Background and Advantages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has a storied background and an exciting future. This article is a follow-up to my original article on GM. The company's cruise operations have been pushing for further electrification. The company is hidden within the shadows of GM. When analysts and investors realize the long-term market potential, Cruise has momentum, and GM should see continued share price improvements. As investors continue to see the value of GM's EV lineup, I believe there will be monumental share price appreciation similar to what has happened to Ford (F) since earlier this year.

The investment opportunity in GM is substantial. There is compelling revenue growth, and EV sales are making up more and more of that growth. This will strengthen the value of GM's dollars because the company will be generating more sales and publicity in a growing market. This is different from the typical ICE because those cars will soon be phased out in a decade. While the earnings growth might be good today, the company has been good in trying to differentiate the product line and be more prepared for the future.

Cruise Will become a Strong Business Segment.

Cruise will represent more of GM's revenue moving forward. The company's SaaS subscription revenue for autonomous car services could be massive in the first few years of production. Major logistics centers run trucks and ridesharing companies like Lyft (LYFT) that could heavily benefit from this technology. I am glad that GM's management has made it clear to investors that Cruise is a vital part of its momentum moving forward. There is a massive market opportunity for Cruise, and I believe the countless billions the company has spent on R & D will yield positive results moving forward. I am a firm believer in the GM autonomous driving growth thesis. At current levels, shares are undervalued and positioned to perform strongly in 2022.

The strong revenue growth has primarily been fueled by ICE. However, the company is scaling up its EV production and sales. The 4-6% CAGR is impressive considering the company's massive turnover costs and operational gaps. I am encouraged by these projections and believe the company will be a strong stock moving forward. Suppose the company can execute on these milestones. That case, Overall, these gaps could stimulate GM's share price growth for the foreseeable future as the company is a strong pick in this new interest-rate-sensitive market.

The new software business and the new verticals such as GM Defense will bring in the new revenue and continually fuel earnings. The SaaS portion of the company, such as OnStar insurance and other vehicle management systems, should help grow gross margins and improve profitability. GM has a unique opportunity to be rerated from an OEM to a robust electric vehicle stock. The continued work GM has been doing in battery and electric vehicle technology to gain an edge on Tesla (TSLA) has been fantastic to see. However, investors need to give the company time to properly scale these business combinations into a profitable enterprise with healthy gross margins.

Financials and Operational Growth is Strong

I would look for GM's operational dominance to expand in the coming quarters. The company has a strong lineup of electric vehicles ranging from trucks and SUVs to sedans and hatchbacks. The diversity of the product portfolio and the focus on growth will drive growth for future quarters.

Financial dominance has been the story over the past couple of quarters. Even though the EPS will be diluted in favor of growth, I believe earnings can recover. As margins and EPs decrease, getting the software and EV business online faster will be crucial—especially the SaaS business, which will drive FCF growth at high gross profit margin rates. The earnings picture will improve in future quarters, but overall operational growth will drive value rather than earnings growth. This will continue as the company is still in its growth phase.

The overall debt picture may look worse in the coming quarters. Although I acknowledge the steady growth, the company may have future bond offerings. This would be a last-ditch effort to get a hold of a favorable rate while the cost of taking out debt is low. This could be a great long-term move as the federal interest rate may increase by 1%. While this may seem improbable to many investors, notable figures like Jamie Dimon have cited four hikes as their expectation. I believe that GM will thrive regardless of the environment, especially in an era of Fed tightening.

Risks are Lower Due to Operational History

There are low overall risks due to the solid operating history and the stable macro environment. While the country is going through an era of federal balance sheet tightening, the company will slowly favor many investors. Even though GM has historically low growth, many funds and asset managers will look to pile into GM as a safe way to play electric vehicle proliferation. GM is the perfect stock for value investors as there is a solid fundamental thesis and a strong dividend. In contrast, growth investors could take solace in the strong product portfolio and the significant growth runway ahead for the company. I like shares moving into 2022, and GM will remain a top EV pick for my portfolio.

Valuation is Low Due to the Multiple Expansion Ahead

Multiple growth drivers could be significant boons for GM stock for the next 12 months. First, the share price growth of Ford over the past year and the ballooning valuation of Tesla. These car-making peers have two valuation drivers that could be significant beneficiaries for GM in 2022.

First of all, the price return for GM has been relatively poor over the past year. The only 27% price return versus Ford's return of 156% is tiny. However, this has given GM's stock price a possibility to expand as the company was doing more in revenue than Ford before. After this, they will likely have a more significant share of the electric vehicle market. This is due to the variety of brands that the company operates under worldwide. Buick, GMC, and Chevy are the focal points of the GM lineup and will continue to deliver strong growth. This is because the company is not entirely rebranding, merely selling electrified products of its original cars. When GM sees the valuation expansion of Tesla or the price return of Ford, investors will finally understand the potential earnings power GM has.

Due to the continued restructuring of the business, GM has not had very positive earnings growth. GM's multiples will expand as electrification continues, and investors will flock to the stock. When GM has the options activity and the activity of Ford shares over the past couple of months, then a negative feedback loop will begin, and shareholders will continue buying stock. The company's price will continue to rise.

Conclusion and Rating

Overall, GM looks to be a compelling pick throughout 2022. I will continue to scrutinize the company's EV efforts and look for continued growth in the electric vehicle product portfolio. I rate shares "bullish" and will continue to analyze future trends in the electric vehicle industry.