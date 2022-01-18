Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CRSP) is a company at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions for very difficult to treat diseases. If CRISPR Therapeutics is successful in developing therapies currently in the company's pipeline, the stock would have enormous upside from the stock's currently low prices.

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has six named programs in clinical trials and an additional four named programs at the research stage. What is starting to excite investors at this point is that CRISPR Therapeutics has shown huge progress in the first diseases that it decided to target, which are β-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia. CRISPR Therapeutics now has trial data for twenty-two patients consisting of fifteen β-thalassemia and seven Sickle Cell patients, that shows all of these patients were functionally cured after one treatment with CTX001. CRISPR Therapeutics is expected to launch CTX001 in 2023.

The revenues that are expected to be generated from CTX001 will be used to develop solutions to treat and perhaps one day cure several forms of blood cancer including Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, and Myeloid Leukemia. If CRISPR Therapeutics is able to create an effective solution to cure difficult to treat blood cancers like Myeloid Leukemia, then the upside in this stock would be enormous. Investors that buy into CRISPR Therapeutics are speculating that the company's CRISPR gene editing platform can produce revolutionary therapies that can possibly do things that people once thought impossible like curing cancer or making replacement organs for the pancreas, liver or kidneys.

CRISPR Therapeutics Roadmap Moving Forward

CRISPR Therapeutics roadmap CRISPR Therapeutics

β-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia

The CTX001 program started as a 50/50 collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) providing the experience in regulatory, clinical operations, and commercialization, while CRISPR Therapeutics brought the gene editing IP. In April 2021, Vertex purchased an additional ten percent of the rights to CTX001 globally for a total of $1.1 billion. CRISPR Therapeutics did this for several reasons which included adding to the balance sheet. CRISPR Therapeutics now has a large war chest to invest in other new large opportunities on the platform.

CRISPR Therapeutics CTX001 CRISPR Therapeutics

Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics have planned regulatory submissions for CTX001 in late 2022. CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Sam Kulkarni believes the company's approach will result in a functional cure for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, two inherited blood diseases.

Next Generation Immuno-Oncology Platform

One of the areas where CRISPR Therapeutics will invest money derived from the CTX001 program is into several allogeneic CAR-T programs, with the first one being CTX110, which is an allogeneic CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of CD19+ malignancies.

Typically, B cell lymphomas, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) will often express the CD19+ marker. The fundamental bet that CRISPR Therapeutics is making here is that smart engineered cells are the best way to kill cancers. What CRISPR's Immuno-Oncology platform essentially does is engineer immune cells using a CRISPR gene editing tool so those immune cells will be able to recognize specific cancers and kill them.

CTX110 is in phase I CARBON trial, which is an open-label, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CTX110 in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell CD19+ malignancies who have received at least two prior lines of therapy. CRISPR Therapeutics recently reported data from this trial and investors were disappointed by question marks over the durability of CTX110. and dropped the stock 6% by the end of the next day. The disappointment with CTX110 when combined with disappointments from other companies using allogeneic CAR-T approach was likely a contributing factor for the stock declining 34% since October 12, when the data was released.

I think in the moment of comparing data with between ten different drugs people lose sight of the fact that it's a historic moment. We've opened up the era of smart cells and cancer and we now believe that we can tweak the regimen, do consolidation dosing where we get two doses to one, improve the lymphodepletion and all that to further enhance the data. Source: CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Sam Kulkarni - Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CRISPR Therapeutics frames the results as not being a disappointment because the data showed that a single dose of CTX110 injected into a cancer patient made some patients cancer free for what they call an extended period of time, with an extended period of time being defined as over a year of being cancer free. It must be remembered that patients in the study had already failed three other lines of therapy. However, I think the market was likely expecting that the efficacy results would be meaningfully better than all autologous therapies and it was at best in-line. However, the safety profile of CTX110 was positively differentiated from autologous CAR-T therapies. The following slide shows why allogeneic CAR-T therapy is preferred over autologous. In short, one major feature of allogeneic CAR-T treatment is that it is an off-the shelf treatment that can be used immediately, while autologous treatments can take 3 weeks to a month to perform dosing, which is enough time to be the difference between life and death in many instances.

Allogeneic CAR-T Therapy CRISPR Therapeutics

In the end, CRISPR Therapeutics believes they can tweak and improve CTX110 to enhance the data. The company still thinks that there is enormous potential in going in this direction and part of that belief is that the FDA has looked at the results and the CTX110 received a RMAT Designation from the FDA. The next step is moving forward with a pivotal trial (Phase III clinical trial) that hopefully ends in a BLA, which is the application for product approval. CRISPR Therapeutics is already planning to enroll and dose as many patients as possible throughout 2022. The pivotal trial typically requires 100 to 125 patients.

CRISPR Therapeutics CTX110 CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics also plans to take the learnings from CTX110 and use them to continuing developing CTX120 (multiple myeloma) and CTX130 (renal cell carcinoma) through trials. CTX130 is especially important because it is the company's first attempt at addressing solid tumors, which is important because 80% of cancer deaths are from solid tumor and autologous CAR-Ts have in the past shown far more effectiveness with blood cancers than with solid tumors. So, if CTX130 shows effectiveness in solid tumors, it would almost immediately would become a blockbuster treatment. CTX130 is currently undergoing trials for both blood cancers and solid tumors.

Regenerative Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics plans to do a lot in this area, as it is theoretically possible through CRISPR engineering to treat a number of common diseases by replacing organs like the pancreas, liver and kidneys with factory manufactured organs at scale. The company's first attempt at regenerative medicine will be the pancreas.

Our first foray is with the pancreas where we take stem cells and make islet cell progenitors and put them in a device and implant them as artificial pancreas into your body, but we could do the same for liver. We can do the same for kidneys. Source: CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Sam Kulkarni - Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

CRISPR Therapeutics has partnered with ViaCyte, which is a privately held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, to address type 1 diabetes. ViaCyte has some data proving it is possible to inject islet cell progenitors into the body to address type 1 diabetes but the problem is that immune system causes the cells to be rejected. This is where CRISPR Therapeutics can use its technology to stop the immune system from immediately rejecting the injected cells so that patients could essentially get the equivalent of an islet cell transplant without using techniques that would cause lifelong immunosuppression, which isn't an ideal thing to do in COVID-19 times.

Health Canada has approved the companies' Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for VCTX210 (the type 1 diabetes treatment) and patients should already be enrolling in the trial. The type 1 diabetes market is growing at a CAGR of 7.9% until the end of 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 9.6 billion by then. If this treatment proves to be successful, there is little doubt that this would become a blockbuster treatment and also perhaps further encourage CRISPR Therapeutics and ViaCyte to addressing type 2 diabetes, as well as kidney and liver disease.

In an era where it is difficult to get organs to be replaced in time because of either a lack of donors and a long waiting list, if CRISPR Therapeutics is able to help develop artificial organs, it would be an immediate game-changer treatment. Regenerative medicine not only has possibilities for treating diseases but also possibilities for enabling human longevity. It is believed that an artificial pancreas, artificial liver, or artificial kidneys, could possibly add ten years to the average life span of humans.

In Vivo Approaches

CRISPR Therapeutics In Vivo applications CRISPR Therapeutics

There are two major ways to treat patients using CRISPR technology. One is ex-vivo and the other is in-vivo. The best explanation of what these terms mean comes from Wikipedia:

In in vivo gene therapy, a vector (typically, a virus) is introduced to the patient, which then achieves the desired biological effect by passing the genetic material (e.g. for a missing protein) into the patient's cells. In ex vivo gene therapies, such as CAR-T therapeutics, the patient's own cells (autologous) or healthy donor cells (allogeneic) are modified outside the body (hence, ex vivo) using a vector to express a particular protein, such as a chimeric antigen receptor. Source: Wikipedia

In general, CRISPR Therapeutics is thought of as being an ex-vivo company by many people but in reality, the company does both, as the company is currently building out an in-vivo platform, often in collaboration with others like StrideBio (Private), CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC), and ProBiogen (Foreign). CRISPR Therapeutics has more than half a dozen programs that are currently in the research stage that target different rare diseases that utilize either an AAV approach or a lipid nano particle (LNP) approach to deliver the CRISPR Cas9 to the organ of interest.

One named program using LNPs with a CRISPR Cas9 payload will target the liver and will treat Glycogen Storage Disease (GSD 1a), which is a rare condition that changes the way the body uses and stores glycogen, a form of sugar or glucose. The other liver targeted program using LNPs is for Hemophilia A, which is a hereditary bleeding disorder caused by a lack of blood clotting factor VIII. These programs are currently moving toward the clinic.

The current named programs that use AAVs or Adeno-associated viruses to encapsulate the CRISPR Cas9 will address diseases such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Cystic Fibrosis, Myotonic Dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Friedreich's Ataxia, and ALS (Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease). The last two diseases are part of a collaboration with Capsida. The common thread with all of the diseases that the company is targeting is that none of them have cures and are very difficult to treat.

First Mover Advantage Turns Into a Moat

If CRISPR technology is so wonderful, then what prevents fast follower copycat competition from coming in and simply copying many of the company's methods?

There is currently a huge amount of interest in the gene editing space but the first hurdle that any potential competitor must jump over is patents. The patent situation with CRISPR technology is very complex, as two main groups claim credit for inventing the technology and not all of the patent claims have been settled yet. The two main overall groups are UC Berkeley-Charpentier group and the MIT-Harvard Broad Institute group. Existing patents related to CRISPR technology are generally under one of those two groups and the patents are broad in nature and don't give an exclusive right to its owner to commercialize the technology.

As things stand today, the two key group CRISPR patent holders have granted exclusive rights to spinoffs or "surrogate" companies. The Broad Institute, Harvard, and MIT have licensed their patents to Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT). The UC Berkeley, University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier group have aligned together to license their patents to Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU), who then sub-licensed human therapeutics patents to Intellia (NASDAQ: NTLA) and the group also licensed their patents to CRISPR Therapeutics for medical use.

As things stand today, CRISPR Therapeutics really only has 3 "surrogate" companies as competition, which are Editas, Caribou Biosciences and Intellia. Other biotech companies that want to access CRISPR technology must collaborate with either CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas, Caribou Biosciences or Intellia. So, while there is competition in the space it is limited competition because of the current patent situation and in reality, there are only so many collaborations to go around.

CRISPR Strong IP Position CRISPR Therapeutics

At the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, CEO Samarth Kulkarni explained that CRISPR therapies have dynamics related closer to the medical device industry, rather than the drug industry:

The way to bring this [CRISPR] to market is different from pills or antibodies. You're essentially bringing a procedure to patients, it's more on the medical device realm to a certain extent of how you bring to market. Source: CRISPR Therapeutics CEO Sam Kulkarni - 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

What CEO Samarth Kulkarni means by this is that when bringing a therapy to market to treat β-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia, the therapy is more like a sophisticated medical procedure and less like a simple drug prescription for pills or a simple shot in the arm. Physicians will need to be trained in the procedures in how to safely deliver the therapy and similar to a medical device, physicians develop a great sense of loyalty to what they have first been trained on.

So, a first mover advantage in developing a therapy will over time, evolve into a strong switching cost moat that is similar to the moat a medical device company like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) might gain in building a robotic system to do lung biopsies, for instance. Secondarily, a first mover advantage often turns into both an intangible brand moat. This is all in addition to the intangible moat built upon the company's IP and broad patent portfolio. A third advantage that a first mover in the CRISPR space gains is that the first company to monetize a treatment has a huge advantage of being able to fund future R&D and expansion plans without excessive raising of capital.

At this point, it looks like CRISPR Therapeutics will be first to market with a therapy based upon CRISPR technology, as a therapy to treat β-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia should come to market in 2023. Also, CRISPR Therapeutics has already monetized the CTX001 program for a total of $1.1 billion when it sold an additional 10% of its global rights to the program to its partner Vertex.

Balance Sheet

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the above chart, CRISPR Therapeutics has a substantially larger war chest than its competitors and while cash doesn't guarantee success, if spent wisely, it can provide powerful advantage in hiring talent, investing in R&D, and building out a commercial platform

CRISPR Therapeutics ended the third quarter with almost $2.5 billion in cash and short-term investments, which reflects the almost $1 billion from Vertex purchasing additional rights to CTX001. So, the company is flush with cash without even having a commercial product on the market yet. At the current burn rate, the company has well over four years' worth of capital. So, the company is in a great position to fund all of its growth initiatives.

The company plans to increase future spending by expanding the number of programs it brings into clinical trials and by also investing in more collaborations where CRISPR Therapeutics partners with companies that have specialized technologies, in order to develop more novel ways to treat more diseases.

CRISPR Therapeutics Recent Collaborations CRISPR Therapeutics

Risks

The biggest risk with CRISPR Therapeutics is that its pipeline of therapies won't pan out. The stock price will be extraordinarily sensitive to perceived success or failure in clinical trials and to decisions or opinions by the FDA on those drug trials. The stock price moves could be extreme in either direction, so expect a very volatile stock. Evidence of this dynamic is that the stock dropped in October due to weaker than expected results in phase 1 trial results for CTX110 on Oct. 12

Data by YCharts

Another big risk is CRISPR technology being viewed as either unethical or dangerous. CRISPR technology has already generated negative controversy. In November 2018, Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui announced that twin girls had been born from embryos that he and his colleagues had edited using CRISPR-Cas9. The news caused significant blowback. CRISPR technology is also viewed as dangerous, as changing DNA can have unintended side effects and also cause permanent negative changes in DNA in future generations. If the technology becomes embroiled in too much controversy, it could be detrimental in getting CRISPR therapies to market, cause heavy regulation, or cause potential patients to avoid the therapy because of fear.

Analyst Price Targets

CRSP Analyst Price Targets Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 19 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics in the last 3 months. The average price target is $149.11 with a high forecast of $220.00 and a low forecast of $90.00. The average price target represents a 120% increase from the last price of $67.77.

Conclusion

CRISPR Therapeutics, like most bleeding-edge biotech companies, is a very speculative company that currently lacks any commercial product. People that invest in this company are simply making a bet on both CRISPR technology and on the company's pipeline. There is no real way to currently value this company because that involves both accurately predicting whether the company's products will be approved and predicting how much revenues can be produced from any approved products several years out.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a speculative buy for aggressive growth investors. The company's success in clinical trials with CTX001 is sort of a "proof of concept" that other difficult to treat diseases could also be addressed. CRISPR Therapeutics is currently a very high upside company from its current $5.19B market cap. Risk averse or short-term investors, however, should avoid CRISPR Therapeutics because the stock is likely to be very volatile with lots of potential downside.