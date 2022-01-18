Marina113/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Travel industry is one of the most dynamic and heavily affected industries by Covid-19. As the global economy continues to re-open, it is no surprise that traveling is still one of the most popular activities people do. In today's new normal, people are getting more attracted to the idea of less travel restrictions which opens a big opportunity for the car rental industry. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CAR) is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for car rental services and move towards sustainable EV transition.

Despite its outstanding Q3, its stock price dropped sharply and is currently heavily shorted with 18.84 percent short interest. CAR is also confronted with another dilemma as a result of the current Omicron outbreak, which has currently restricted travel globally, potentially harming the company's financial performance in the upcoming fourth quarter.

The Rise of the Uncertainties

The world is currently afflicted by the Omicron outbreak, most notably in the US where active cases are steadily increasing daily, as illustrated in the image below. As a result, hospital admissions increased by 24.5 percent as of January 11, 2022, compared to its historical seven day average.

Worldometers

Like other Covid-19 variants, this current variant has affected businesses in the US, needing to close temporarily due to staff shortages. Along with the growing number of sick people, CAR is vulnerable to the global semiconductor chip shortages, which could impair its normal operations and ability to expand its rental fleet supply. Despite this, the White House remains adamant that there will be no lockdown and will instead focus on expanding the implementation of vaccination. In fact, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's Covid-19 numbers had already improved as of January 14, 2022.

Growing Car Rental Demand

Like all other car rental companies, Avis took drastic measures to reduce its rental fleet and associated costs in order to stay afloat during the pandemic. Currently, CAR's average rental fleet is still below its pre-pandemic, as can be seen in the image below.

Prepared by InvestOhTrader

This created a challenge for the company in terms of meeting the growing demand for car rentals. According to the study, global car rental users are expected to grow at a 25.13 percent five-year compound annual growth rate to 604.2 million in 2026. It is also estimated that by 2026, revenues from car rentals will reach $113,893 million with an annual compounded growth rate of 8.2 percent. With cars becoming more expensive, car ownership is becoming more of a luxury than a necessity. People are increasingly turning to car rental to cover their transport needs.

No Further Lock Down, No Downward Revision

Seeking Alpha Premium

Despite the uncertainties, most of the analysts maintain their positive views on CAR's outlook with no downward revision on both of its EPS and top line. The image below is the upward projection of CAR's top line over the years which serves a positive catalyst for the company.

Prepared by InvestOhTrader

However, an examination of one of its peers, Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZ), reveals that its aggressive expansion of its rental fleet creates concerns about CAR's future market share.

Improving Cost Efficiency

Unlike HTZ, CAR managed to survive the peak of the pandemic last year without declaring bankruptcy. Their rapid cost restructuring benefited the company's gross margin and will provide an additional $20 million in cost savings for the company's 2021 calendar year. It is worth noting that CAR's rental fleet remains below pre-pandemic levels, but the company recently achieved a record gross margin of 51.18 percent in Q3 2021. This translates into exceptional year-over-year growth in its bottom line of $45 million to $675 million and earnings per share of $0.65 to $10.60 in Q3 2021.

Avis: Fairly Valued Compared to Its Peers

Prepared by InvestOhTrader

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Prepared by the Author

Despite competition from Lyft Rentals of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), and Uber Rent of Uber (NYSE:UBER), Avis remains a significant player in the car rental industry. Ryder System (NYSE:R) is currently trading at the cheapest valuation among its peers, with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.5x and an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 1.1x, presenting an attractive pullback opportunity for investors. HTZ has a lower Price/Sales TTM multiple than CAR; however, upon further examination of their respective forward multiples, CAR has a more attractive valuation than the former. As of this writing, CAR is generally more affordable than its peers, and in my opinion, a conservative 1.6x price-to-sales multiple this calendar year combined with 68.5 percent projected revenue YoY growth can provide potential investors with a 32% upside.

Landed in a Pullback Territory After Getting Tagged as a 'Meme Stock'

Trading View

CAR is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 14, 2022; a re-statement of its EV transition and a beat on its earnings release could serve as another catalyst for the stock's price to rise. Following a 215 percent spike on November 2, 2021, CAR is currently trading near its 20 simple moving average, presenting an ideal opportunity for a pullback trade. However, an examination of its MACD indicator indicates that it may continue to decline before consolidating and before it attempts to retest its 52-week high.

Conclusion

It is interesting how CAR's Q4 will look like despite the ongoing soft lockdown created by the Omicron variant. Its improving cost efficiency and improving utilization of its rental fleet has resulted in an improvement in the company's overall financial performance. Its outstanding growth in EBITDA TTM amounted to $1,891 million, which snowballed to a record Debt/EBITDA of 2.71x. Additionally, with CAR's growing cash from operation trend and no material corporate debt maturing before 2024, in my opinion, it remains to maintain its liquid financial position. CAR is worth keeping an eye on before its final report in 2021 as well as its potential consolidation at today's level.

Thank you for reading and keep safe everyone!