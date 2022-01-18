Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund's Growing Coverage Gap
Summary
- EVV hasn't covered its generous distribution for a while, which is why I own it personally but not in any of our model Income Factory portfolios.
- Lately it has not only failed to cover it with its net investment income ("NII"), but even with capital appreciation added in, it still falls short.
- What has "saved" it, for current holders who bought at discounts in the past, has been the steady growth from big discount to smaller discount to premium.
- Now it's at a small discount again. Holding it or buying it now represents a bet that it won't revert to its traditional bigger discount.
- Much as I admire Eaton Vance and its fund managers, that's not a bet I want to put too much money on, which is why I reduced my position.
This article was first published for Inside the Income Factory members and free-trial subscribers about three weeks ago.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund: Time to Lighten Up
I have owned Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) for many years in my personal portfolio, although I have not included it in our Widow & Orphan or our Hunker Down model portfolios because I was never quite comfortable enough with its distribution coverage. The reason for that may become obvious from this table showing EVV's total returns over the past 5 and 10 years, courtesy of CEF Connect.
|Dist. Yield
|Disc. /Prem
|Dist. Yld on NAV
|5-YR NAV Return
|5-YR MKT Return
|10-YR NAV Return
|10-YR MKT Return
|EVV
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration
|9.44%
|-2.20%
|9.23%
|4.70%
|7.40%
|5.60%
|6.90%
As you can see, EVV's market price total return, annualized over the past 5 and 10 years has been about 8% and 7.1%, for 5 and 10 years respectively. Compare that with a generous distribution yield of over 9% and it is obvious that the fund has been paying out more than it actually makes for some time. The gap for the past 5 years has only been slightly over 1% per annum, but it's still a gap.
When you compare the distribution to the total return on the fund's net asset value ("NAV"), which has been down around 5 to 5.5% for the past 5-10 years, the problem becomes more serious. A fund's return on its NAV reflects what the fund actually earns on its assets. So a total return of around 5% cannot support a distribution of 9% without something else making up the slack, since the classic definition of "total return" is "cash distribution plus appreciation or depreciation in value, or price." If the distribution is greater than the total return, then the difference has to be made up in price erosion over time. (Interested in this topic? Check this out?)
The price erosion on an NAV basis has been pretty consistent over the past six years, but you wouldn't know it from this chart, which shows the fund's price growing from a large discount to par over the course of the past year. That means those of us fortunate to have bought EVV back when it was at a wide discount have experienced a gain in our holding, not because the underlying assets in the fund were rising in value, but because the market price of the fund was gradually moving from a discount of around 10% to its current price at par. (Actually it's now at a small discount, having peaked above par a couple weeks ago when this article was first published.)
EVV Premium/Discount to NAV (per Fidelity)
Continuing to hold EVV now represents a bet that it will keep on growing its premium, or else that the Eaton Vance portfolio managers, who are excellent, will somehow be able to squeeze considerably higher interest payments and/or capital gains out of the same asset classes (high yield bonds, corporate loans, asset-backed securities, etc.) they have been investing in for years.
That does not appear to be happening if we look at EVV's most recent reported figures. For the six months to 9/30/2021, EVV reported:
- Net Interest Income ("NII") 38.3 million
- Total GAAP Income (NII plus capital gains/losses) 54.5 million
- Distributions to shareholders 69.7 million
That means the NII distribution coverage (38.3/69.68) was only 55%, which is, by itself, not necessarily bad if there are considerable capital gains to help cover the distribution. In fact, many very successful and highly respected closed-end funds routinely rely on capital gains to support their distributions.
But recently EVV has fallen short, even if we include the capital gains. GAAP coverage of its distribution (GAAP being NII plus capital gains or losses) is only 78%, less than the 100% that I would consider the bare minimum coverage a fund should have. (54.49/69.68 = 78%)
Perhaps the recent six-month period is atypical for some reason, but given the longer term trend, I would prefer to take my capital gain, which is considerable given that I have owned EVV for a while and benefitted from the discount shrinkage, reduce my position (maybe not eliminate it entirely) and reinvest in something that provides a similar level of income but with a bit more margin of safety.
I may be overly conservative in doing this, since funds can continue to over-distribute their earnings, sometimes for years. EVV's management, in fact, just announced another month's dividend at the current rate, so shareholders just got another month's grace.
But I'm not sorry to have left a bit early, since my replacement (below) actually pays an even higher yield, but one that it covers with its current earnings.
Replacement Candidate?
I haven't decided yet exactly what to replace EVV with. I'm looking at the business development company ("BDC") asset class, which offers a number of opportunities. [Since originally writing this I have decided: OXSQ.]
One of them that interests me is Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) which one of our Inside the Income Factory members asked about in the chat room the other day. That's the old TICC, a BDC which has now morphed into a fund/BDC that invests in CLO equity as well as typical corporate loans of the sort you find in high yield bond and loan funds, along with traditional BDCs. It seems like OXSQ/TICC has been in a turn-around mode for a while, but most recently it has been covering its 10.3% distribution by 76% with its NII alone (not bad), and by a healthy 216% with its overall GAAP return.
I am also impressed that its management group, the same people who run Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), one of our favorites, own substantial amounts of OXSQ stock. Jonathan Cohen, the CEO, personally holds about $5.7 million worth, and President Saul Rosenthal is close behind with about $5 million. Also on the board of directors, and owning almost $4 million, is legendary investor Charles Royce, who runs Royce Value Trust (RVT), one of the most successful closed-end funds (over 10% return annually for the past 35 years).
OXSQ is not a fund I'd put in our Widow & Orphan or Hunker Down portfolios right now, but as a personal investment for a modest amount, I find it intriguing. Its 18% price discount to its net asset value ("NAV") makes it even more so.
I look forward to your comments and questions, as always. Thanks!
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVV, OXSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.