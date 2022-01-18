Long Cast Advisers Q4 2021 Letter

Summary

  • Long Cast Advisers, LLC, is an independent registered investment adviser investing on behalf of individuals, family offices and endowments. It is concentrated on long-term investing, focused on small-cap companies.
  • For the 4Q21 quarter (ended December 31, 2021), cumulative net returns were flat. For the year, net returns were 42%.
  • The biggest contributors in the quarter were Cross Country Healthcare and Quest Resource Holding Corp. Data I/O Corp. was the largest detractor. Aimia, SenesTech and Sono-Tek Corp. were new additions during the quarter.

