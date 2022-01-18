bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is a BlackRock ETF composed of short duration fixed income instruments. The fund aims to maximize current income through a diversified exposure to short-term bonds. The fund is actively managed and has a short duration of 0.52 years. With an expense ratio of 0.25% and a 30-day SEC yield of 0.55% the fund is symptomatic of a low interest rate environment. With the market anticipating four rate hikes this year, a fixed duration yield enhancing vehicle like NEAR is a poor choice to park cash. The fund has a modestly negative performance since September 2021 and we anticipate further pressure as yields continue to rise. A fund that is supposed to be a yield enhancing vehicle to park cash should never have negative total returns in our minds. And if it does, it signals the fact that an investor is ultimately best off just holding spare cash in cash until the interest rate environment normalizes. Lacking a meaningful credit risk exposure NEAR is just the victim of a rising interest rate environment and we anticipate further weakness in the next six months. A retail investor is best suited to move from NEAR into pure cash until the interest rate environment normalizes.

Holdings

The fund holds short term corporate bonds:

Holdings BlackRock

Given where we are in the credit cycle, with no credit recession on the horizon, the portfolio credit risk is negligible:

Credit Ratings BlackRock

We can notice from the above table that the fund has a very high concentration of BBB rated bonds (the lowest rated ones on the credit spectrum), which would be a bit of a concern if we expected a recessionary environment around the corner. That is in effect how the fund enhances its dividend yield, namely by choosing low rated bonds on the investment grade spectrum and adding them to the portfolio in order to boost the dividend yield.

The item to focus on, is the interest rate risk the NEAR portfolio is running:

Portfolio Duration BlackRock

Performance

Since September 2021, NEAR is modestly down:

Total Return Seeking Alpha

The fund is modestly down in the past 5 months since rates have started to climb. While -0.19% is not a performance that can be characterized as overly negative, a fund that is supposed to be a yield enhancing vehicle to park cash should never have negative total returns in our mind. And if it does, it signals the fact that an investor is ultimately best off just holding spare cash in cash until the interest rate environment normalizes.

Fed Rate Hikes

The Fed is predicting a number of interest rate hikes in 2022 as per their latest meeting:

Fed dot plot the Fed

Many large investment banks are predicting an even more aggressive rate stance, with Goldman anticipating four hikes this year as things stand right now. As rates rise, bond prices fall, both on the Treasury as well as on the corporate side:

Bond Rate Sensitivity Vanguard

The NEAR portfolio falls in the short-term bucket, hence the predicted 1% rise in interest rates should have a maximum -3% effect on the portfolio. Given the short duration of 0.52 years the effect is going to be even lower, but negative nonetheless. With yields extremely low on the underlying portfolio we predict a modest negative portfolio performance in the next six months.

With inflation accelerating there is also an outside chance we would see a larger interest rate hike, or a more aggressive one (i.e. the Fed raising rates by 50 bps during a meeting rather than just 25 bps for example). From an interest rates perspective all risks are on the downside for NEAR.

Conclusion

NEAR is a short-term corporate bond fund that acts as a money-market type yield enhancement vehicle in a normalized credit and interest rate environment. As the Fed is set to hike rates and yields are rising, the fund has experienced negative total returns due to its interest rate sensitivity. We anticipate further weakness in the next six months. A retail investor is best suited to move from NEAR into pure cash until the interest rate environment normalizes.