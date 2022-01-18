dimid_86/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is one of the leading medical and aesthetic devices provider. It focuses on hands-free, non-invasive, and minimally-invasive technologies. It also leverages "medically-accepted RF technologies" in penetrating several medical specialties.

We also discussed INMD stock in our previous article in late October. We cautioned investors that the stock is trading at a significant premium against decelerating topline growth moving forward. We also rated the stock at Neutral as we didn't think the stock was overvalued. Incidentally, INMD stock has dropped more than 40% since that article was published.

Given that the stock is now also testing a critical support level, we discuss why we are ready to revise our rating to Buy.

INMD Stock 1Y Performance

INMD stock 1Y performance koyfin

Despite the significant decline recently, INMD stock still managed to outperform the broad market easily as it notched a 1Y return of 99%. Therefore, INMD investors had still enjoyed a highly impressive 1Y performance. As a result, we also took the opportunity to lighten our exposure in November, rotating to other growth stocks which had also fallen. Nevertheless, there's little doubt about the long-term uptrend bias of INMD stock if investors are willing to ride out its short-term volatility.

InMode Has High Gross Margins, But Gains in Operating Leverage May Be Flattening

InMode gross margins S&P Capital IQ

Some investors compare InMode's business model with high-growth SaaS due to its incredible gross margins. Readers can easily glean InMode's gross margins that have averaged around 85% over the past three years. It's also a hallmark of InMode's asset-light business model, leveraging its low-cost subcontractors. Moreover, the company also believes that its high gross margins are sustainable moving forward, as CEO Moshe Mizrahy emphasized (edited):

From the drawing board, from the first day, when we start to develop the product, we think about the gross margins. And that's what we do. That's the philosophy and the DNA of this company. As far as the cost of manufacturing is concerned, we have also been very productive. (24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference)

Therefore, investors can rest assured that the company will continue to ensure that its product can command the level of pricing power that its medical professionals' customers would be willing to pay. In addition, its ability to build a solid competitive moat has also shielded it from intense competition, lending further credence to its pricing power. Mizrahy articulated (edited): "I don't see any other competitive technology that can achieve the same clinical results as our products. Moreover, we own the technology. We invented the technology. We also protect our technology."

InMode gross margins mean consensus estimates S&P Capital IQ

Moreover, consensus estimates also point to InMode sustaining its pricing power moving forward. Its adjusted gross margins estimates are in line with the company's guidance over the next two FYs.

InMode consensus estimates Vs. Company guidance S&P Capital IQ, company filings InMode mean consensus estimates S&P Capital IQ

Moreover, the company recently raised its Q4'21 and FY21 guidance as it continued to build on its strong FY21 performance. InMode is guiding its FY21 revenue to be around $356.8M, above the prior consensus of $348.4M. Moreover, InMode is also guiding its adjusted EPS to about $2.025, which is well above the consensus of $1.96. There's little doubt that INMD's guidance will cap off a phenomenal 2021 where the company's revenue would increase by 73.1% YoY (consensus 69.1%).

However, investors are forward looking. The company is also guiding for FY22 revenue to be in the range of $415M to $425M. Needham also pointed out to InMode that the mid-point of its guidance ($420M) is below the FY22 consensus of $420.89M. InMode clarified that its guidance is conservative, considering the recent Omicron outbreak. We think it's reasonable and prudent for the company to sandbag investors' expectations here. Given the phenomenal performance in FY21, the tough comps moving forward should be expected. Notably, the company expects revenue growth to moderate significantly, down to the 20s. Consensus estimates also point to FY23 revenue growth of just 18.3% YoY moving forward, as it expects growth to moderate further.

Notably, the company's gains in operating leverage also seem to be flattening. We believe it's credible, given its already high gross margins. Moreover, it also operates a lean operating structure, and we don't expect further gains in operating leverage. Furthermore, its last-twelve-months (LTM) R&D margin was already 2.9% in FQ3.

As a result, herein lies the challenge for InMode moving forward. With an asset-light model, you need to generate consistently robust topline growth to boost your bottom line growth moving forward. Moreover, InMode is already very lean in its production costs and OpEx structure. Without robust topline growth, InMode will struggle to replicate the remarkable gains in operating leverage it previously demonstrated. Therefore, it's imperative for InMode to raise guidance to boost investors' confidence that it still sees tremendous opportunities to penetrate further.

So, is INMD Stock a Buy Now?

INMD stock EV/NTM EBITDA trend TIKR

We wish to highlight that INMD stock is a highly volatile stock. Its rolling 90-day beta to the S&P 500 is 2.02. Therefore, we strongly encourage investors to consider adding in phases if they decide to buy INMD stock.

Our DCF valuation model points to a stock that seems to be fairly valued now.

DCF Valuation Metrics Estimates WACC 8.5% Revenue estimate FY25 $650M Adj. EBITDA estimate FY25 $302M Unlevered FCF estimate FY25 $257M EBITDA exit multiple 15x INMD stock implied fair value $58

INMD stock DCF valuation model. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, company filings, author

We used reasonable estimates in arriving at our implied fair value of $58. So, we are pretty confident of that number. Moreover, we also revised our EBITDA exit multiple downwards to 15x, well below INMD's 2Y NTM EBITDA multiple mean of 20.6x. The revision is mainly due to InMode's marked deceleration in topline growth and operating leverage gains flattening out.

Accordingly, INMD stock is now back into our undervalued zone (implied upside to fair value >10%). Therefore, its risk/reward profile has improved tremendously since November.

Consequently, we revise our rating on INMD stock from Neutral to Buy.