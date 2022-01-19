Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Having been in business for 135 years with its products sold in more than 200 countries and territories, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is possibly the most iconic company globally. With such an emphasis on brand recognition, is there another company that has a more recognizable and known logo that can be associated with a product the individual has had? No matter where you decide to travel, I would be willing to bet you could find Coca-Cola, and if you couldn't, I would question where you're traveling. KO sold 1.9 billion servings each day throughout its global network during the pandemic. Coca-Cola is always one step away from grocery stores, pizzerias, restaurants, delis, corner stores, and vending machines.

Shares of KO have finally exceeded their pre-pandemic highs as investors have become more defensive and rotated out of the pandemic darlings. The growth sector has been decimated with turbulence in the markets and headlines such as inflation rattling investors. The group of stocks that couldn't lose in 2020 became a disaster in 2021, and so far, in 2022, the pain is continuing. While shares of KO have appreciated by 24.70% over the past year while paying a respectable dividend growth, companies continued their fall from grace with PayPal (PYPL) declining -26.29%, Palantir (PLTR) -35.75%, Block Inc (SQ) -42.74%, Robinhood (HOOD) -56.43%, Zoom (ZM) -58.32%, Teladoc (TDOC) -64.72% and Peloton (PTON) declining by -81.04%. There are no sure things in investing, but KO is a reliable company that has paid a dividend since 1920. KO is certainly a defensive play, but there are catalysts on the horizon, and their financials are certainly enticing. KO was one of the first companies I added to my Dividend Harvesting portfolio series on Seeking Alpha, and it's a company that can provide a level of stability while generating income for any portfolio.

Why The Coca-Cola Companies declining Revenues are deceiving

In 2012, KO generated $48 billion in revenue, which declined to $34.3 billion in the fiscal year 2018. This certainly isn't a favorable trend in a long-term income statement. Normally we want to see companies increase their revenue sequentially YoY. Over the past decade, KO's revenue has declined by more than $10 billion, with more than 20% of the revenue generated in 2012. The important things to understand while looking at KO's financials is that their margins have increased substantially, they are generating almost as much profit from $38 billion in revenue as they did from $48 billion, and they are producing the most cash from operations and free cash flow (FCF) than ever before.

So what happened to cause KO's revenue to decline but improve the overall business? Previously KO had greater exposure to low-growth categories as compared to the faster-growing beverage categories. Bottling operations are capital intensive and a low margin business, and KO decided to transition away from these business segments and focus on their higher growth and higher margin business segments. KO's goal was to refranchise two-thirds of its bottling territories in North America by the end of 2017 and a substantial portion of the remaining territories no later than 2020. The bottling business allowed KO to generate more revenue per drink sold, but margins were impacted due to the associated costs. The decrease in revenue KO experienced was part of a long-term plan to improve its margins and profitability.

After understanding the backstory about KO's declining revenue, the question becomes, was it worth it? The simple answer is yes. KO is a streamlined company that is now more efficient at generating profits and FCF from its operations as they are focused on their profit centers. Here are the stats from 2012, KO generated $48.02 billion in revenue, $28.96 billion in gross profit, $9.09 billion in net income, and $7.87 billion in FCF. In the TTM, KO has produced $37.80 billion in revenue, $22.96 billion in gross profit, $8.81 billion in net income, and $11.71 billion of FCF. KO's overall revenue decreased by 21.27% (-$10.22 billion) but their net income only declined by 2.28% while their FCF increased by 48.87%. KO's gross profit margin remained flat while their profit margin increased by 4.53%. While shedding over $10 billion in revenue over the past decade, KO has only seen its profit decline by $206 million when comparing 2012 to the TTM.

The Coca-Cola Company has delivered on its transition and is trading at a discount compared to its #1 rival despite its recent capital appreciation

Companies within the consumer goods sector have often been looked at as defensive stocks. Two of the most well-known in this category are KO and PepsiCo (PEP). KO and PEP products line the shelves in any supermarket you walk through, and the KO and PEP logos are hard to miss. Both of these companies generate reliable revenue and pay predictable dividends. Now that KO's transition plan has paid off its financial metrics, it is trading at a discount to PEP.

PEP generates more than double the revenue that KO does, but it's inefficient at producing profits and FCF compared to KO. In the TTM, PEP has delivered $76.68 billion in revenue compared to $37.8 from KO. From their $76.68 billion in revenue, PEP has produced $8.14 billion in net income, a 10.62% profit margin, and $6.68 billion in FCF. On the other hand, KO has delivered $8.83 billion in net income, a 23.35% profit margin, and $11.71 billion in FCF. KO is running an optimized business with higher margins on an operational level, allowing them to deliver larger profits and FCF.

Net Income Conversion Ratio (TTM) Ticker Total Revenue Net Income Profit Margin KO $37,802,000,000.00 $8,828,000,000.00 23.35% PEP $76,681,000,000.00 $8,141,000,000.00 10.62%

Today KO has a market cap of $265.17 billion while PEP's is $242.85 billion. KO trades at a 22.65x price to FCF multiple while PEP is trading at 36.34x. You're getting a much better deal on the FCF that KO generates at their current prices.

Price to Free Cash Flow Ticker Market Cap Total Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple KO $265,169,191,163.00 $11,709,000,000.00 22.64661296 PEP $242,849,172,076.00 $6,682,000,000.00 36.34378511

KO is also trading at a lower equity to market cap ratio as the market has placed a 10.99x multiple on KO's equity. PEP is trading at a 15.19x equity to market cap multiple.

Equity to Market Cap Multiple Ticker Total Equity Market Cap Equity to Market Cap Multiple KO $24,133,000,000.00 $265,169,191,163.00 10.99 PEP $15,990,000,000.00 $242,849,172,076.00 15.19

Today you're getting a much better deal on shares of KO even if their market cap is higher. KO has a 12.74% larger profit margin and generates more profit from just less than half the revenue. KO also produces an additional $5.03 billion in FCF. When I combine KO's financial superiority and their FCF and equity multiples, I believe they are still undervalued compared to PEP, and investors are still getting a deal on KO.

Entering the alcohol sector could become a strong catalyst

In 2017 the global alcoholic beverage market was valued at $1.44 trillion. It's projected to increase at a CAGR of 2%, reaching $1.68 trillion by 2025. Have you ever seen SVEDKA Vodka or High West whiskey? How about Corona or Modelo beer? These are brands from Constellation Brands (STZ), and they are a powerhouse in the alcohol industry. KO and STZ are now teaming up to create alcoholic cocktails.

KO's Fresca brand is the fastest-growing soda trademark in its U.S portfolio. In 2020, U.S. consumption of canned cocktails grew 52.7% from the previous year, accounting for 6.9% of the total volume in the alcoholic ready-to-drink category. KO and STZ are looking to take a slice from the spirits-based canned cocktails category with Fresca cocktails. STZ will produce, market, and distribute cocktails through its network.

This is a major opportunity for KO. STZ has presented data indicating that alternative adult beverages, including ready-to-drink cocktails, are a nearly $8 billion segment with an expected compound annual growth rate of 15% to 17% over the next three years. Alcohol is big business, and in 2022 KO will break into the market through its partnership with STZ. Both companies are excellent at marketing, advertising and branding, so I am bullish on the prospects of this category. The alcohol market will only grow, and as more people come of age, there will always be a revolving door of new customers. I will be following this endeavor closely as it could generate significant revenue and profit for KO in the future.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the few members of the Century Club as its dividend traces back over 100 years

KO is one of the few companies that has paid a dividend throughout every person's lifetime who is reading this article. It takes a truly special company to join the century club, and KO has paid a dividend since 1920. The only thing better than a dividend that you can count on is a dividend that increases annually. KO is also one of the special companies that have been crowned a Dividend King as KO has delivered 59 consecutive years of dividend increases to their shareholders. KO is a company you can build a portfolio around as the brand has stood the test of time and shareholders have enjoyed predictable income for a lifetime.

KO pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, which is a forward yield of 2.74%. KO's FCF provides a 73.28% payout ratio leaving more than enough room for KO to continue dividend increases for years to come. KO's dividend has a 5-year growth rate of 3.71%, and management has increased the dividend for 59 consecutive years. There is nothing to complain about when discussing KO's dividend, and it's certainly one of the highest quality dividends you can add to your portfolio. Shares of KO offer prospects for capital appreciation and a solid history of paying dividends with annual increases.

Dividend Growth Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

KO has delivered on its transition plan, and shares have found their rhythm again. KO has finally exceeded their pre-pandemic levels, but shares are still undervalued, considering their financial metrics. KO trades at a 22.65x price to FCF multiple and a 10.99x equity to market cap multiple. KO has increased its net income by 35.25% and FCF by 79.31% over the past five years. KO has enhanced its operational performance and is now generating over $11 billion in FCF. With catalysts on the horizon and investors looking for defensive investments generating substantial yields, KO looks like an opportunity. There aren't many companies that have been crowned a Dividend King, even fewer that are part of the Century Club, and even fewer that are part of both. Today KO offers a 2.74% dividend with an incoming increase next quarter. KO is a quality investment that can fit in any portfolio, I believe shares are undervalued, and I am buying more.