Thesis Summary

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) continues its multi-month losing streak, but I find myself questioning why the stock has fallen out of favour with investors. Unlike other high growth tech stocks, PayPal should not be as harmed by rising interest rates or inflation. With that said, competition and margin compression are very real threats. However, I believe PayPal is uniquely positioned to benefit from the coming revolution in finance that will be led by cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The Story Doesn't Hold

PayPal has seen its stock price fall over 40% since reaching an ATH of $310. The company seems to have fallen out of favour with investors, and it's hard to know why.

On first instinct, one might be inclined to think that PayPal has just been the victim of broader market forces. The Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) has also been underperforming, especially in the last 3 months. However, if we zoom out to 6 months, around the time of PayPal's initial decline, the Nasdaq is up 4.7%. PayPal, if anything, has been leading the decline, not being dragged down by it.

The argument behind the recent weakness in tech stocks is that the Fed is getting to raise rates on inflation concerns. The theory goes that tech companies are more affected by these changes, as they tend to have higher implied future growth and lower present profitability. But this certainly doesn't apply to PayPal. The company has grown its revenues at a steady and increasing rate of nearly 20%. PayPal also boasts very healthy profitability, with a 21.12% EBITDA margin and a 14.16% levered FCF margin. (Data from Seeking Alpha).

PayPal does not fit the bill of a fast-growing company that needs funding and will suffer from higher rates, or even inflation for that matter. PayPal's business model relies on taking a percentage of each transaction. If inflation does rise nominal prices, and wages, PayPal's revenues should quickly increase to reflect this. It is interesting to see that, while Fintech companies like PayPal and Square (SQ) have seen haircuts, traditional banks have rallied strongly. The biggest difference between these two, of course, is valuation. Banks trade at much lower valuation multiples. Bank of America (BAC) trades at a P/E of 14, while PayPal's P/E is close to 40.

Yes, we are indeed seeing a rotation towards value stocks, but, again, I'd say PayPal is one of the strongest "value plays" in Fintech, especially if we compare it to popular names like Square Inc (SQ), SoFi Technologies (SOFI) or even card companies like (MA).

To find out what is happening with PayPal, we have to dig deeper.

What else is new?

There is more than meets the eye when it comes to PayPal. After a 40% correction is the stock worth owning? While I do think that the macroeconomic concerns over rates are exaggerated, there are some very real concerns surrounding the fintech space and the company.

For one, it is undeniable that while the second half of 2020 and beginning of 2021 were strong quarters, PayPal has "disappointed" in its latest report:

PayPal has two key ways of increasing revenues; more users and/or more TPV. As we can see, both these metrics are slowing down, and Net New Active users are trending down. The company is still growing in TPV and users, but it is doing so at a slower rate, which is a cardinal sin in today's market growth at all costs. EPS have also been stagnant, showing increased pressure on margins.

Ultimately, investors are realizing that PayPal is fighting an uphill battle. Competition in the fintech space is very, very intense, with everyone wanting a slice of the pie, and barriers to entry aren't that high. Square, SoFi and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) are just a few of the new players. But PayPal also has to contend with traditional banks and card companies like MA and Visa, Inc. (V). Fintech encompasses a great variety of different verticals and even industries. It engages customers and merchants and extends way beyond payment systems.

All the companies listed above are ultimately aiming to become a one-stop shop for their users. The idea is to create a "Super App". One place where consumers can manage their finances, make payments and access financial products. In the end, and while this may be a treacherous road, it is likely we will see significant consolidation in the space.

Lastly, we have to throw one last wrench in the works; blockchain and crypto. These technologies have certainly disrupted the financial space. Crypto allows users to be independent of banks. It allows for relatively cheap and fast worldwide transactions, and it has also become a very affordable and convenient way to get a loan or earn a yield on idle cash.

Understandably, some people, including fellow SA contributor Gleb Krivosheev feel that cryptocurrency will be a long-term threat to PayPal. However, I see a different future for this discounted gem.

Turning Weakness into Strength

Although PayPal faces many challenges moving forward, I think it is uniquely positioned to further cement its leadership position in this space.

First off, PayPal has a strong balance sheet, with over $13 billion available in cash. If used correctly, this money can be invested to further secure their position and increase their product offering, eventually creating the SuperApp that I mentioned before. PayPal is already close to this.

PayPal Products Investor Presentation

The company offers solutions to consumers and merchants well beyond simple transactions, including Deals and Crypto and Venmo is still the go-to App for P2P in the US. Internationally though, is where the company can best deploy its capital. A prime example of this was the recent acquisition of Paidy in Japan. PayPal can move its weight around, and in fact, could be even helped in its acquisition spree by lower valuations.

On another note, while crypto is certainly a force to be reckoned with, and, hypothetically, it has the power to eliminate the middleman, I believe the future will still require companies and individuals to meet in the middle. Users aren't ready to deal just with crypto, and probably don't want to. The fact is, having companies and real people behind crypto and blockchain projects is what people want. After all, the biggest drivers of growth in this space have happened due to companies like Coinbase Inc. (COIN) and Crypto.com.

PayPal could have been earlier to the game, but it is already embracing the possibilities of crypto, and there has even been talk of the company creating its stablecoin. Even if you think Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is too volatile, stablecoins offer the speed, convenience and security of the blockchain and also the stability of fiat currencies like the US dollar or, even, a basket of currencies.

While this initiative is still in the works, it shows that PayPal has its sights set on the right target. Cryptocurrency is not a threat that must be fought, it has to be embraced. It may make the market more competitive in some ways, but it ultimately opens new avenues for growth and profits.

Free downloads on the internet did not destroy music. The industry is making more money than ever. PayPal and other companies can do the same with crypto, but they must adapt and adjust to this new paradigm, not fight it.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I like PayPal because it has the size and cash to further consolidate the highly fragmented fintech space. International expansion will certainly be a big driver of growth, and with the right strategy, so will crypto. The company does still trade at a rich valuation but unlike many competitors, it has strong cash flows and a consistent track record of growth. PayPal bridges the gap between the old and antiquated banks and the new modern fintech initiatives. It sits in an ideal spot to shake up the market while still offering investors a good return on their capital.

