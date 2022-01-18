metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is a payments technology company. On first impression, we see a company that's well-positioned to participate in a rapidly growing total addressable market for payment processing.

Accordingly, Global Payments has consistently increased its 2021 outlook and is now expected to report Q4 2021 revenue growth rates of approximately 14% growth.

The problem here is that as we look ahead to 2022, I question whether the risk-reward facing this stock is that attractive. Why investors paying 18x of adjusted EPS might not be getting the bargain after all.

Investors Sour on Global Payments

Nearly anyone that's invested in Global Payments over the past year is now likely to be holding a loss.

Typically, that's a very exciting hunting ground to look for new buying opportunities. Why?

Because many investors that came to the stock in the past year are now holding a loss. Consequently, there's a lot of incentive to sell their stock in the company and start 2022 with a fresh portfolio.

Indeed, that's normally a very favorable setup for new investors to consider coming in. However, as we look through this opportunity my enthusiasm for getting involved here rapidly dwindles.

Global Payments' Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Author's calculations, GAAP revenues, **company guidance

The figures used above reflect Global Payment's GAAP revenues. Since Q4 2020, each quarter has seen Global Payments raise its 2021 full-year outlook. Accordingly, 2021 is expected to be up approximately 15% y/y on a GAAP basis compared with 2020.

However, the question that immediately surfaces is what will Global Payments growth rates be in 2022?

Indeed, consider this, Q4 2020 was down 3% y/y and despite the relatively easier comparison with the previous year, Global Payments' top line is only expected to grow at mid-teens revenue growth rates.

This immediately makes me ponder whether its strongest revenue growth days are now in the rearview mirror? Also, whether Global Payments has any tools left in its arsenal to reignite its growth rates? I'll address these in a moment. But before that, let's understand the capital allocation strategy here.

Bearish Consideration: Poor Stewards of Capital

Global Payments Q3 2021 results.

On the surface, there's a lot to be compelled towards the high growth in EPS numbers.

As you can see above, Global Payments is guiding for its adjusted EPS numbers to be up 28% y/y for 2021. That's a pretty remarkable increase, which I'm confident you will agree.

The problem that I have with Global Payments is that nearly all of the free cash flow that the business has made over the past 9 months has been used to repurchase shares.

Indeed, for the 9 months ended 2021, Global Payments deployed $1.8 billion towards share repurchase, which is nearly 3x the amount Global Payments deployed throughout the whole of 2020, which stood at $631 million for the year as a whole.

Given that Global Payment's free cash flow for the 9 months of 2021 was approximately $1.6 billion, this implies that share repurchases during the 9 months of 2021 were greater than the total free cash flow the business made.

Moreover, as you know, the bulk of those repurchases have been made at prices higher than the current share price trades at.

Now, to be clear, I'm not talking about the recent sell-off that's happened in the past few months. I'm referring to share buybacks that have been taking place at any point over the past 6, 12, and 18 months.

Global Payments, Q3 2021 press statement

Meanwhile, starting with 2019 when the number of shares outstanding stood at 303 million all the way through to Q3 2021, the number of shares outstanding has decreased by approximately 3% to 293 million.

Typically, I very much welcome share buybacks, particularly when the business can buy back shares and while reporting reasonably solid growth rates, as is the case with Global Payments, which is expected to grow at mid-double digits in 2021.

The problem for me is that as I look ahead to 2022, I start to question whether the business could continue growing at approximately 15% CAGR? And I have my serious doubts on that front.

However, allow me to offer a bit more perspective into what investors are getting themselves into:

Global Payments, annual results

The average shareholder of the stock that has held on strongly to the stock over the past 3 full years is up approximately 35% to 40% if we include dividends.

At the same time, stock based compensation is likely to be up nearly 4x from approximately $58 million in 2018 to by estimates around $200 million for 2021. Note, updated figures for 2021 haven't been reported yet, but this is my own estimation given that for the 9 months of 2021 stock-based compensation is $146 million.

Next, let's discuss its valuation.

GPN Stock Valuation - Not That Compelling

On the surface, investors are asked to pay 18x trailing non-GAAP adjusted EPS numbers. That looks very attractive for what is a company that's heavily exposed to fintech.

However, Global Payments has only managed to post 15% CAGR on the back of being highly acquisitive. Not only is this a high-risk strategy but it's also an incredibly expensive strategy too.

Also, keep in mind that Global Payments' balance sheet holds a net debt position of approximately $7 billion. Thus, its ability to make new large needle-moving acquisitions will be substantially hindered.

Global Payments investor day 2021

Now, readers may retort that any investor that has the conviction to hold all the way into 2025, could expect to see $4 billion of adjusted free cash flow. This implies that if investors have the stamina to hold onto Global Payments all the way into 2025, they are essentially paying 10x that free cash flow today.

The Bottom Line

However, as I've already remarked several times throughout, I have serious questions as to how management intends on driving this free cash flow higher, given that its balance sheet already carries $7 billion of net debt.

I also demonstrate that even though management has deployed large sums towards share buybacks over the past year, the total number of diluted shares has only been reduced by approximately 3%.

Further, even though the share price is down between 10% and 20% depending on one's entry point, this means that nearly all of the buybacks have been made at average prices higher than the stock trades at right now.

Looking at this opportunity from multiple angles, I believe that right now, there are better investments to be made elsewhere. Good luck and happy investing!