Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) might be the stock to warm up your winter. The ticker enjoys a strong momentum, standing out in a battered IT sector. In addition to investors' enthusiasm, our buy rating rests on several fundamental elements, namely its go-to-market position, reasonable valuation, and acceleration of digitalization trends across its target markets.

Worries about a potential escalation of the China-Taiwan conflict and overcapacity are legitimate long-run concerns. However, I believe current investors' fervor is brushing these worries aside, potentially opening an attractive opportunity for capital gains this quarter. Moreover, I think building capacity is strategically important for TSM, not only to support rising demand but to assure its clients worrying about the possibility that similar capacity issues might happen again.

The Trend is Your Friend

Who doesn't like to ride a trend? TSM rose 21% in the past three months, compared to a 1.5% average decline in the IT sector. Many people are skeptical about buying market highs. Still, a considerable amount of evidence shows that stocks recording historic highs continue to do so. Timing your trades remain of paramount importance, and this strategy carries a significant amount of risk, and the use of stop-loss is a prudent approach.

A lot depends on the buying pressure, which I believe will continue, given the microchip shortage's notoriousness as it continues to disrupt people's lives. Popular gadgets like Xbox X and Play Station 5 are largely out of stock, and the reason has become known among the public, and it doesn't take a genius to conclude that this might be a good time to invest up the supply chain.

Industry Trends

The smartphone market, which constitutes 44% of TSM revenue, seems to have matured, at ~1.5 billion units sold annually, sustained by phone upgrades and, to a smaller extent, new phone buyers as world GDP grows, giving some reliability and revenue recurrence to a significant portion TSM's sales (subject to economic cyclicality).

Growth will likely come from emerging products beyond smartphones, namely electric vehicles, as we near national deadlines for combustion engine ban in Europe in 2025-2030. TSM's revenue from the automotive sector increased by 10% QoQ, outpacing all other key product lines.

The amount of data created, captured, and processed is increasing exponentially. Since the second half of 2020, demand for digital infrastructure has witnessed a sharp increase, fueled by a fundamental shift in how corporations conduct business. Corporate America is ditching excel and paperwork in favor of more sophisticated processes, increasing demand for processing power.

The twenty-first-century billionaires' space race between Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson opens a new, high-tech supply chain, supporting demand for microchips. TSM is in an excellent position to capture a sizable share in these new markets as they grow.

In the healthcare sector, robotic surgeries are catching momentum. Last year, the FDA approved the first Robotically-Assisted Surgical Device for Transvaginal Hysterectomy. In 2016, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), the largest standalone orthopedic medical device manufacturer, a company that I happen to cover, rolled out ROSA, a robotic surgical system for hip and knee replacement. The way we live our lives is changing, increasing reliance on electric gadgets to enhance efficiency and productivity. This also applies to the rollout of 5-G networks, which is expected to open various applications in the Internet of Things "IoT" arena.

Valuation

Semiconductor fabrication is a capital-intensive business with a significant amount of fixed costs. TSM's scale allows it to leverage mass production to achieve higher profitability than its peers.

Although TSM's Price/Sales ratio is higher than the industry average, it has a better Price/Earnings and Price/Cash Flow than its peers, given its higher margins. Despite trading near record highs, TSM's ticker has more to run, in my view.

Financial Position

TSM is one of the least leveraged multinational manufacturers in the world. Its $35 billion cash balance almost entirely covers its total liabilities. This cash balance, combined with its $35 billion annual operating cash flow, contributes to its investment-grade credit rating by Moody's.

Management announced plans to spend $40 - $44 billion in new manufacturing capacity this year. Although this is a massive figure, constituting a third of the sector's capacity spending in 2021, the company's cash balance and operating cash flow are enough to fund these projects.

To enhance its balance sheet further, the company collected nearly $10 billion in advancements from customers, which never happened before, highlighting the partnership spirit between TSM and its clients as they work together to tackle the sector's challenges. The company has repeatedly touted its close relationship with its clients, especially when planning its CAPEX, but it fell short of announcing any covenants regarding minimum purchase commitments.

Some would argue that higher capacity will put pricing pressure on the company. That might be true, but the capacity investment is essential to lessen the fears of its customers worrying that the chips shortage will happen again in the future. Increasing capacity thus is important strategically to attract new clients and maintain its customer base.

Summary

TSM is the world's leading semiconductor foundry, serving a broad customer base, with 11,617 products utilizing 281 different technologies. Its technological and manufacturing capabilities create a moat that protects its 24% market share in the semiconductor market.

The company is cashing in on industry trends shaping its end markets, enhanced by digitalization trends as corporate America continues its quest towards Backoffice automation. The emergence of new products, from electric vehicles, Air Pods, robotic surgeries to services such as space tourism, signal increasing reliance on electronics to achieve efficiency and tackle global problems such as climate change.

The chip shortage affects a broad range of consumer products, spreading awareness of the issue. In light of the rising influence of retail investors in today's market, TSM offers a thematic investment opportunity to capitalize on the current supply chain disruptions. The company's strong fundamentals, combined with its ticker's momentum, provide an attractive risk/reward opportunity.