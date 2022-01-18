InMode Stock: Down 50% From Its High - It's Time To Buy
Summary
- InMode stock has fallen more than 40% since our Neutral thesis in October. We cautioned that the stock seemed to be overvalued.
- Nevertheless, InMode expects to continue posting robust profitability, even though gains in leverage may be flattening.
- Despite that, we discuss why we are upgrading INMD stock to Buy.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is one of the leading medical and aesthetic devices provider. It focuses on hands-free, non-invasive, and minimally-invasive technologies. It also leverages "medically-accepted RF technologies" in penetrating several medical specialties.
We also discussed INMD stock in our previous article in late October. We cautioned investors that the stock is trading at a significant premium against decelerating topline growth moving forward. We also rated the stock at Neutral as we didn't think the stock was overvalued. Incidentally, INMD stock has dropped more than 40% since that article was published.
Given that the stock is now also testing a critical support level, we discuss why we are ready to revise our rating to Buy.
INMD Stock 1Y Performance
Despite the significant decline recently, INMD stock still managed to outperform the broad market easily as it notched a 1Y return of 99%. Therefore, INMD investors had still enjoyed a highly impressive 1Y performance. As a result, we also took the opportunity to lighten our exposure in November, rotating to other growth stocks which had also fallen. Nevertheless, there's little doubt about the long-term uptrend bias of INMD stock if investors are willing to ride out its short-term volatility.
InMode Has High Gross Margins, But Gains in Operating Leverage May Be Flattening
Some investors compare InMode's business model with high-growth SaaS due to its incredible gross margins. Readers can easily glean InMode's gross margins that have averaged around 85% over the past three years. It's also a hallmark of InMode's asset-light business model, leveraging its low-cost subcontractors. Moreover, the company also believes that its high gross margins are sustainable moving forward, as CEO Moshe Mizrahy emphasized (edited):
From the drawing board, from the first day, when we start to develop the product, we think about the gross margins. And that's what we do. That's the philosophy and the DNA of this company. As far as the cost of manufacturing is concerned, we have also been very productive. (24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference)
Therefore, investors can rest assured that the company will continue to ensure that its product can command the level of pricing power that its medical professionals' customers would be willing to pay. In addition, its ability to build a solid competitive moat has also shielded it from intense competition, lending further credence to its pricing power. Mizrahy articulated (edited): "I don't see any other competitive technology that can achieve the same clinical results as our products. Moreover, we own the technology. We invented the technology. We also protect our technology."
Moreover, consensus estimates also point to InMode sustaining its pricing power moving forward. Its adjusted gross margins estimates are in line with the company's guidance over the next two FYs.
Moreover, the company recently raised its Q4'21 and FY21 guidance as it continued to build on its strong FY21 performance. InMode is guiding its FY21 revenue to be around $356.8M, above the prior consensus of $348.4M. Moreover, InMode is also guiding its adjusted EPS to about $2.025, which is well above the consensus of $1.96. There's little doubt that INMD's guidance will cap off a phenomenal 2021 where the company's revenue would increase by 73.1% YoY (consensus 69.1%).
However, investors are forward looking. The company is also guiding for FY22 revenue to be in the range of $415M to $425M. Needham also pointed out to InMode that the mid-point of its guidance ($420M) is below the FY22 consensus of $420.89M. InMode clarified that its guidance is conservative, considering the recent Omicron outbreak. We think it's reasonable and prudent for the company to sandbag investors' expectations here. Given the phenomenal performance in FY21, the tough comps moving forward should be expected. Notably, the company expects revenue growth to moderate significantly, down to the 20s. Consensus estimates also point to FY23 revenue growth of just 18.3% YoY moving forward, as it expects growth to moderate further.
Notably, the company's gains in operating leverage also seem to be flattening. We believe it's credible, given its already high gross margins. Moreover, it also operates a lean operating structure, and we don't expect further gains in operating leverage. Furthermore, its last-twelve-months (LTM) R&D margin was already 2.9% in FQ3.
As a result, herein lies the challenge for InMode moving forward. With an asset-light model, you need to generate consistently robust topline growth to boost your bottom line growth moving forward. Moreover, InMode is already very lean in its production costs and OpEx structure. Without robust topline growth, InMode will struggle to replicate the remarkable gains in operating leverage it previously demonstrated. Therefore, it's imperative for InMode to raise guidance to boost investors' confidence that it still sees tremendous opportunities to penetrate further.
So, is INMD Stock a Buy Now?
We wish to highlight that INMD stock is a highly volatile stock. Its rolling 90-day beta to the S&P 500 is 2.02. Therefore, we strongly encourage investors to consider adding in phases if they decide to buy INMD stock.
Our DCF valuation model points to a stock that seems to be fairly valued now.
|DCF Valuation Metrics
|Estimates
|WACC
|8.5%
|Revenue estimate FY25
|$650M
|
Adj. EBITDA estimate FY25
|$302M
|Unlevered FCF estimate FY25
|$257M
|EBITDA exit multiple
|15x
|INMD stock implied fair value
|$58
INMD stock DCF valuation model. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, company filings, author
We used reasonable estimates in arriving at our implied fair value of $58. So, we are pretty confident of that number. Moreover, we also revised our EBITDA exit multiple downwards to 15x, well below INMD's 2Y NTM EBITDA multiple mean of 20.6x. The revision is mainly due to InMode's marked deceleration in topline growth and operating leverage gains flattening out.
Accordingly, INMD stock is now back into our undervalued zone (implied upside to fair value >10%). Therefore, its risk/reward profile has improved tremendously since November.
Consequently, we revise our rating on INMD stock from Neutral to Buy.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.