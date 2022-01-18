VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is a marketing software company. AppLovin provides tools for marketing and monetizing apps.

Developers that want their app to surface in the app stores are trying to compete in a uber-competitive marketplace for downloads. So, AppLovin helps those apps surface to the right consumer.

As you'll read, AppLovin is growing at a fast rate. But what you need to focus on here is its Business Software segment, which I discuss below. This segment is its crown jewel.

Furthermore, importantly, AppLovin is very cheaply priced. Here's why you should seriously consider this stock, now.

AppLovin's Revenue Growth Rates Are Strong

AppLovin is a fast-growing business. While it doesn't require practically any capital expenditure to grow its business, it does require a substantial amount of acquisitions to bolster its reach.

Typically, I would avoid highly acquisitive investments. But in this case, I believe that this founder-led business could actually be making worthwhile, fitting, acquisitions. Stay with me, as I explain why.

AppLovin didn't provide any formal Q4 guidance. But it did highlight that it's expected to finish 2021 with approximately $2.7 billion of revenues, which translates to about 38% y/y of revenue growth rate for Q4 2021.

The big uncertainty is what will its underlying growth rate going to be in 2022? But we'll address that point in a minute.

What's AppLovin? Why Should I Care?

AppLovin is a marketing platform. AppLovin drives targeted users to paid apps. At this juncture, your first question should be ''privacy, how does AppLovin get around this problem''?

Through more than 200 casual games, AppLovin holds more than enough 1st party data. Now, your eyebrows should raise. If you don't know how important 1st party data is, let me give you an example.

The reason why Snap (SNAP) had a rare misfire last quarter is that their revenues are mostly driven on the back of 3rd party data.

The problem with 3rd party data is you are severely restricted in your ability to surface the right ad to the right user.

And if you can't do that, then your platform has less pricing power. On the other hand, if you can surface your app in front of a targeted user, then, app developers will pay very nicely for this ability.

So, here's the problem. App developers that are often small independent businesses simply don't have the financial resources to make a big splash and drive awareness for their app. And their ability to get their app to surface in front of the right group of users is extremely restricted.

And that's exactly how AppLovin helps app developers. AppLovin provides developers the ability to manage and monetize their apps.

Furthermore, the more developers that use AppLovin's platform, called Software Platform, the more AppLovin gains access to users, which improves AppLovin's distribution and reach further, creating a flywheel.

AppLovin's Near-Term Prospects

Before going further it's important to understand AppLovin's underlying revenue drivers.

AppLovin author's calculations

AppLovin has two segments, Business Software and Apps Revenues. As you can see above, Business Software accounts for less than 30% of the underlying business.

AppLovin Q3 2021 shareholder letter

As you can see above, the Business Software revenues were up 385% y/y. And while that's nice to have, it's even more impressive if I tell you that its organic growth was 316% y/y! Why is this important?

Because the more used AppLovin's Business Software the more valuable its first-party data becomes. Think about this in this manner, developers (or publishers), say ''I want my app to surface to these types of users''.

So, AppLovin drives user engagement to that app, and then it gathers 1st party data on the back of that paid engagement! And then, by extension, it retains the 1st party data on those users, which drives more user engagement.

Furthermore, if you read my work for a while, you've seen me say, follow the user or customer growth, that's the key:

AppLovin Q3 2021 shareholder letter

As you can see above, Software Platform Enterprise Clients (''SPECs''), or simply clients, increased organically by 152% y/y to 280 -- organically meaning excluding the Adjust acquisition. If you ever see customer adoption in the triple digits y/y, you know that that the business is doing something right.

Now, let's discuss its bigger segment.

The Bigger, Yet Slower Segment: Apps Revenues

As you can see below, the Apps Revenue segment isn't growing quite as fast as the Business Software business. That being said, 56% of y/y growth is nothing to be dismissive of.

AppLovin Q3 2021 shareholder letter

This side of the business is where AppLovin sells advertising inventory to clients. This means that games, which have an ad surface and that ad is put up for sale, and AppLovin charges for the ad.

A good way to understand the difference between the two segments is as such. The Software Platform provides the tools to manage and monetize apps. While, Apps Revenues, are revenues from ads inside apps.

Please note, even if I'm describing both segments separately, they both work together and drive growth by cross-selling into each other.

AppLovin - Making Solid Free Cash Flows

AppLovin Q3 2021 shareholder letter

As you can see above, AppLovin is clearly making solid cash flows from operations, that are growing at a rapid rate. For the 9 months ended September, cash flows were up 125% y/y to $277 million compared with $123 million in the same period a year ago.

Now, to be clear, as you can see above, GAAP net income was only $4 million. This implies that a substantial portion of these cash flows was stock-based compensation. But before you say, ''well, I knew there was catch'', think about the fact that in the prior year, GAAP net income was negative $107 million for the same period.

This implies that AppLovin is rapidly moving towards an improved profitability profile.

AppLovin Q3 2021 shareholder letter

What's more, as you can see above, management consistently notes in its shareholders' letters that through top-line growth rates, both organic and inorganic, the business will deliver +30% cash flow growth.

Of course, 30% is a massive drop from 125% y/y reported for the 9 months ended September. However, bear in mind that this is a long-term goal that the company is working towards, reporting at least 30% cash flow growth.

It will be a while until AppLovin's growth rates decelerate all the way to 30% CAGR, particularly given that it's just made a big acquisition of MoPub.

APP Stock Valuation - Undeniably Cheap

AppLovin is on target to report approximately $360 million to $380 million in cash flows from operations. If we use management's own 30% CAGR estimate to cash flows, this implies that in 2022, its cash flows would probably reach close to $500 million. Please note, that I'm being incredibly conservative in all my assumptions. Conservative, in fact, to the point of being too conservative.

For a company that's priced with a $33 billion market cap, you are asked to pay 66x forward free cash flows. Indeed, remember, the business doesn't require much capex to grow.

And you may make the case that paying 66x forward free cash flows isn't that cheap. And I would counter this by saying that roughly 30% of its underlying business, the Software Platform segment, is growing organically at more than 250% y/y. All the while generating free cash flows!

The Bottom Line

Finally, the great advantage of investing alongside a founder-led team is that you know that you are right alongside them. The founder will do whatever it takes to drive the business forward, thinking in most cases about the long-term growth of the business.

AppLovin proxy statement

I hope you found this stock insightful. Good luck.