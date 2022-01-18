Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

2022 has, so far, been relatively eventful for stocks. If there can already be identified a theme for 2022, it is that money has moved from growth stocks, which have generally decreased in price, to value stocks. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) of Cathie Wood has already lost more than 15% of its value in 2022. A great middle way between growth and value is dividend growth investing, which has become my main strategy for investing.

I already presented my list of 7 investments to avoid in 2022, and now I will show you my shortlist of dividend growth companies which I expect to outperform in 2022. I am mostly a dividend growth investor myself, and also own shares in all of these companies. My investment strategy is to buy shares and (almost) never sell, so my main aim is in selecting solid companies which are likely to perform well at a company level. Dividend raises and share price appreciation will automatically follow and are the icing on the cake.

This list of companies is a mix of American and European firms which I expect to raise their dividends by a decent percentage this year. I also believe that in most cases, their share prices have decent room to increase.

#1 Accenture

Accenture (ACN) is a well-known global consultancy company that specializes in IT. It is a large and solid company, and as can be seen below their share price has performed exceptionally well during the last couple of years.

Accenture price and P/E ratio development during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

Judged by the P/E ratio listed in the graph above the company shows some signs of being overvalued, climbing from a P/E ratio of below 20 before 2018 all the way to 37 nowadays. The only good thing for this metric is that the stock price has risen quicker than the P/E ratio, which indicates that multiple expansion was not the only reason for the share price increases.

I think that of all the seven stocks I list in this article, Accenture appears to be the most overvalued and is most likely to heavily correct in case of a bear market. Nevertheless, this company has been a true dividend growth machine during the last couple of years, as you can see in the table below.

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 $ 2.66 2018 $ 2.92 9.77% 2019 $ 3.20 9.59% 2020 $ 3.52 10.00% 2021 $ 3.88 10.23%

Accenture dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data) (note: I selected the dividend on the book years for my table)

The current yield of Accenture is only 1.1% but with an annual growth of about 10%, this does not matter much. The stock seems overvalued, but the dividend is quite safe, and with a payout ratio of 40%, I expect a raise of about 10% this year again.

#2 Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) is a tiny producer of frozen Italian food situated in California. Not long ago, I wrote an article about the company in which I outlined my bull case and argued that the company could be a very fine takeover target.

Also, the company could prove to be a very good dividend growth investment.

Armanino Foods of Distinction price and P/E ratio development during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

The price and P/E graph show that Armanino was hit hard by the pandemic. Their earnings took a strong hit, but meanwhile, show signs of recovery. As a result of the pandemic, the company cut its dividend, as you can see in the table below:

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 $ 0.08 2018 $ 0.0875 9.38% 2019 $ 0.0975 11.43% 2020 $ 0.0875 -10.26% 2021 $ 0.095 8.57%

Armanino Foods of Distinction dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data) (Since Armanino experienced a dividend cut during the Covid crisis and reinstated its previous dividend quite quickly, I took the real payment dates for the dividends to calculate the contents of this table)

On a quarterly basis, the dividend cut was larger than 10%, (from a quarterly $0.0275 to $0.0175), but since the dividend was increased again quickly, the values look less dramatic on an annual basis.

The current yield of Armanino is 3.4%, which is solid. This does mean that the company likely needs some growth to be able to increase the dividend with decent percentages during the upcoming years. As I outlined in my previous article, I believe that Armanino will be able to deliver this growth.

#3 Essity

Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY) is a Swedish hygiene and health products company that was spun off in 2017. The company produces diapers, feminine care products, and incontinence care products. These markets do not sound very spectacular, but a decent dividend growth stock does not need to sell spectacular products to achieve spectacular performance.

I could not find a price and PE graph of Essity shares with YCharts, but here you can find a graph of the price development of this stock over the last 5 years, and here you can find a P/E graph.

The graphs show that Essity's stock price has somewhat increased since their spinoff and that their P/E ratio has decreased from about 30 to a more moderate 20. Let us take a look at their dividends:

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 2018 SEK 5.75 2019 SEK 5.75 0.00% 2020 SEK 6.25 8.70% 2021 SEK 6.75 8.00%

Essity dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data)

The current yield is 2.4%, and as you can see in the table the company did not increase its dividend in the first year after its spinoff. After this, an annual dividend growth of more than 8% was achieved, and I expect the Essity dividend growth rate to continue to remain around 8%, or at least above 5, for the next coming years. The company currently has a payout ratio of just above 50%, so this seems reasonable.

#4 Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a large pharmaceutical company that among others has developed products against Hepatitis A, B, and HIV. After a peak in 2015, their share price slumped and more or less did not move during the last five years, as you can see in the graph below.

Gilead Sciences price and P/E ratio development during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

Their P/E ratio seems very low at around 12. As you can see in the table below, dividend growth was strong for a couple of years but recently slowed down.

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 $ 2.08 2018 $ 2.28 9.62% 2019 $ 2.52 10.53% 2020 $ 2.72 7.94% 2021 $ 2.84 4.41%

Gilead Sciences dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data) (I selected the dividend on the book years for my table)

Gilead currently yields a very solid 3.9%, and I expect it to be able to continue to increase its dividend, but not at the high paces of 2018 and 2019. I won't go into details here, but the company can expect some growth for the next couple of years, and as a consequence, the dividend can be expected to continue to grow. Also, the company has a surprisingly modest payout ratio.

#5 Medtronic

Another healthcare pick, Medtronic (MDT) is a medical device producer from the US. They are one of the largest medical device producers in the world, active in the areas of cardiac rhythm, cardiovascular, spinal, diabetes, and surgical technologies, among others.

Medtronic price and P/E ratio development during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

As you can see in the graph, the share price and the P/E ratio of Medtronic have heavily fluctuated during the last 5 years. If viewed in isolation, the current P/E ratio of 31 seems high, but it has sharply moved during the last couple of years. A thing that has been much more consistent than their share price is their dividend payout:

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 $ 1.84 2018 $ 2.00 8.70% 2019 $ 2.16 8.00% 2020 $ 2.32 7.41% 2021 $ 2.52 8.62%

Medtronic dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data) (I selected the dividend on the book years for my table)

Medtronic currently yields 2.3% and I expect the company to be able to increase its dividends for the coming years with a decent percentage. But note that the company does need to grow to continue to increase its dividend since its current payout ratio seems quite high at 86%.

#6 Ørsted

Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) is a Danish energy company, specializing in the development of (offshore) wind projects, which I believe will become one of the energy majors of the future. I recently wrote an article about Ørsted in which I advocated to buy the dip.

As you can see in the graph below, this dip is large. The company suffers from very lumpy earnings as a result of large wind projects being finished, and as such the P/E ratio can fluctuate heavily. At the beginning of 2021, Ørsted was likely very overvalued, but currently, share prices have come down to earth again and the company seems investable.

Ørsted price and P/E ratio development during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

Dividend growth has been solid since they started trading in 2016 and started paying a dividend in 2017, as you can see below:

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 kr. 6.00 2018 kr. 9.00 50.00% 2019 kr. 9.75 8.33% 2020 kr. 10.5 7.69% 2021 kr. 11.5 9.52%

Ørsted dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data)

Still, the yield is relatively low at 1.6%, and with a current dividend payout ratio of 63%, I expect some decent healthy dividend increases during the upcoming years, especially if the company can continue to grow at a rapid pace.

#7 Sonova

Sonova (OTCPK:SONVY) is a Swiss company specializing in hearing aid solutions. The company was previously known as Phonak and is responsible for almost a quarter of global hearing aid sales.

Sonova price and P/E ratio development during the last 5 years (Source: YCharts)

As judged by the graph above, Sonova is not cheap, but one only needs to take a look at their expected growth to be able to conclude that these prices seem justified.

Sonova therefore expects consolidated sales to increase by 24%-28% and adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42% in 2021/22, both measured at constant exchange rates. (Source: Sonova outlook)

Year Annual dividend Annual growth 2017 CHF 2.3 2018 CHF 2.6 13.04% 2019 CHF 2.9 11.54% 2020 Stock dividend 2021 CHF 3.2

Sonova dividend payout during the last 5 years (Source: made by author using company data)

In the table, we can see that the dividend growth has been very solid, except for 2020. During the uncertainty of the pandemic in 2020, the company paid a stock dividend of 1 new share for every 150 existing shares in the business. Since it was uncertain whether non-essential healthcare (such as hearing aids) was being paused during the pandemic, I believe this was a tough but smart move at the time. So effectively the net result for shareholders was zero in 2020, as no dividend was paid. But rising dividends in subsequent years could increase the value of this stock dividend in the long term.

Sonova currently yields 1.0% and there seems to be ample room for dividend increases during the next couple of years with a payout ratio of only 30%. I believe Sonova is a dividend growth company in the early stages of a phase of outperformance.

Takeaway

After my article on where not to invest in 2022, I felt like I needed to write a piece about where to put your money in 2022 as well.

My list contains some dividend growth companies that could be in an early stage of outperformance (Sonova and Ørsted), a fallen angel which might recover (Gilead), a promising small-cap company (Armanino), and three larger, solid dividend growers (Essity, Accenture and Medtronic).

My list of companies is overweight in the healthcare sector, with Gilead, Medtronic, and Sonova being true healthcare picks and Essity a personal care company that also sells some products to hospitals and clinics.

As I also said in my previous article about where not to invest, I might be wrong with some of my picks, so do not interpret this list as investment advice. Please do your own due diligence for every investment decision you make, but feel free to use my list for inspiration.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know in the comment section what you think about my list!