that duration risk is very high for NDMO, and this current environment is probably not the time to take on excess interest rate risk. While the fund is not in immediate danger, given the Fed's commitment to keep rates low for the time being, I think this will be a major headwind when the new year gets underway. This is something investors need to start planning for now, before it catches them by surprise.

Rising Taxes No Longer A Tailwind?

My final point has a broad macro look at munis. This is relevant to NDMO, but also all the other muni funds I cover. Importantly, this is an outlook shift of mine from 2021 that changes what I had been anticipating were in store for the new year. Specifically, this relates to changes in the tax code. For a while, it looked like higher taxes on both higher-income individuals and corporations were going to rise. Democratic majorities in both Houses of Congress and the presidency almost guaranteed it, especially since many had been posturing to that effect. With ambitious spending plans and campaign pledges to raise absolute tax rates, I saw this as a tailwind for municipal bonds, as it would spur demand from the two primary buyers of these assets - higher net worth individuals and corporations.

As we are in 2022, we see that much has changed. New tax rates were not on the political agenda last year, although there is still time for it to come to pass this year. Yet, my outlook has shifted on this to anticipate virtually no new tax rates for this calendar year. Simply, the current administration's failure to pass hallmark pieces of their agenda, as well as its declining popularity, makes raising taxes almost a non-starter. Even if they were still committed to pushing that agenda, there would probably be more resistance to this action than there has been to the spending legislation, which is similarly stalled.

Ultimately, with an election year looming in November, I can't see the current party in power pushing for across the board tax increases. It would not be politically popular to many, and they cannot afford more popularity hits at the moment. While this may be a "good" thing for those who would have been impacted by the higher tax rates, it removes a tailwind for muni bonds that I had been counting on in the new year. The declining chances of this legislation action reduce my outlook on munis as a whole, including for NDMO.

While that is my primary outlook, I will point out that the news is not all bad for munis. For one, I do expect continued aid to state and local governments to receive bipartisan support, if it's needed. That improves the credit outlook for munis. Further, the stalling of the legislative agenda has prevented changes to the SALT deduction cap, which was a major tailwind for muni demand, especially in states with high local taxes. An inability to raise or eliminate this cap will keep that important tailwind in place. Finally, the political realities of a smaller fiscal spending bill this year could have the effect of dampening rising inflation. While the lower GDP growth that will result from less government spending may be bad for stocks if inflation eases that will be a positive for fixed-income products like munis. This is especially true for long-duration funds like NDMO. Thus, while I see some political realities being unfavorable to muni bonds, other attributes exist that support positions in these assets.

Bottom line

Muni bonds as an asset class I have owned and favored for a long time, although I reduced my exposure going into 2022 because of rising inflation and a personal change in outlook on tax reform. With this in mind, I have been very selective with the funds I own, and the prices I add to them. This selectivity means I am keeping NDMO on the shelf for now. The fund's yield on the surface looks great, but the return of capital it relies on is a concern. Further, it still has a premium price, and the duration level is just too high for my comfort. As a result, I will reiterate my neutral view, and I suggest readers approach positions very selectively if they choose to do so at this time.